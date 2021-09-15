Cardinals go 2-2 at Twin City Tournament

The Chadron Softball team picked up wins against Hershey and Alliance last weekend at the Twin City Tournament in Scottsbluff.

In the Cardinals 13-1 victory over Hershey, Kinley Richardson was able to make it to first on a Hershey error, then went on to steal second before making it to third and home on passed balls. Maci Rutledge, who was walked at the plate and later scored on a ground ball from Josie Downing.

It was the start of a massive scoring run for the Cardinals, as they would rack up seven more by the end of the first with runs from Downing, Aubrey Milburn, Josslyn Pourier, Demaris Kelso, Ember Diers, Alisyn Swinney and Rutledge.

Hershey was kept from scoring in the second, but Chadron kept on racking up the runs with another four, from Merdadith Rhembrandt, Josslyn Pourier, Kelso and Diers. Hershey managed their only run of the game in the top of the third.

The Cardinals took the lead late and defeated Alliance 9-1. The game was tied at one in the bottom of the fifth when Richardson tripled on a 2-0 count, scoring one run.