Five games into the season the Chadron Cardinals’ volleyball team has yet to lose a single set. Last week, the Cards dispatched Alliance 25-12, 25-15 and 28-26 on the road, Sept. 10, before winning 25-15, 25-16, 25-8 at home against Gering to preserve their unbeaten record and move to 5-0 early in the season.
Chadron is currently the points leader in Class C1 ahead of Wayne, Syracuse and St. Paul who are also unbeaten.
The Cardinals were their closest to losing a set on Sept. 10, in Alliance, when their third set extended to a 28-26 win. It was just the fourth time this season Chadron has allowed their opponent to reach the 20-point or better mark in a set.
On Thursday, Chadron Volleyball Head Coach Blakelee Hoffman called the Cardinals’ defense “phenomenal” against Gering, a team she says she knew would be a tough match for her team.
“I was really proud of the way our girls adjusted,” she said. “We had to make a few changes to our game plan. The first set we didn’t follow through with everything in the game plan, but in the second and third they definitely did what they needed to finish things off.”
Chadron had 12 blocks in the match, led by junior Anika Burke with five. Six Cardinals players had at least one in the game. Senior outside hitter Shea Bailey was second-best with three.
Bailey led the Cardinals with no errors on 19 serve receptions and had eight digs, second only to fellow senior Allie Ferguson who had 10, and tied with sophomore libero Jacey Garrett.
Ferguson led the team offensively with 12 kills and a hitting percentage of .440. She had just one error on 25 attack attempts. Bailey hit .421 and had nine kills and Burke hit .348 with 8 kills. As a team the Cardinals hit .400. Of the Chadron players who had at least one attack attempt, none hit below .330 and the team had just three errors on 90 attacks.
Senior setter Tyleigh Strotheide had 24 assists.
Against Alliance, Sept. 10, Ferguson was the only player to hit double-digit kills, getting 12 on 37 attempts for a hitting percentage of .135. As a team the Cardinals hit .163.
Chadron averaged 96.1 percent on the serve with just three errors on 77 attempts. Four Cardinals, including Bailey were perfect. Bailey’s 17 serves were second most on the team. Leading on the serve was Burke who had two errors on 24 attempts. Bailey and junior Emma Cogdill had the team’s only aces.
Strotheide had 20 assists in the match.
Garrett and Bailey each had double-digit serve receptions, Bailey with 15 and Garrett with 14. The Cardinals had just five reception errors including three from Ferguson on eight receptions and two from Garrett.
On defense, Bailey led the team with 17 digs and Ferguson had 13. Strotheide was next-best with nine. Burke led with six blocks while Ferguson and sophomore Olivia Reed each had five.
On Tuesday Chadron hosted a triangular between the Cardinals, Bridgeport, and Sidney. Results of the matches were not available at time of press. This weekend the team travels to Gothenburg for the Harvest Fest Tournament on Friday and Saturday.