Cardinals come strong against Scottsbluff

The Chadron High volleyball came out fighting and didn’t let up when the Scottsbluff Bearcats visited The Bird Cage Thursday, Sept. 24. The Cardinals moved to 7-7 for the season with the win over Scottsbluff.
The Cardinals took the Bearcats easily in the first two sets, going 25-15 and 25-6. Coach Blakelee Hoffman said she was happy with how the girls came out and didn’t let up. She further added they could’ve gotten comfortable, especially with their commanding lead in the second set, but “they kept their foot on the gas.”
Scottsbluff would fight back in the third, however, taking Chadron 25-19, before a nail-biter of a fourth which the Cardinals took 25-22 to win the match. Of the third set, Hoffman said the Chadron girls got stuck in a rotation that gave the Bearcats a confidence boost which they utilized, especially after their loss in the second.
The coach said junior Jacey Garrett has always played well and was phenomenal against Scottsbluff. Having broken the Chadron High record for digs in a single game — 40, compared to the previous record of 39 — during the Cardinals’ Sept. 19 match against Aurora, she was able to nail 31 digs with no errors in the Scottsbluff match.
Hoffman was also impressed with Kaycee Kittell’s playing, noting whenever the senior had the ball she knew just how to put it down. Kittell recorded five kills this game.
It was also great to have junior Tatum Bailey back on the court, Hoffman said. Bailey had been out for more than six weeks due to a stress fracture. Hoffman said her family, as well as her volleyball family and everyone else, is glad to see her playing again. Bailey had the high kill count for the Cardinals, taking nine. Following closely were Anika Burke and Macey Daniels with eight each, and Demi Ferguson with six.
“I’m glad we’re playing well,” Hoffman said. She’s hopeful the momentum carries into the coming weeks. The Cardinals were scheduled to host Gordon-Rushville on Tuesday, Sept. 29, and will be on the road again this weekend for the Twin Cities Invite at Scottsbluff.
Chadron vs. Scottsbluff
; S1; S2; S3; Wins
Chadron; 25; 25; 19; 25; 3
Scottsbluff; 15; 6; 25; 22; 1
#; Athlete Name; Kills; Aces; Blocks; Assisted Blocks; Digs; Assists; Receptions
1; Jacey Garrett (Jr); 1; 3; -; -; 31; 3; 22
4; Jaleigh McCartney (Fr); 1; -; -; -; 8; 1; 7
5; Nia Meyer (Sr); -; -; -; -; 2; -; 1
13; Demi Ferguson (Fr); 6; -; -; 1; -; -; 4
14; Emma Cogdill (Sr); -; -; -; -; 21; 33; -
20; Macey Daniels (Jr); 8; -; -; -; 3; -; -
21; Jalei Marcy (Sr); -; -; -; -; 12; -; 21
22; Kaycee Kittell (Sr); 5; -; -; 2; 3; -; 1
24; Kaelee Long (Sr); -; 2; -; -; 8; -; 10
25; Tatum Bailey (Jr); 9; -; 2; 2; -; -; -
30; Anika Burke (Sr); 8; 1; -; -; 6; -; -
