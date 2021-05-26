Cardinals’ Bynes places in state triple jump

Not a lot of boys from northwest Nebraska qualified for the 2021 State Track and Field Meet last week, but Chadron High junior Chayton Bynes cashed in on his opportunity to compete in Omaha by placing seventh in the Class B triple jump.

Bynes went 43-7 ¼, to wrap up a highly successful season that saw him place in all three of the jumps several times and also be competitive in the 100-meter dash. He also qualified for state in the long jump after going 21- ½ at the District Meet.

His best long jump at state measured 19-10 ½ while he had previously gone more than 20 feet at each meet in April and May. But he shrugged off his disappointing performance in that event on Friday to place in the triple jump on Saturday.

This is just the third time a Chadron male triple jumper has placed at state. Kyle Wigington was the silver medalist in Class B and set the school record of 45-1 ½ that still stands as a sophomore in 1977. Marcus Fernandez was fourth while going 43-4 ¼ in 2017, his senior year.

None of Chadron’s other boys who qualified for state--Cody Hall in the shot put and high hurdlers Rhett Cullers and Garrett Reece--matched their season bests at state, but they made lots of progress this season and will be back next year. Hall and Reece were juniors and Cullers a sophomore this spring.