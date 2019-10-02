On a rain-soaked homecoming night, the Chadron Cardinals converted two fumbles into 12 points on their way to a 24-9 win over the Sidney Red Raiders.
Trailing Sidney 6-7, Chadron’s Cooper Heusman recovered a fumble by senior Sidney quarterback Eli Ahrens to set up the Cardinals second scoring drive of the game from the Red Raider 25-yard line with about 40 seconds remaining in the first quarter. On the next play, Chadron senior quarterback Trevor Berry found Heusman for a 25-yard touchdown, putting the Cardinals up 12-7.
Later in the fourth quarter, Chadron recovered another Sidney fumble and drove 30 yards, all on the ground, to put the game away 24-7. It was Chadron’s Sawyer Haag’s second TD of the night punched in from one-yard out.
Despite slick conditions, Chadron protected the ball well and had no turnovers of their own.
After the game Berry called the first half a battle, but Chadron Head Coach Mike Lecher said that at halftime the coaches made adjustments that paid off in the second half.
While the offense tried to find its footing, the Chadron defense kept the Red Raiders in check all game. Sidney managed just 43 yards rushing and 69 yards passing. All of their passing yards came on a single completed pass in the first quarter. It was also Sidney’s only first down of the half and set up their only scoring drive.
Sidney was held to just 16 plays in the first half and 20 in the second.
The Cardinal defense found itself in the Red Raider backfield often, sacking Ahrens twice and getting seven tackles for a loss.
“We hadn’t really planned on that during the course of the week,” Lecher said. “As the game evolved it kind of turned into that and it made a big difference for us.”
Curt Bruhn, Aiden Vaughn and Haag led the Chadron defense with five tackles each. Cole Madsen, who was announced as homecoming king at half time had one of the team’s two sacks; Cooper Wild had the other. Vaughn and teammate Cody Hall were each credited with forcing a fumble.
A third Sidney turnover, an interception by Chadron’s Dawson Dunbar led to one of Chadron’s longest drives that didn’t end in a Cardinal score but ate up about six-and-a-half minutes in the second quarter. The Cardinals earned four first downs on the drive including converting on third-and-four, but the drive sputtered later on the Sidney 28-yard line and Berry missed a pass to receiver Cobie Bila on fourth-and-11.
Berry completed 11 of 16 attempts for 124 yards and one passing TD. Heusman led the receiver group with 55 yards and a touchdown on four catches. Once the Red Raiders were able to key in on Heusman, Berry said he was able to find other targets.
“I had to spread the ball in order for my other guys to get some love,” he said. “They’re good enough to catch the ball and I have trust in them and that’s all that matters.”
Berry targeted each of his receivers at least once and completed passes to all but one. Each of Bila, Tallon Craig and running back Dillan Sayaloune caught two passes, led by Craig with 23 yards. Bila had 16 and Sayaloune had 11. Running back Curt Bruhn caught one pass for 19 yards.
Chadron’s ground game was led by Sayaloune who had 75 yards on 12 carries. Haag had 11 carries for 29 yards and two touchdowns. Dunbar had eight carries for 24 yards and one TD.
The Chadron offense was six-for-10 on third down and totaled 273 yards, 149 rushing and 124 passing.
Chadron’s next game will be Friday in Ogallala. The Indians are 4-1 this season and defeated Mitchell 18-0 last week. Their only loss of the season came against Kearney Catholic on Sept. 20.