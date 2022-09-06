Cardinals challenge Bearcats, cage Tigers

The Chadron High softball team gave highly-regarded Scottsbluff a run for its money and then won twice over Bayard last week while playing three games at Walt Hampton Field on North Main Street.

The Cardinals played from behind most of the game against Scottsbluff, but scored three times in the sixth inning to tie the contest at 9-9. The Bearcats went on to win 12-10, but the home team played well, particularly offensively. Scottsbluff was coming off a 19-1 win over cross-river foe Gering while hitting six balls over the fence.

In the last of the sixth, Chadron got its three runs on three walks and singles by Kinley Richardson, Josie Downey and Ember Diers.

The visitors answered by scoring three runs in the top of the seventh after there were two outs. Two Chadron errors set the table for the winning rally. A single by Taryn Spady and a double by Zoey Paez followed.

The Cards’ Sarah LeBere belted a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh, but Scottsbluff flagged down well-hit balls to end the game.

The Bearcats finished with 14 hits, six more than Chadron, but the Cardinals drew seven walks and their pitcher, Maci Rutledge didn’t walk anyone.

Spady and Paez each had three hits to lead Scottsbluff at the plate. Diers paced the Cards with three singles and four RBIs. Richardson added two hits and two RBIs for the hosts.

The Cardinals are glad to see Bayard put a softball team on the field, primarily because it gives them two more home games. To no one’s surprise, the Red Birds won 14-4 and 17-. It usually takes new teams a while to become competitive.

In particular, Bayard needs to improve its pitching. Chadron drew 11 walks in the first game and 10 in the second.

The Cardinals had five hits in the first game—two apiece by Kinley Richardson and Cali Hendricksen. Both also drove in two runs. In addition, Hendricksen, a freshman, also scored three times and was the winning pitcher. She gave up four runs and four hits, but walked only two.

Richardson was the Cards’ pitcher in the second game. She gave up two runs and two hits, struck out two and walked two. The hosts had just five hits, but three of them were for extra bases. Richardson and Aubrey Milburn doubled and Rutledge tripled.

The Cards also played two games in the McCook Tournament on Saturday, losing to Gothenburg 10-2 and to North Platte 12-7. With a 6-4 record through last week, they were to play at Gering on Tuesday and will take part in the Twin Cities Tournament in Scottsbluff on Saturday. The next home game will be on Tuesday the 13 against Alliance.