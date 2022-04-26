Cardinals claim victories at home meet

Both the girls and boys track teams came out ahead of the pack at Friday’s Twilight Meet, as the girls team finished with 141.5 points and the boys 226.5 Both were able to get past the Gordon-Rushville Mustangs, who took 99 points for the girls and 132 for the boys.

There was plenty of gold to go around for the Cardinals as well. Chayton Bynes and Tatum Bailey took victories in all four of their events.

Bynes cleared 5’10” in the high jump. Additionally, he not only set a new personal record but also a new meet record by marking 22’5” in the long jump; the previous record was 22’0.5”, set by Brendinh Sayaloune in 2017.

He also took the long mark in the triple jump with 42’9”, and earned the gold with a time of 44.75 in the 4x100 relay alongside teammates Quinn Bailey, Malachi Swallow and Xander Provance.

Bailey earned a gold in the high jump by clearing five feet. Her other three victories were also personal records, landing 16’7” in the long jump, and taking times of 15.29 in the 100-meter hurdles and 26.8 in the 200 meters.

Junior Provance was right on the heels of his fellow Cardinals with three gold medals. In addition to the gold in the 4x100, Provance had personal records with his winning times of 23.35 in the 200 meters and 15.22 in the 110-meter hurdles.

Chadron took the top three spots in the boys 110-meter hurdles, with Rhett Cullers placing second with 15.32 and Garrett Reece claiming third with 15.79; both times were personal records.

Cullers also took a gold in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.01, another PR; Reece finished the race with a third place time of 42.68.

On the girls side, freshman Averielle Sager took second in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles with times of 17.64 and 50.39, the 300-meter time being a personal record.

Kyndall Carnahan claimed a silver and a PR in the 1600 meters with a 5:47.42, while Grace Pyle had a season record in the 800 with a third place time of 2:35.72.

The 4x800 team of Taegan Bach, Leila Tewahade, Makinley Fuller and Mackenzie Anderson took another gold for the Cardinals with a time of 11:13.80, nearly two full seconds ahead of Gordon-Rushville.

Coach Blaelee Hoffman stated, "Considering the weather over the past few weeks leading up to the meet, I think we were all pleasantly surprised about how well the kids performed. We also had a meet postponed which just made it even longer between competitions; that can also be tough on kids and their performances.

"This is also the time of year where there's a lot going on with other activities, such as FFA, Cardinal Singers, and FBLA (to name a few); we have several kids who are involved with those groups and have missed practices and meets, but still came out competing as well as they have been."

Girls’ Team Standings—1, Chadron, 141.5; 2, Gordon-Rushville, 99; 3, Crawford, 84.5; 4, Hemingford, 57; 5, Rapid City Christian, 37; 6, Sioux County, 28; 7, Cody-Kilgore, 16; 8, Hay Springs, 6

100 Meters—1, Catherine Bryner, Hemingford, 12.92; 2, Dalli Anders, Crawford, 13.04; 3, Emma Malloy, Rapid City Christian,13.08; 4, Elizabeth Mayer, Hemingford, 13.24; 5, Kyler Gortsema, Crawford, 13.78; 6, Skylar Summers, Crawford, 13.87; 6, Jacey Garrett, Chadron, 13.87

200 Meters—1, Tatum Bailey, Chadron, 26.80; 2, Dalli Anders, Crawford, 27.22; 3, Elizabeth Mayer, Hemingford, 27.38; 4, Skyla Edmund, Sioux County, 27.61; 5, Catherine Bryner, Hemingford, 27.66; 6, Jacey Garrett, Chadron, 28.5

400 Meters—1, Haley Johnson, Gordon-Rushville, 1:05.18; 2, Skyla Edmund, Sioux County, 1:05.36; 3, Micaiah Fuller, Chadron, 1:07.52; 4, Emma Martins, Gordon-Rushville, 1:11.52; 5, Brenna Bostock, Gordon-Rushville, 1:12.16;6, Rylie Barker, Gordon-Rushville, 1:12.44

800 Meters—1, Haley Johnson, Gordon-Rushville, 2:30.09; 2, Kiera Brennan, Crawford, 2:34.82; 3, Grace Pyle, Chadron, 2:35.72; 4, Taegan Bach, Chadron, 2:40.18; 5, Britney Klein, Sioux County, 2:43.35; 6, Shannon Connor, Rapid City Christian, 2:48.88

1600 Meters—1, Tyrah American Horse, Gordon-Rushville, 5:45.48; 2, Kyndall Carnahan, Chadron, 5:47.42; 3, Carlye Kresl, Hemingford, 6:11.84; 4, Paityn Homan, Crawford, 6:12.56; 5, Britney Klein, Sioux County, 6:15.24; 6, Rylie Barker, Gordon-Rushville, 6:27.26

3200 Meters—1, Tyrah American Horse, Gordon-Rushville, 12:48.33; 2, Paityn Homan, Crawford, 13:12.73; 3, Carlye Kresl, Hemingford, 13:25.65; 4, Rebecca Reece, Sioux County, 14:11.39; 5, Hannah Wurtz, Rapid City Christian, 15:27.83; 6, Mackenzie Anderson, Chadron, 15:43.31

100m Hurdles—1, Tatum Bailey, Chadron, 15.29; 2, Averielle Sager, Chadron, 17.64; 3, Brookelynn Warner, Hemingford, 18.07; 4, Ally Heath, Cody-Kilgore, 18.53; 5, Kailey Klein, Sioux County, 18.86; 6, Maci Rutledge, Chadron

300m Hurdles—1, Kylah Vogel, Crawford, 49.16; 2, Averielle Sager, Chadron, 50.39; 3, Makinley Fuller, Chadron, 50.66; 4, Kailey Klein, Sioux County, 51.93; 5, Maci Rutledge, Chadron, 52.09; 6, Skye Tausan, Gordon-Rushville, 55.85

4x100—1 Hemingford (Elizabeth Mayer, Catherine Bryner, Brookelynn Warner and Destiny Hanson), 53.74; 2 Chadron (Ember Diers, Jacey Garrett, Kinley Richardson and Lauren (Fia) Rasmussen) 54.66; 3 Rapid City Christian (Emily Williams, Grace Dawson, Jalyssa Miller and Emma Malloy) 56.55; 4 Gordon-Rushville (Skye Tausan, Braylynne McKimmey, Rylie Shultz and Tessa Hurlburt) 58.79

4x400—1 Crawford (Dalli Anders, Kylah Vogel, Kyler Gortsema and Kiera Brennan) 4:21.19; 2 Chadron (Averielle Sager, Makinley Fuller, Micaiah Fuller and Grace Pyle) 4:22.59; 3 Gordon-Rushville (Tessa Hurlburt, Emma Martins, Reaghan Shultz and Haley Johnson);4:32.17; 4 Hemingford (Elizabeth Mayer, Destiny Hanson, Brookelynn Warner and Catherine Bryner) 4:32.62

4x800—1 Chadron (Taegan Bach, Leila Tewahade, Makinley Fuller and Mackenzie Anderson) 11:13.80; 2 Gordon-Rushville (Rylie Barker, Emma Martins, Brenna Bostock and Tyrah American Horse)

Shot Put—1, McKinley Grover, Gordon-Rushville, 34-9; 2, Kayla Dilka, Rapid City Christian, 33-5; 3, Kenli Boeselager, Chadron, 33-4; 4, Hannah Wasserburger, Crawford, 30-8.5; 5, Carly Lemmon, Crawford, 29-6; 6, Olivia Lyon, Chadron, 29-4

Discus—1, McKinley Grover, Gordon-Rushville, 121-5; 2, Kayla Dilka, Rapid City Christian, 103-1; 3, Kylie Dilka, Rapid City Christian, 100-4; 4, Carly Lemmon, Crawford, 97-5; 5, Hannah Rudloff, Sioux County, 94-10; 6, Isabell Gomez, Hemingford, 89-1

High Jump—1, Tatum Bailey, Chadron, 5-00; 2, Grace Pyle, Chadron, 4-10; 3, Hally Johnson, Hay Springs, 3-10

Long Jump—1, Tatum Bailey, Chadron, 16-7; 2, Haley Johnson, Gordon-Rushville, 16-3; 3, Natalie Barry, Crawford, 15-7.25; 4, Kyler Gortsema, Crawford, 14-11.25; 5, Destiny Hanson, Hemingford, 14-10; 6, Taegan Bach, Chadron, 14-3

Triple Jump—1, Kate Cox, Cody-Kilgore 31-2; 2, Kenli Boeselager, Chadron, 30-11.5; 3, Natalie Barry, Crawford, 30-11; 4, Reaghan Shultz, Gordon-Rushville, 30-7; 5, Ally Heath, Cody-Kilgore, 29-1

Boys’ Team Standings—1, Chadron, 226.5; 2, Gordon-Rushville, 132; 3, Hay Springs, 48; 4, Rapid City Christian, 31.5; 5, Cody-Kilgore, 16; 6, Crawford, 14; 7, Hemingford, 10

100 Meters—1, Ellis Livingston, Gordon-Rushville, 11.40; 2, Quinn Bailey, Chadron, 11.45; 3, Caleb Heck, Gordon-Rushville, 11.53; 4, Gage Mintken, Hay Springs, 11.83; 5, Dawson Dunbar, Chadron, 11.87; 6, Wyatt Feddersen, Gordon-Rushville, 11.98

200 Meters—1, Xander Provance, Chadron, 23.35; 2, Ellis Livingston, Gordon-Rushville, 23.42; 3, Caleb Heck, Gordon-Rushville, 23.90; 4, Dalton Stewart, Chadron, 24.35; 5, Logan Decoste, Hay Springs, 24.58; 6, Donovan Fillmore, Gordon-Rushville, 24.96

400 Meters—1, Jace Freeseman, Gordon-Rushville, 53.03; 2, Malachi Swallow, Chadron, 53.95 3, Garrett Reece, Chadron, 54.66; 4, Ryan Porch, Rapid City Christian, 55.30; 5, Ty Brady, Crawford, 56.71; 6, Quinn Bailey, Chadron, 56.78

800 Meters—1, Carter Ryan, Chadron, 2:08.44; 2, Ezra Wildeman, Rapid City Christian, 2:17.55; 3, Jace Freeseman, Gordon-Rushville, 2:20.68; 4, Payton Horan, Crawford, 2:22.58; 5, Aiden Benda, Hemingford, 2:25.50; 6, Dustin Brien, Hay Springs, 2:27.18

1600 Meters—1, Carter Ryan, Chadron, 4:59.44; 2, Wes Jacobs, Hay Springs, 4:59.60; 3, Ezra Wildeman, Rapid City Christian, 5:12.37; 4, Franklin Johns, Gordon-Rushville, 5:12.53; 5, Juan Borton, Gordon-Rushville, 5:21.48; 6, Gavin Sloan, Chadron, 5:26.84

3200 Meters—1, Dustin Brien, Hay Springs, 11:55.05; 2, Gavin Sloan, Chadron, 11:58.55; 3, Boady Hunter, Hemingford, 12:21.64; 4, Tylan Blume, Cody-Kilgore, 13:30.48; 5, Allan Tullis, Gordon- Rushville, 14:56.85

110m Hurdles—1, Xander Provance, Chadron, 15.22; 2, Rhett Cullers, Chadron, 15.32; 3, Garrett Reece, Chadron, 15.79; 4, Aydon McDonald, Gordon-Rushville, 16.17; 5, Gage Mintken, Hay Springs, 18.25; 6, Bronson Freeseman, Gordon-Rushville, 18.66

300m Hurdles—1, Rhett Cullers, Chadron, 41.01; 2, Aydon McDonald, Gordon-Rushville, 41.32; 3, Garrett Reece, Chadron, 42.68; 4, William Costello, Gordon-Rushville, 47.02; 5, Gage Mintken, Hay Springs, 47.03; 6, Bronson Freeseman, Gordon Rushville, 48.38

4x100 Relay—1 Chadron (Quinn Bailey, Malachi Swallow, Xander Provance and Chayton Bynes), 44.75; 2 Gordon-Rushville (Jace Freeseman, Aydon McDonald, Ellis Livingston and Caleb Heck) 45.27; 3 Crawford(Payton Horan, Colton Mader, Carter Rudloff and Levi Van Beek) 53.19

4x400 Relay—1 Gordon-Rushville (Wyatt Feddersen, Franklin Johns, Aydon McDonald and Jace Freeseman) 3:39.65; 2 Rapid City Christian (Braylon Marshall, Lionel Hinson, Wyatt Batie and Ryan Porch) 3:52.53; 3 Chadron (Dalton Stewart, Rhett Cullers, Tyler Spotted Elk and Dylan Hough) 3:57.39; 4 Hay Springs (Gage Mintken, Dylan Raymer, Wes Jacobs and Logan Decoste) 4:02.48

4x800 Relay—1 Gordon-Rushville (William Costello, Juan Borton, Tobias Berndt and Franklin Johns) 9:40.78; 2 Chadron (Brady Daniels, Dalton Stewart, Zander Rust and Kobe Bissonette) 9:49.41; 3 Hay Springs (Jarhett Anderson, Dustin Brien, Wes Jacobs and Cutter Scott) 9:56.20

Shot Put—1, Cody Hall, Chadron, 44-0; 2, Jarek Anderson, Chadron, 43-1; 3, Atreyu Thorson, Gordon-Rushville, 41-7; 4, Dylan Naslund, Cody-Kilgore, 41-5; 5, Hunter Wyland, Hemignford, 40-3; 6, Levi Van Beek, Crawford, 35-11

Discus—1, Atreyu Thorson, Gord-Rushville, 138-5; 2, Dylan Naslund, Cody-Kilgore, 135-11; 3, Henry Kennell, Chadron, 129-2 ; 4, Jarek Anderson, Chadron, 129-0; 5, Cody Hall, Chadron, 128-5; 6, Carter Rudloff, Crawford, 116-10

High Jump—1, Chayton Bynes, Chadron, 5-10; 2, Ellis Livingston, Gordon-Rushville, 5-8; 3, Collin Brennan, Chadron, 5-8; 4, Cade Smith, Chadron, 5-8; 5, Tyler Spotted Elk, Chadron, 5-2; 6, Jackson Jones, Chadron, 5-2

Long Jump—1, Chayton Bynes, Chadron, 22-5; 2, Justus Alcorn, Chadron, 19-3; 3, Darrington Krebs, Gordon-Rushville, 19-2.5; 4, Braylon Marshall, Rapid City Christian, 19-0.75; 5, Tyler Spotted Elk, Chadron, 18-6.75; 6, Dawson Dunbar, Chadron, 18-5

Triple Jump—1, Chayton Bynes, Chadron, 42-9; 2, Justus Alcorn, Chadron, 39-3; 3, Cutter Scott, Hay Springs, 37-2.5; 4, Owen Wess, Chadron, 34-9.5; 5, Dylan Young, Hay Springs, 34-6.5; 6, Mikenzy Stetson, Rapid City Christian, 30-3.25

