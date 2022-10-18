Cardinals get off to fast start, win 42-6 vs. Alliance

With Seth Gaswick returning the opening kickoff something like 79 yards, the Chadron Cardinals got off to a fast start and went on to defeat the winless Alliance Bulldogs 42-6 during Homecoming at Cardinal Field last Friday night.

Gaswick thought he had scored on his long return, but the officials ruled he was nudged out of bounds a yard before he reached the inside of the pylon with the ball. Therefore, it was first and goal at the one, and quarterback Broc Berry crossed the goal line on the next play. Gunner Lans kicked the extra point and the Cards led 7-0 from the get-go.

The Red Birds, now 5-3, also scored again in the first quarter and three times in the second to own a 35-0 halftime lead when the Homecoming royalty was crowned and the parents of senior athletes were introduced to what Principal Jerry Mack said was the Cards’ largest crowd of the season.

Alliance was probably scrappier than might have been expected from a team that was 0-7 this fall entering the game and had won just one of its last 27 contests. But the Cardinals dominated. They racked up 312 total net yards, compared to 157 by the Bulldogs.

Following Alliance’s bad punt, the Cardinals led 13-0 with just two minutes and seven seconds ticked off the clock. Berry’s 37-yard run on the first play after the squibber, set the stage for Quinn Bailey to score from the seven on the second play from scrimmage. Lans missed this PAT, but was good on four of five for the game.

A 21-yard carry by Bailey and a 32-yard pass from Barry to Gage Wild probably should have resulted in a touchdown on the Cardinals’ third possession, but it didn’t. On fourth and four at the Alliance 11, the Cards were a fraction of an inch from a first down even after the yard marker was laid sideways so the referee could get a closer look.

Alliance took over at about the five, gained two yards, then lost five and threw an incomplete pass. The Bulldogs kicked another “unpretty” punt, but the Cards fumbled it and the visitors’ Tristan Grubham recovered the pigskin at his team’s 35.

No matter, the Bulldogs soon had to punt again. A 20-yard pass from Berry to Xander Provance and a 15-yard facemask penalty against Alliance put the Cards in the red zone again. Bailey went the final two yards and also ran the ball for a two-point conversion to put Chadron ahead 21-0 with 10 minutes left in the second quarter.

Next, the Cardinals had to overcome a couple of penalties, but scored on 23-yard pass from Berry to Provance in the right flat on a fourth and goal to lead 28-0 with 4:16 left before halftime.

The home team also scored again with just under two minutes left in the half, when the Cardinals’ quarterback connected on a 10-yard pass over the middle to Wild. A penalty vs. the Cards following the TD forced Lans to kick the ball some 25 yards from the uprights, but he was right on target and plenty long

Neither team mounted much of a threat in the third frame, but Chadron struck early in the fourth quarter when Bailey bolted 15 yards and then scored from the five for his third TD of the game and 15th of the season. According to unofficial stats, the sophomore standout has rushed for 969 yards with one game to go at McCook this Friday.

With the score 42-0, most of the starters were on the sidelines for a majority of the final frame. Approximately 60 of the Bulldogs’ 157 total yards came on three plays as the clock was winding down.

Quarterback Landen Crowe, a slender junior, gained 21 yards on the first play, connected with freshman Espen Lanik on a 30-yard strike, threw an incomplete pass and then handed off to senior Nick Wright for an eight-yard touchdown jaunt. A pass for the conversion was not caught, and Alliance finished with six points.

Berry completed seven of 11 passes for 104 yards and two TDs. Provance caught two aerials for 45 yards and Wild two for 43. Now a full-time defensive end, Provance shared the Cardinals’ lead in tackles with junior linebacker Blake Rhembrandt. Wild and sophomore Talon Jelinek each had six.

Although Alliance netted just 42 yards rushing, spectators had to admire No. 10, Crowe, the quarterback, and No. 20, Carson Bair, for their willingness to lower their shoulders and ram into the Chadron defense time and time again without flinching. Crowe completed 12 of 23 passes for 114 yards, even though several of his tosses were dropped.

Lanik, Tristan Timbers and Eli Blanco all caught three of the passes.

Chadron Coach Mike Lecher commended his team for playing well. He said the offense’s execution was good and the defense tackled well. In particular, he said Berry’s decision-making on run-option plays was a plus.

The Chadron High band directed by Joe Rischling also played snappy tunes that helped make the final game of the season at home an enjoyable experience.

First Downs; 7; 18

Total Net Yards; 157; 312

Rushes, Yards; 19-43; 32-208

Passing Yards; 114; 104

Passing; 12-24-0; 7-11-0

Return Yards; 79; 128

Punts, Average; 7-24.6; 1-34

Fumbles, Lost; 0-0; 1-1

Penalties, Yards; 8-75; 6-45

Alliance 0 0 0 6 ----6

Chadron 13 22 0 7 ---42

Chad—Broc Berry 1 run (Gunnar Lans kick)

Chad—Quinn Bailey 6 run (kick failed)

Chad—Bailey 2 run (Bailey run)

Chad—Xander Provance 24 pass from Berry (Lans kick)

Chad—Gage Wild 10 pass from Berry (Lans kick)

Chad—Bailey 5 run (Lans kick)

All—Nick Wright 7 run (pass failed)

Rushing: All—Landon Crowe 6-16, Carson Bair 8-14, Nick Wright 1-7, Espen Lanik 4-6. Chad—Quinn Bailey 22-120, Broc Berry 7-65, Lane Davidson 2-14, Malachi Swallow 1-9.

Passing: All—Landon Crowe 12-23-0, 114 yards; Espen Lanik 0-1-0. Chad—Broc Berry 7-11-0, 104 yards, 2 TDs

Receiving: All—Espen Lanik 3-46, Tristen Timbers 3-23, Eli Blanco 3-20, Nick Wright 1-16, Carson Bair 2-9. Chad—Xander Provance 2-45, Gage Wild 2-43, Seth Gaswick 2-15, Quinn Bailey 1-1.

Punt Returns: All—Eli Blanco 10-6. Chad—Seth Garwick 2-13, Quinn Bailey 1-13. Kickoff Returns: All—Carson Bair 6-73. Chad—Seth Gaswick 2-102

Tackles: Chad—Xander Provance 3-4, 7; Blake Rhembrandt 2-5, 7; Talon Jelinek 4-2, 6; Gage Wild 1-5, 6; Quinn Bailey 2-3, 5; Caden Buskirk 2-1, 3.