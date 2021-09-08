Cardinals come back strong after loss to Scottsbluff

The Chadron Volleyball team chalked up their first loss of the season when they hosted the Scottsbluff Bearcats on Aug. 31, coming out strong with a 25-19 win in the first set but falling in the next three — 25-21, 25-21 and 25-9 — to give their opponents the win.

Coach Blakelee Hoffman said, “We just struggled keeping our game in system. We’ve worked on our out of system game, but it just wasn’t working for us tonight. It seemed like we were off.

“The first set wasn’t bad. Even though we won, we couldn’t quite put it together. We weren’t really sticking to our game plan at the very beginning. We weren’t getting the ball tot eh people we needed to, even when we were in-system

“And Scottsbluff played a heck of a game. After losing that first set I thought they came back and [played really well against us.”

Hoffman added that Macey Daniels played and put down the ball very well, and Kenli Boeselager stepped up with some great blocks and attacks when she needed.