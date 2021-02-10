Cardinals, Bulldogs split games

The Chadron and Alliance basketball teams split their girl-boy double-header on Tuesday, Feb. 2 in the Cardinals’ Birdcage. Neither of the winning teams got off to a brisk start, but both had big second quarters and were never threatened to much extent in the second half.
The Lady Cardinals, who improved their New Year record to 7-2 and their seasonal mark to 11-6 with the 47-22 victory, managed just three points in the opening quarter. Alliance, meanwhile, made two of its four field goals, one of them a 3-pointer, to own a 7-3 lead at the end of the frame.
Bolstered by 3-pointers by Macey Daniels and Jacey Garrett, Chadron outscored the Bulldogs 18-6 in the second frame and had a 21-13 halftime margin. All six Alliance points in the second were on free throws.
The Cards also scored the first six points in the third quarter, half of them on Jaleigh McCartney’s trey, but that was the extent of their offensive productivity in the frame. Alliance tallied the last seven points, including a triple by Angie Davis down the stretch, and trailed by just 26-20 going into the fourth.
That’s when Coach Jonn McLain’s team clinched the verdict, outscoring the visitors 21-2. Daniels buried 3-pointers both early and late in the period and freshman Demi Ferguson scored seven of her game-high 12 points to help wrap up the verdict.
The offensively-challenged Bulldogs managed just four field goals, three of them treys. They left the floor with a 1-18 record this season and had won just one of their 43 games dating back to the end of the 2018-19 season.
The Alliance boys have much more clout, and were officially 15-3 after downing the Cardinals 71-44, although they also lost a quickly-organized a game against Omaha Skutt during the holidays that the Nebraska School Activities Association hasn’t recognized.
Outstanding guard play by seniors Jaron Matulka, who scored 25 points, and Crayten Cyza, who tallied 15, were too much for the Cardinals. The pair scored from both long range and by driving to the hoop and also forced numerous turnovers that they or their teammates turned into points.
Alliance’s leading scorer for the season, center Caeson Clarke, who was averaging 20 points, finished with just seven, but he probably exceeded his 11 rebounds a game norm.
Despite eight points by Cyza in the first quarter, the Bulldogs led by just 14-12 after the opening frame. The Cardinals scored the first seven points in the second stanza on fast-break layups by Justus Alcorn and Xander Provance and a 3-pointer by Brodey Planansky to take a five-point lead.
However, Alliance racked up 19 of the next 21 points for a 33-21 halftime margin. To make matters worse for the hosts, Cyza and Matulka both swished treys to open the third quarter, and the Cardinals never got back in contention.
The Bulldogs outscored the Cards 20-7 in the third for a 53-28 lead and Matulka tallied 10 points in the fourth stanza to help clinch the outcome.
The Cardinals lost more than the game. During the third quarter, sophomore Xander Provance, while striving to get possession of the ball, reinjured his left shoulder, the same one that caused him to miss several football games last fall, and will require surgery. (See accompanying story.)
A bright spot for the Cards, who had not shot free throws well in recent games, was their nine of 10 showing at the line.
Girls’ Game
Alliance--Angie Davis 6, Bailey Stark 4, Emma Hood 3, Haley Weare 2, Avah Steggall 2, Shelbee Burke 2, Olivia Knapp 2, Amauri Browning 1. Totals: 4 (3) 11-17 22 points.
Chadron--Demi Ferguson 12, Macey Daniels 9, Anika Burke 8, Jacey Garrett 4, Micaiah Fuller 4, Jaleigh McCartney 3, Makinley Fuller 2, Laney Klemke 2, Norah Winckler 2, Ashlyn Morrison 1. Totals: 16 (5) 10-16 47.
Alliance 7 6 7 2 ---22
Chadron 3 18 5 21 ---47
3-pointers: All--Davis 2, Wood 1. Chad--Daniels 3, McCartney 1, Garrett 1.
Boys’ Game
Alliance--Jaron Matulka 25, Crayten Cyza 15, Caeson Clarke 7, Jaden Kelley 7, Kellen Muhr 5, Jaxon Bair 4, Jayden McCracken 3, Isaac Weems 2, Chase Boyer 2, Chase King 1. Totals: 29 (6) 7-13 71 points.
Chadron--Justus Alcorn 17, Xander Provance 6, Dawson Dunbar 6, Zach Wordekemper 5, Brodey Planansky 3, Collin Brennan 3, Dayton Richardson 2, Cody Hall 2. Totals: 15 (5) 9-10 44 points.
Alliance 14 19 20 18 ---71
Chadron 12 9 7 16 ---44
3-pointers: All--Cyza 3, Matulka 2, McCracken 1. Chad--Dunbar, Brennan, Planansky, Alcorn