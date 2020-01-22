Cardinals get season sweep versus Bobcats

Also stepping up in the game was Kristian Bartlett, particular in the first quarter when he scored nine points behind three treys, one of which came from six or seven feet behind the line at the buzzer.

Hemingford simply had a hard time getting looks against Chadron’s man-to-man defense in the first quarter. Chadron also played a one-three-one against the Bobcats at times, which Hemingford also struggled with. Instead of trying to get the ball to the elbow or the short corner and then swinging it, Hemingford lobbed balls over top of the zone which gave the Cardinal defenders plenty of time to recover.

Despite Hemingford’s struggles to score they continued to battle. Their senior leader, Alex Plog, is one unsung player in particular who gives great effort on every position. He doesn’t fill the scoring column, but watching him in three games this year has shown that he maximizes his ability to do all the behind the scenes work on the court: offensive rebounding at 6’0’’ (which is a stretch), ball screens for shooters, ball control, tempo control, defensive positioning, charges, demeanor, etc. He seems to be somebody anyone would like to play with.