Cardinals go 3-3 at Twin Cities

Chadron High School Volleyball saw plenty of action last week, travelling south to compete at the Twin Cities Tournament. Pool play for the Cardinals opened Friday night, with a loss to Rapid City Stevens — 25-20 and 25-23. Seniors Anika Burke and Kaycee Kittell led the way on kills with four each, followed closely by senior Kaelee Long, juniors Tatum Bailey and Macey Daniels, and sophomore Demi Ferguson, each with three.
Coach Blakelee Hoffman said the Cardinals struggled with serve reception Friday night against the Rapid City team, and had a hard time keeping up with their offense. However, the Cardinals came back strong against the Raiders in their second match against them on Saturday, winning 25-11 and 26 24. Hoffman noted the girls receptions definitely improved, and the team did a better job on attacks and their response to Rapid City’s offense.
Junior Jacey Garrett had eight receptions against the Raiders, along with 16 digs. Long had six receptions and seven digs, and freshman Jaleigh McCartney grabbed five receptions and 14 digs. Senior Emma Cogdill also helped defensively with 19 assists.
Friday action also saw losses for Chadron — 25-22 and 26-24 — against North Platte. Hoffman said North Platte is a very good team, and did well defensively against the Cardinals. She also pointed out the North Platte offense was hitting around and over our blockers, which is hard to stop, but we held our own against them.
It was Burke and Bailey leading the way on kills, with seven each, and strong defense from Garrett added 19 digs and 15 receptions to her stats. Senior Jalei Marcy was able to get in 10 digs as well, and Cogdill provided 16 assists.
Friday’s pool play for Chadron also saw a 2-1 win — 19-25, 27-25 and 25-21 — against Grand Island Northwest. Hoffman said the Grand Island team is traditionally quite good, but the girls went into the match prepped to win and focused on their jobs on the court.
Daniels was top killer for the game with seven, followed by Burke and Bailey at six each. Garrett led the way on defense with 25 receptions and 28 digs, followed by Long with 13 receptions and 11 digs, and Marcy with 12 receptions 15 digs.
Saturday’s games began with a loss — 20-25 and 12-25 — to Sidney. Hofman said it was a game that they would like to forget, but hopes to see the Red Raiders in the Western Conference Championship.
Bailey and Burke took top kill spots with four each, followed by three from Daniels. Marcy was strong on receptions, taking 13 as well as four digs. McCartney had eight receptions with four digs, and Garrett snagged another seven receptions and 11 digs.
Hoffman was happy with how the rest of the day went. In addition to their win against Rapid City Stevens, the Cardinals also saw a win —25-13 and 25-17 — against Gering. The victory was sweetened by the fact that the Bulldogs overtook the Cardinals 3-1 at their September 10 match. Hoffman said when they faced Gering earlier this season several players were playing different positions and they weren’t at full strength with Bailey still being out with an injury. In the time since, the team has done well in learning their positions and building continuity.
Daniels and Bailey were the top killers against Gering with five each, followed closely by Burke’s four. Garrett tallied up 14 receptions and 15 digs, with Cogdill providing 13 assists. McCartney also came strong on defense with seven receptions and five digs.
The Twin Cities Tournament wasn’t the only action the girls saw last week, with a hard-fought win for against Gordon-Rushville at The Bird Cage Tuesday, Sept. 29 as the Cardinals swept the Mustangs 3-0, going 25-13, 25-22 and 25-17.
Leading the way with kills were Burke and Bailey, each taking 11. Burke also served up four aces during the game, complemented with three from fellow Long, two McCartney and one each from seniors Cogdill and Marcy.
Coach Hoffman liked how the girls stayed aggressive through the night against the Mustangs, something she had talked about with the team. It’s important they don’t let up, she said, particularly against teams like Gordon-Rushville.
Hoffman also complimented the girls on playing a great defensive game, and playing in sync. The players knew whose ball it was, another points she’s stressed and they are following. The girls also showed impressive skill in keeping the ball alive and some additional points off the Mustangs’ board. Particularly in the second and third sets, some last-minute dives digs by the Cards and quick response from their teammates kept the ball moving and out of Cardinal territory.
The Cardinals were scheduled to return to The Bird Cage this past Tuesday, Oct. 6, for a match against Rapid City Chrisitian, and are back in Gering Oct. 10 for the conference tourney.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!