Graduations at multiple skilled positions following last season means fans of the Chadron Cardinals will be seeing some new faces do much of the ball handling during the upcoming season, but Head Coach Mike Lecher is confident in his team, and particularly his defense, ahead of the 2019 season.
“There’s always a core of the seniors that have contributed a lot of snaps from their sophomore year on,” Lecher said. “Then they might even go on to play college ball if they choose to and you think ‘geez, how will I replace that? We’ve been fortunate here at Chadron that we’ve usually had someone come in and do the replacing and play very well.”
Chadron’s defense returns several regulars, but outside of Trevor Berry at quarterback and the team’s offensive line, the offense will be mostly fresh starters.
Last season, seniors accounted for 1,496 rushing yards. After adding Berry’s negative 94 yards rushing from the quarterback position, the team as a whole totaled 1,415 yards, fewer than the seniors themselves earned.
In the passing game, senior receivers accounted for 1,134 of 1,205 yards.
Seniors accounting for the majority of the offensive touches isn’t uncommon and despite expecting both running backs and three receivers to be new starters, Lecher remains confident in the offense.
“Right now we really like our run game,” Lecher said.
The 14-year coach of the Cardinals believes the bulk of Chadron’s carries will go to seniors Curt Bruhn and Dillan Sayaloune as well as junior Sawyer Haag. Bruhn and Haag each had a handful of carries for the varsity last season and Lecher is happy with what he’s seen of the group in practice.
In addition to rushing, Lecher says all three are also capable receivers who have shown they can catch the ball well.
Lecher said he’d like to spread the carries around and play five receivers by the second or third game. As for who will start at receiver, he says it’s early, but there’s been a lot of competition at the position.
“Right now it’s kind of hard to say who is ahead of who and I think once that gets ironed out we’ll be able to throw the ball well.”
Throwing the ball will be second-year starter, and senior, Trevor Berry. As a junior, Berry played all ten Cardinal games, completing 120 of 218 passes for 1162 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also threw 11 interceptions, a number Lecher would like to see lower this year.
Lecher said Berry has had a tremendous amount of growth from last year.
“He’s got a good offensive line in front of him so he’s got confidence to hang in there and throw the ball,” Lecher said. “He’s just making better decisions - at the CSC camp this past summer and in practice - you just don’t see a lot of the mistakes he made a year ago at this time.”
Manning the offensive line will be returning starters Levi Glines, Cooper Wild, Cole Madsen and Aiden Vaughn. Lecher says there’s also been competition to start from junior Michael Matt and sophomore Cody Hall.
“Those two are pushing each other for a lot of playing reps, so we’ll see how it plays out by the time we play Gordon.”
Chadron’s linemen on both sides of the ball should have the most collective experience among any other positional group on the team.
“It’s going to be a lot of the same guys playing,” Lecher said. “Many of them got a lot of experience last year. Defensive-line-wise we really think we have six guys to play the three spots and that will be really good for the team.”
Lecher said if his team has the normal early-season struggles most teams do, he thinks his defense can keep the Cardinals in games.
“We think the defense could be the strong part of our team,” he said. “We were really happy at the Chadron State football camp with how we played defensively.”
Lecher said all of the team’s defensive backs will be new starters, but the team will return two experienced players in Cooper Heusman and Aiden Vaughn at linebacker.
“They’re two big guys that can run, so we think we’ll be able to blitz a lot and pressure the quarterback with those two guys,” he said.
Vaughn, now a junior, led the Cardinals with 2.5 sacks last season. He was second on the team with 55 tackles.
Lecher said a handful of last year’s junior varsity regulars could see playing time with the varsity this season including Tallon Craig and Cobie Bila who he said will see a lot of receiver time.
Coach Lecher also said he believes Dawson Dunbar will either be a starter or play a lot at defensive back and that Michael Sorenson will likely start defensively and get reps on offense as well. He also mentioned Haag could get reps at linebacker in addition to running the ball.
Chadron’s season is set to begin August 30 when they host class C-2 opponent Gordon-Rushville. This season, Chadron will play home games against the Mustangs, Valentine, Sidney, Chase County and Gering. They’ll face Alliance, Broken Bow, Ogallala and Mitchell on the road.
The Cardinals will once again play four games against out-of-district opponents before a stretch of four district games, followed by their final game of the regular season against Gering, October 25.