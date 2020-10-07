Cardinals go 3-3 at Twin Cities

It was Burke and Bailey leading the way on kills, with seven each, and strong defense from Garrett added 19 digs and 15 receptions to her stats. Senior Jalei Marcy was able to get in 10 digs as well, and Cogdill provided 16 assists.

Friday’s pool play for Chadron also saw a 2-1 win — 19-25, 27-25 and 25-21 — against Grand Island Northwest. Hoffman said the Grand Island team is traditionally quite good, but the girls went into the match prepped to win and focused on their jobs on the court.

Daniels was top killer for the game with seven, followed by Burke and Bailey at six each. Garrett led the way on defense with 25 receptions and 28 digs, followed by Long with 13 receptions and 11 digs, and Marcy with 12 receptions 15 digs.

Saturday’s games began with a loss — 20-25 and 12-25 — to Sidney. Hofman said it was a game that they would like to forget, but hopes to see the Red Raiders in the Western Conference Championship.

Bailey and Burke took top kill spots with four each, followed by three from Daniels. Marcy was strong on receptions, taking 13 as well as four digs. McCartney had eight receptions with four digs, and Garrett snagged another seven receptions and 11 digs.