With lots of new names popping up in the placings, the Chadron High School girls were the runners-up in the team standings at the Western Conference Meet hosted by Mitchell on Friday, April 28.

The Lady Cardinals scored 94 points, second only to Sidney, which tallied 125. Chadron’s total was six more points than Scottsbluff mustered in the countdown to finish No. 2.

The Chadron boys, led by their four leaders, finished third in that team race with 83 points. Their highlight occurred in the 4x100 relay, where they broke both the school and the conference records.

The foursome of Quinn Bailey, Rhett Cullers, Malachi Swallow and Xander Provance won the relay in 43.43 seconds, .12 of a second ahead of Sidney and a spot the record boards.

The old conference record was a hand-held mark of 43.5 seconds set by Alliance in 1998. The school record was established in 1999 at the State Meet, where the Cardinals placed third in Class B in 43.53 seconds, an automated time.

The Cardinals’ 1999 quartet was made up of Jeff Wahl, Michael Wahlstrom, Mitch Barry and Charles Mann. Since Barry is a member of the CHS coaching staff, he was roasted a bit by the new recordholders, but agreed to pose with them for a photo.

The same Chadron runners also won the 4x400 at the conference meet in 3:30.59, about two seconds ahead of Scottsbluff.

As usual, the Cardinals’ boys scored most of their other points in the hurdles, where Provance, Cullers and Swallow swept the top three places in the 110 highs and Swallow was first, Cullers was second and Bailey was fourth in the 300 intermediates.

Provance also was second and Bailey was third in the long jump, where Tyler Spotted Elk took sixth.

Another Chadron placer was Kobe Bissonette, who was fifth in the 800.

Fourteen Chadron girls helped accumulate their team’s 94 points. Eight of them are freshmen.

Head Coach Blakelee Hoffman said she and the other coaches were pleased that so many girls have worked, improved and contributed at the conference meet.

“The conference meet is always huge and having so many girls do well for us was impressive, especially at this point in the season when the district meet is coming up soon (Thursday, May 11),” Hoffman noted.

The Lady Cardinals’ only first was in the 4x800 relay, where seniors Jazzy Munyiri and Micaiah and Makinley Fuller joined with freshman Beau Behrends to run the event in 10:57, nearly five seconds ahead of second place Scottsbluff.

The Chadron girls also placed third in both of the remaining relays. Individually, the Lady Cards had someone place in all but the 100 meters and pole vault.

Kyndall Carnahan worked hard while earning 16 points as the runner-up to Gering’s terrific senior Madison Seiler in both the 1600 and 3200.

It’s not a dark blotch to finish second to Seiler, who also won the 800, set a new conference record in the 1600 Friday, is a three-time Class B state cross country champion and a several times state-meet placewinner.

Chadron’s third place finishers at the conference meet included freshmen Brooklynn Hoffman and Reese Ritterbush in the 100 and 300 hurdles, respectively, sophomore Olivia Lyon in the shot put, freshman Raylie Pourier in the discus, freshman Addison Morrison in the triple jump and junior Grace Pyle in the high jump.

Senior Sophie Wess was fourth in the discus and Morrison added a fourth in the high jump.

Chadron’s other individual placewinners included junior Demi Ferguson, sophomore Taegan Bach and freshmen Jaelyn Brown, Jentsyn Fuller and Jenny Pinnt.

Along with Seiler, two Sidney juniors were triple winners at the Western Conference Meet. Isak Doty won all three of the boys’ sprints and Karsyn Leeling swept the three girls’ jumps.

Leeling’s highlight was in the triple jump, where she went 35-9 ½ to erase the conference record held by Chadron High graduate Mariah Clark since 1999. Clark’s old mark was 35-feet even.

Scottsbluff’s Hans Bastron won both the 1600 and 3200 with room to spare and was second in the 800.

The complete results follow:

Women’s Events

Team Scores—1, Sidney, 125; 2, Chadron, 94; 3, Scottsbluff, 88; 4, Mitchell, 81; 5-6, Alliance and Gering, 67.

100—1, Taryn Spady, SB, 13.14; 2, Payton Schrotberger, Sid, 13.19; 3, Catherine Bryner, All, 13.24; 4, Jada Schlothauer, Ger, 13.45; 5, Emma Robbins, Mit, 13.77; 6, Jordan DeNovellis, Sid, 13.88.

200—1, Payton Schrotberger, Sid, 27.53; 2, Jada Schlothauer, Ger, 27.75; 3, Kayel Lambert, All, 28.43; 4, Lily Hack, SB, 28.98; 5, Addison Weber, All, 29.18; 6, Addison Morrison, Chad, 29.29.

400—1, Payton Burda, SB, 1:00.77; 2, Talissa Tanquary, Sid, 1:02.74; 3, Jaelynne Clarke, All, 1:03.21; 4, Gabby Fortner, Sid, 1:04.04; 5, Demi Ferguson, Chad, 1:04.76; 6, Katie Dowse, Sid, 1:05.70.

800=--1, Madison Seiler, Ger, 2:20.29; 2, Hannah Rugroden, SB, 2:29.79; 3, Talissa Tanquary, Sid, 2:30.62; 4, Macey Seebohm, All, 2:33.87; 5, Grace Pyle, Chad, 2:37.20; 6, Taegan Bach, Chad, 2:41.37.

1600—1, Madison Seiler, Ger, 5:08.87 (Meet Record. Old Record—5:15.8 by Aubree Worden, SB, 2010); 2, Kyndall Carnahan, Chad, 5:57.68; 3, Lillian Golden, Mit, 6:09.10; 4, Alison Bradford, Geri, 6:15.00; 5, Jentsyn Fuller, Chad, 6:25.32; 6, Demi Seelhoff, Ger, 6:28.97.

3200—1, Madison Seiler, Ger, 12:07.64; 2, Kyndall Carnahan, Chad, 13:13.80; 3, Avalina Stoner, Mit, 13:20.45; 4, Rheo Dykstra, Sid, 13:41.28; 5, Allison Bradford, Ger, 14:04.70; 6, Demi Seelhoff, Ger, 14:06.77.

100 hurdles—1, Paige Horne, SB, 14.93; 2, Chloe Ahrens, Sid, 15:03; 3, Brooklynn Hoffman, Chad, 16.56; 4, Carli Black, Sid, 17.38; 5, Rylee Luce, Ger, 17.53; 6, Ashlynn Weinbender, Sid, 17.58.

300 hurdles—1, Chloe Ahrens, Sid, 47.79; 2, Rylee Luce, Ger, 50.52; 3, Reese Ritterbush, Chad, 51.08; 4, Josie Sanders, All, 51.09; 5, Carli Black, Sid, 51.91; 6, Jenny Pinnt, Chad, 52.89.

4x100 relay—1, Sidney, 52.08; 2, Alliance, 52.93; 3, Chadron (Mackinley Fuller, Reese Ritterbush, Brooklynn Hoffman, Grace Pyle), 53.94; 4, Mitchell, 54.49; 5, Scottsbluff, 55.73.

4x400 relay—1, Scottsbluff, 4:10.01; 2, Sidney, 4:16.22; 3, Chadron (Demi Ferguson, Reese Ritterbush, Grace Pyle, Micaiah Fuller), 4:23.08; 4, Alliance, 4:27.30; 5, Mitchell, 4:34.26.

4x800 relay—1, Chadron (Jazzy Munyiri, Micaiah Fuller, Beau Behrends, Makinley Fuller) 10:57.00; 2, Scottsbluff, 11:01.75; 3, Mitchell, 11:45.46; 4, Sidney, 13:46.05.

Shot put—1, Caitlyn Blackstone, Mit, 33-9; 2, Shyla Salcido, All, 33-3 ½; 3, Olivia Lyon, Chad, 32-2; 4, Piper Ryschon, SB, 31- ¼; 5, Reese Riddle, Sid, 29-9; 6, Jaelyn Brown, Chad, 28-4 ¾.

Discus—1, Piper Ryschon, SB, 99-5; 2, Caitlyn Blackstone, Mit, 89-11; 3, Raylie Pourier, Chad, 87-7; 4, Sophie Wess, Chad, 86-3; 5, Jordan DeNovellis, Sid, 86-3; 6, Aubree Pankonin, Mit, 82-11.

Long jump—1, Karsyn Leeling, Sid, 17-3 ¼; 2, Marly Laucomer, SB, 16-9 ¼; 3, Kate Pieper, Mit, 15-10 ¼; 4, Laney Bohl, Mit, 15-3; 5, Brooklynn Hoffman, Chad, 15-2 ½; 6, Jada Schlothauer, Ger, 14-9 ¾.

Triple jump—1, Karsyn Leeling, Sid, 35-9 ½ (Meet Record) (Old Record—35-0 by Mariah Clark Chadron, 1999.); 2, Jaelynne Clarke, All, 33-5 ½; 3, Addison Morrison, Chad, 31-4 ½; 4, Olivia Aguilar, Ger, 30-10 ½; 5, Carli Black, Sid, 30-7 ½; 6, Laney Bohl, Mit, 30-6 ½.

High jump—1, Karsyn Leeling, Sid, 6-3; 2, Addison Bowlin, Mit, 4-11; 3, Grace Pyle, Chad, 4-11; 4, Brooklynn Hoffman, Chad, 4-9; 5, Jaleigh Kumm, Ger, 4-7; 6, Alexandra Galloway, Mit, 4-3.

Pole vault—1, Catherine Bryner, All, 10-0; 2. Emma Robbins, Mit, 8-9; 3, Kate Pieper, Mit, 8-9; 4, Carlee Todd, SB, 8-9; 5, Alissa Hodsden, Mit, 8-3; 6, Breanna Stinson, All, 5-3.

Boys Events

Team Scores—1, Scottsbluff, 162; 2, Sidney, 123; 3, Chadron, 83; 4, Gering, 76; 5, Alliance, 45; 6, Mitchell, 35.

100—1, Isak Doty, Sid, 11.08; 2, Kyan Allen, SB, 11.45; 3, Ty Robles, SB, 11.54; 4, Lance Holly, 11.55; 5. Carson Bair, All, 11.64; 6, Landon Riddle, Sid, 11.67.

200—1, Isak Doty, Sid, 22.71; 2, Kyan Allan, SB, 22.88; 3, Lance Holly, Sid, 23.65; 4, Landon Amundsen, SB, 23.71; 5, Carson Bair, All, 23.89; 6, Landon Riddle, Sid, 24.06.

400—1, Isak Doty, Sid, 52.25; 2, Ivan Sierra Torres, SB, 52.46; 3, Jacob Dowse, Sid, 53.09; 4, Tanner Gartner, Ger, 52.83; 5, Will Rairigh, Ger, 55.10; 6, Osiel Sierra Torres, SB, 56.60.

800—1, Eli Marez, Ger, 2:04.91; 2, Hans Bastron, SB, 2:08.13; 3, Hunter Lund, SB, 2:11.31; 4, Noah Canas, Sid, 2:13.50; 5, Kobe Bissonette, Chad, 2:13.95; 6, Ryal Baldwin, Mit. 2:14.14.

1600—1, Hans Bastron, SB, 4:52.78; 2, Noah Canas, Sid, 5:02.71; 3, Ben Cassatt, Alliance, 5:04.66; 4, Nathan Seiler, Ger, 5:13.55; 5, Brenden Shepherd, Sid, 5:17.85; 6, Eddie Griess, SB, 5:17.76.

3200—1, Hans Bastron, SB, 10:47.95; 2, Axton Stone, Ger, 10:55.71; 3, Ben Cassatt, All, 11:26.71; 4, Eddie Griess, SB, 12:10.73; 5, Thompson Bastron, SB, 12:13.15; 6, Travis Cline, Ger, 12:44.30.

110 hurdles—1 Xander Provance, Chad, 14.59; 2, Rhett Cullers, Chad, 14.97; 3, Malachi Swallow, 15.96; 4, Josiah Mobley, SB, 16.48; 5, Koleman Kaiser, Sid, 17.34; 6, Landen Heine, SB, 17:35.

300 hurdles—1, Malachi Swallow, Chad, 40.83; 2, Rhett Cullers, Chad, 42.22; 3, Creighton Beals, Ger, 42.90; 4, Quinn Bailey, Chad, 43.78; 5, Koleman Kaiser, Sid, 44.71; 6, Pat McCartney, Sid, 45.38.

4x100 relay—1, Chadron (Quinn Bailey, Rhett Cullers, Malachi Swallow, Xander Provance), 43.43 (Meet Record. (Old Record 43.5 by Alliance, 1998); 2, Sidney, 43.57; 3, Scottsbluff, 44.36; 4, Gering, 44.11; 5, Mitchell, 45.42; 6, Alliance, 49.31.

4x400 relay—1, Chadron (Quinn Bailey, Rhett Cullers, Xander Provance, Malachi Swallow), 3:30.59; 2, Scottsbluff, 3:32.35; 2, Scottsbluff, 3:32.35; 3, Gering, 3:42.07; 4, Alliance, 3:49.63; 5, Mitchell, 3:50.54; 6, Sidney, 3:51.97.

4x800 relay—1, Gering, 8:37.63; 2, Scottsbluff, 8:40.18; 3, Alliance, 10:01.47; 4, Mitchell, 10:49.98.

Shot put—1, Ryan Hinman, SB, 46-5 ¾; 2, Sebastien Boyle, SB, 44-7 ½; 3, Brock Knutson, SB, 42-0; 4, Jeremiah Coley, Mit, 41-9; 5, Kaden Bohnsack, Ger, 39-11 ¼; 6, McGuire Rolls, Sid, 39-4 ¼.

Discus—1, Jeremiah Coley, Mit, 146-10; 2, Randall May, SB, 137-6; 3, Kaden Bohnsack, Ger, 132-5; 4, Brock Knutson, SB, 132-5; 5, Matt Danch, Sid, 130-2; 6, Maddux Janecek, Ger, 128-3.

Long jump—1, Landon Riddle, Sid, 20-5 ¼; 2, Xander Provance, Chad, 20-2 ¼; 3, Quinn Bailey, Chad, 19-2; 4, Payton Boyer, All, 19- ¼; 5, Josiah Mobley, SB, 19-0; 6, Tyler Spotted Elk, Chad, 18-11 ¾.

Triple jump—1, Eran James, Ger, 40-8; 2, Jonah Amill, All, 40-3; 3, Payton Boyer, All, 39-10; 4, Austin Roelle, Sid, 38-10; 5, Aiden Hoehn, Mit, 38-7; 6, Owen Gillham, Sid, 38-2 ¾.

High jump—1, Jacob Dowse, Sid, 6-1; 2, Keian Kaiser, Sid, 5-11; 3, Cameron Leeling, Sid, 5-9; 4, Camden Ceplecha, SB, 5-9; 5, Shawn Francescato, Mit, 5-7; 6, Alek Doty, Sid, 5-7.

Pole vault—1, Jackson Allen, SB 13-3; 2, Bryce Hodsden, Mit, 12-9; 3, Ty Robles, SB, 11-9; 4, Luke Uhlir, Sid, 11-9; 5, Kaleb Hessler, Ger, 11-3; 6, Dawson Barrett, SB, 10-9.