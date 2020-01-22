Cardinals get season sweep versus Bobcats

The Chadron High basketball teams each scored 57 points at Hemingford on Tuesday, Jan 14, on their way to picking up two wins against the Bobcats. The Lady Cardinals secured their 57-23 victory with sharp ball movement to the tune of 24 assists, and put a season high 11 players into the scoring column. The boys also put a season high 11 players into the scoring column with Dawson Dunbar scoring a personal best 10 points in the 57-33 Cardinal win.
Varsity Girls
Much like against Mitchell last Saturday, Chadron forced a barrage of turnovers in the first half, turning the Bobcats over on 21 of their 36 first half possessions. This resulted in Hemingford only getting up 22 shots in the first half, with most of those coming in the first 15 seconds of their possession. If Hemingford broke Chadron’s press they would shoot the ball quickly around the paint. They had short term success doing this as the game was 14-10 Chadron around the 2:00 mark of the first quarter. The quick shots backfired from that point until halftime as Chadron went on a 20-5 run to claim a 34-15 halftime lead.
Chadron got solid minutes from a number of players in the first half, but particularly from their guards Tyleigh Strotheide and Shea Bailey. The combined for 18 points in the first half, with Bailey handing out three assists and Strotheide pulling down four rebounds. Strotheide ended the game with nine points which is her highest total since Dec. 14 against Torrington.
In the first and second half Chadron got nice minutes from their bench. Madisyn Hamar took her team leading fourth charge in the first half, while Dawn Dunbar took her third in the second half which is second on the team.
Some players luck into charges due to extended forearms and reckless play from the offensive players, but Hamar and Dunbar seem to have a knack for getting to a spot on the floor and taking charges rather than chancing into them. Hamar also dealt a team high six assists from around the perimeter. Makinly Fuller was active at the top of Chadron’s one-three-one whenever Olivia Reed needed a rest, and Savanna Sayaloune was second on the team with four rebounds.
Chadron’s best quarter on the night was probably the third as they turned Hemingford over on their first four possessions while scoring on their first three possessions on assists from Jacey Garrett. Olivia Reed scored 11 in the frame on 5-7 shooting.
Chadron shortened the game in fourth by only turning in 13 possessions, scoring on four of them. Overall, Chadron had 66 possessions on the night and converted 28 of those trips into points, which means they scored on 42% of their possessions. Anytime you can score on over 40% of your possessions you’ll compete with about anybody.
Chadron 57, Hemingford 23
Chadron: Reed 19, Bailey 13, Strotheide 9, Dunbar, Burke 2, Garrett 2, Sayaloune 2, Fuller 2, Seymour 2, Trueblood 2, Hamar 1. 24-52 (4-17) 5-9 57 points. Rebounds 36 (23-13): Burke 5, Reed 4, Hamar 4, Sayaloune 4, Strotheide 4. Assists 24: Hamar 6, Garrett 5, Bailey 5, Reed 4. Steals 19: Reed 5, Bailey 5, Strotheide 4. Turnovers 26, blocks 7, fouls 13.
Hemingford: Chancellor 8, Walker 4, Davies 4, Ash 3, Bryner 3, Mayer 1. 10-48 (0-5) 3-10 23 points. Rebounds 35 (17-18), assists 7, turnovers 34, steals 11, fouls 11.
Chadron 20 14 15 8 57
Hemingford 10 5 6 2 23
Varsity Boys
The Hemingford Bobcat started their home contest with a 3-0 lead behind technical free throws and a bucket on their first possession. They kept this three point lead until Chadron tied the game with a Kristian Bartlett three at the 4:56 mark of the first quarter. Chadron turned Hemingford over on six of their first seven possessions, but the turnovers came late in the possession so they didn’t hurt Hemingford as much as they could have.
Hemingford came out looking a little more patient than they usually do, but from about the 4:00 mark of the first quarter Chadron’s defensive effort and up-tempo offense forced Hemingford to take early shots which allowed Chadron to get out and push the ball. One of Hemingford’s turnovers resulted in a Cooper Heusman dunk in the first quarter, who would later throw one down in the early stages of the third as well.
The Cardinals were without their second leading scorer, Trevor Berry, and so there were a handful of bench players that saw extended playing time. Sophomore Dawson Dunbar replaced Berry in the starting lineup and did a nice job filling in as he ended up with 10 points and four steals on the night. Gaurav Chima came off the bench and gave the Cardinals five points on back to back possessions, and also gathered three rebounds in the second quarter.
Also stepping up in the game was Kristian Bartlett, particular in the first quarter when he scored nine points behind three treys, one of which came from six or seven feet behind the line at the buzzer.
Hemingford simply had a hard time getting looks against Chadron’s man-to-man defense in the first quarter. Chadron also played a one-three-one against the Bobcats at times, which Hemingford also struggled with. Instead of trying to get the ball to the elbow or the short corner and then swinging it, Hemingford lobbed balls over top of the zone which gave the Cardinal defenders plenty of time to recover.
Despite Hemingford’s struggles to score they continued to battle. Their senior leader, Alex Plog, is one unsung player in particular who gives great effort on every position. He doesn’t fill the scoring column, but watching him in three games this year has shown that he maximizes his ability to do all the behind the scenes work on the court: offensive rebounding at 6’0’’ (which is a stretch), ball screens for shooters, ball control, tempo control, defensive positioning, charges, demeanor, etc. He seems to be somebody anyone would like to play with.
Chadron’s Cooper Heusman was the most physical player for the Cardinals on the night and used his strength and speed on defense to get 13 of his 15 points off turnovers, and ten points in the paint. In the last five games Heusman has struggled from range going a combined 3-18, but he looked like a more confident player on Tuesday night which is what Chadron will need going forward as they face Alliance on Jan. 17, then they hit the road for redemption against a Gering squad on Friday, Jan. 24, before going to Gordon-Rushville on Jan. 25 to face a much improved Mustang squad than the one Chadron faced in December.
Chadron 57, Hemingford 33
Chadron: Heusman 15, Bartlett 10, Dunbar 10, Chima 5, Brennan 4, Provance 4, Reitz 2, Collins 2, Hall 2, Vahrenkamp 2, Sayaloune 1. 23-52 (6-16) 5-11 57 points. Rebounds 30 (21-9): Heusman 6, Chima 4. Assists 8: Collins 2, Vahrenkamp 2. Turnovers 13, steals 12, blocks 4, fouls 16.
Hemingford: D. Turek 11, Rozmiarek 6, B. Turek 6, K. Wyland 6, Meyring 2, Plog 1, H. Wyland 1. 10-43 (3-23) 9-16 33 points. Rebounds 36, assists 6, turnovers 24, steals 2, blocks 3, fouls 13.
Chadron 19 15 11 12 57
Hemingford 6 13 4 10 33