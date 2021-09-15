Cardinals go 2-2 at Twin City Tournament

The Chadron Softball team picked up wins against Hershey and Alliance last weekend at the Twin City Tournament in Scottsbluff.
In the Cardinals 13-1 victory over Hershey, Kinley Richardson was able to make it to first on a Hershey error, then went on to steal second before making it to third and home on passed balls. Maci Rutledge, who was walked at the plate and later scored on a ground ball from Josie Downing.
It was the start of a massive scoring run for the Cardinals, as they would rack up seven more by the end of the first with runs from Downing, Aubrey Milburn, Josslyn Pourier, Demaris Kelso, Ember Diers, Alisyn Swinney and Rutledge.
Hershey was kept from scoring in the second, but Chadron kept on racking up the runs with another four, from Merdadith Rhembrandt, Josslyn Pourier, Kelso and Diers. Hershey managed their only run of the game in the top of the third.
The Cardinals took the lead late and defeated Alliance 9-1. The game was tied at one in the bottom of the fifth when Richardson tripled on a 2-0 count, scoring one run.
Chadron was the first to score, when a line drive from Rhembrandt brought in LeBere in the bottom of the second. In the top of the third Alliance tied things up at one, and it looked like the score would remain there and possibly go into extra innings. However, the Cardinals got a rally going in the fifth, with runs scored by Kristin Rasmussen, Richardson, Rutledge, Downing, Milburn and Swinney.
Chadron collected eight hits on the day. Richardson and Sarah LeBere each racked up multiple hits for Chadron Cardinals Varsity. LeBere and Richardson each collected two hits to lead Chadron Cardinals Varsity. Chadron Cardinals Varsity didn't commit a single error in the field.
An early lead for the Scottsbluff Bearcats sealed the Cardinals’ 7-1 fate in their first loss of the tournament. Scottsbluff scored on two doubles and a single in the first inning. Richardson responded early in the second with a home run, but it was Chadron’s only score of the game.
Scottsbluff responded with two homers of their own, coming in the fourth and fifth innings, before putting up their final runs in the fifth.
The second loss for Chadron came when the Gering Bulldogs outscored them 16-4. Gering was able to get a strong lead early on, scoring eight unanswered runs in the first inning. Though Chadron was able to get on the board in the second inning, with runs from Milburn, LeBere, Pourier and Kristin Rasmussen, Gering continued to dominate the game. The Bulldogs managed to put up another seven in the second, and took their final run against Chadron in the third.
Chadron also struggled against Gering as well during their Sept. 7 matchup. Though Richardson was able to score on the first at bat for the Cardinals, homering on a line drive to left field, it would be the only score for Chadron as the Bulldogs led the board and came away with an 11-1 win.
The Cardinals were scheduled to swing at Alliance on Tuesday, Sept. 14, and will head to Imperial for a doubleheader against Chase County on Friday and to North Platte for a tournament Saturday. They will host Gering on Tuesday, Sept. 21.