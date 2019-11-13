Behind set-opening runs of 9-1, 11-1 and 8-1, No. 2 Lincoln Lutheran ended No. 7 Chadron's season with a 25-20, 25-15, 25-19 win in the opening round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Lincoln North Star High School.
Lutheran (35-3) went on to beat Wahoo and St. Paul to claim the Class C-1 state championship.
On Thursday, Chadron (31-8) did not go away easily. The Cardinals, using aggressive serving, closed the gap in each set, and were within 18-16 in the third. But a Marriah Buss kill, followed by two aces from the Wichita State recruit, sparked a strong finish.
"It certainly felt like we got the bad luck draw," said Cardinal Head Coach Blakelee Hoffman. "Lutheran was definitely on a mission; two years ago, they placed third, last year they were runner up, so they were after the gold for sure."
But Hoffman wasn't disappointed in her team's performance.
"I felt the girls did a great job battling back after a tough start to each set," Hoffman said. "The hole we dug was just too deep to make up the deficit."
When Chadron, led by Allie Ferguson’s 11 kills, did create some tense moments, Lutheran responded. Buss finished with 20 kills, and sophomore Ashlyn DeBoer and junior Abigail Wohlgemuth stopped Cardinal momentum with kills and blocks. Kreizel aided the defense with 21 digs.