Cardinals, Bulldogs split games

The Chadron and Alliance basketball teams split their girl-boy double-header on Tuesday, Feb. 2 in the Cardinals’ Birdcage. Neither of the winning teams got off to a brisk start, but both had big second quarters and were never threatened to much extent in the second half.

The Lady Cardinals, who improved their New Year record to 7-2 and their seasonal mark to 11-6 with the 47-22 victory, managed just three points in the opening quarter. Alliance, meanwhile, made two of its four field goals, one of them a 3-pointer, to own a 7-3 lead at the end of the frame.

Bolstered by 3-pointers by Macey Daniels and Jacey Garrett, Chadron outscored the Bulldogs 18-6 in the second frame and had a 21-13 halftime margin. All six Alliance points in the second were on free throws.

The Cards also scored the first six points in the third quarter, half of them on Jaleigh McCartney’s trey, but that was the extent of their offensive productivity in the frame. Alliance tallied the last seven points, including a triple by Angie Davis down the stretch, and trailed by just 26-20 going into the fourth.