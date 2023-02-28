Things slowed to a crawl in the second half of the Chadron High boys’ final basketball game of the season on Tuesday, Feb. 21 during the semifinals of the Class C1-12 Subdistrict Tournament in Ogallala.

The Cardinals led Sidney 27-22 at halftime, but scored just seven points in the second half and lost to Red Raiders; 40-34. Coach Kyle Sanders was baffled by his team’s second half performance. It was a defensive standoff.

The final score point totals were the lowest of the season for both teams. That seems strange when it’s at the end of the season and everyone is hopefully playing his best ball.

The victory sent Sidney to the Subdistrict finals, where the Raiders were defeated by No. 1 state ranked Ogallala 65-43.

The Cardinals were just three of 17 from 3-point range and made only seven of 17 free throws vs. Sidney

Sophomore Brady Daniels was the Cards’ leading scorer with 13 points, all in the first half. Gage Wild was Chadron’s second-leading scorer with eight points, all of them also in the opening 16 minutes.

Broc Berry added six points, Xander Provance five and Zander Rust two. That was it.

Jaeden Dillehay was Sidney’s top scorer with 15 points on three 2-pointers and two 3-pointers. He missed all three of his free throws. The Raiders’ next best scorer with eight points was Isak Doty, who hit a pair of triples in the first quarter.

The win advanced Sidney to the Subdistrict’s championship game, but Ogallala won 64-43 to remain undefeated.

Chadron—Brady Daniels 13, Gage Wild 8, Broc Berry 6, Xander Provance 2, Zander Rust 2. Totals: 12 (3) 7-16 34 points.

Sidney—Jaeden Dillehay 15, Isak Doty 8, Jacob Dowse 6, Michael Schneider 4, Koleman Kaiser 3, Landon Riddle. Totals: 17 (5) 1-6 40 points

Chadron 7 15 3 4 ---34

Sidney 10 12 8 10 ---40

3-pointers: Chad—Berry, Daniels, Wild, all 1. Sid—Dillehay 3, Doty 2.