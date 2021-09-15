Cardinals find momentum against Gering

Though the Cardinals had a shaky start of things in their Sept. 9 matchup at home against Gering, the girls were able to turn things around and sweep the Bulldogs 3-0.

Gering looked set to take the first set against Chadron with a commanding eight-point lead before the Cardinals rallied back to grab a 25-22 win. Their momentum not only brought them back for that W, but kept them pushing forward and refusing to yield their lead once they took it from the Bulldog in the following sets, taking victories at 21-14 and 25-17.

“After about the first five serves I was getting a little worried,” coach Blakelee Hoffman said, “but that is something they have really worked on. If we dig a hole, we have to really work hard to get out of that. They did a great job not just letting [Gering] continue to move forward.

One of the power houses for the evening was Demi Ferguson, who made a personal season-best 16 kills against the Bulldogs. The sophomore was on point in other arenas as well, keeping the ball off the floor with 13 digs and six receptions.