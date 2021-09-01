Cardinals demonstrate teamwork with opener

Though some large cats came into the Birdcage last Thursday in the form of the Mitchell Tigers, the Cardinals showed some amazing communication on the floor and at the net for the first game of their season, shutting out the visitors in three sets: 25-20, 25-23 and 25-18.

Teammates were vocal in claiming shots, as well as keeping each other aware whether balls were expected to land in or out of the court. Combined with their awareness of each other’s locations, helping where needed and rushing to make saves when necessary, the Cardinals kept volleys alive when often the fans and their opponents thought play was finished.

The Cardinals came out strong in the first set, but Coach Blakelee Hoffman noted there was some nervousness amongst the team.

“I’m just happy we came out, played really well and swept ‘em,” Hoffman said. “That first set was a little shaky. I think we had some nervous girls, especially those who haven’t played varsity yet, but I’m really happy how they came together.”

The Cardinals took a commanding lead in the second set, thought he Tigers nearly caught them at the end, and the girls really took in to Mitchell in the third to complete the sweep.