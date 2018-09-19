The Chadron girls’ golf team shot a combined 419 at the Western Conference Tournament last week in Gering, finishing fifth overall and placing one golfer in the top ten.
Gering shot a season-low 340 to take the team title on their home course at Monument Shadows Golf Course. Mitchell’s Kenzey Kanno continued a great season shooting 71 and taking the individual title.
Chadron placed just one golfer in the top-10, Maddie Pelton, who shot 92 and earned ninth overall.
Teammate Taurie Pourier was the Cardinals next best golfer shooting 106 at the tournament while Moriah Hastings was close behind with a 106. Ashley Orton rounded out the group of four with a 117.
Scottsbluff was runner-up at the tournament with a combined score of 349, followed by Mitchell with 375, and Sidney with 408.
Alliance trailed Chadron with a combined score of 476.
This past Tuesday the Cardinals travelled to an Invitational at Crandell Creek Golf Course in Ogallala, but results were not available at time of print.
After Ogallala, the team will have nearly a week off before heading to Alliance and Skyview Golf Course Monday, September 24.