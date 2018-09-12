After shooting 433 as a team in its first three meets, the Chadron girls’ golf team showed improvement last week posting a third-place score of 397 at their home Chadron Invite on Sept. 4, then cut to 392 for a second place finish in Scottsbluff at the Mitchell Invite.
The Cardinals’ Taurie Pourier led the way for Chadron during their home invite shooting a season-best 92, good for 7th place. Teammate Maddie Pelton joined her as a top-ten finisher shooting 95 and placing 9th.
Gering and Scottsbluff continued to be leaders in the Panhandle with the Bulldogs shooting a combined 349, 21 strokes better than the Bearcats who finished second with a score of 370.
Gering golfer Madi Schlaepfer continued a strong season leading all golfers with a score of 79.
After their home meet, the Cardinals travelled to Scottsbluff on Thursday for the Mitchell invite where they showed even further improvement shooting a combined 392 to take second place among the 11 team field.
Three Chadron golfers finished top-ten at the meet, this time with Pelton leading the way in fourth with a score of 90.
According to Chadron Coach Loni Watson the Chadron sophomore, who’s shown improvement after a trip to the State Tournament with the team as a freshman, had the opportunity to break into the 80s were it not for a missed three-to-four-foot putt in the late rounds.
Despite the miss, the meet was a success for Pelton who Watson says has shown an eagerness to improve and return to post-season golf. “Maddie is fun to coach right now,” Watson says. “We’re getting into that precision game where I get to help her manage the course.”
Watson says the focus on course management and club selection is a testament to the work Pelton put in this past summer. With her swing perfected prior to the season she’s free now to study other aspects of the game.
The Cardinals’ other top-ten finishes were seniors Moriah Hastings in fifth having shot 92, and Pourier in ninth shooting 99.
Coach Watson attributes the team-wide improvement to her golfer’s work ethic and a desire to return to the same heights they experienced last season.
“The girls are awfully focused. They’re really putting in the time,” Watson says.
On Tuesday the group travelled back to the North Platte River valley for the Western Conference Invite at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering, but results were not available at time of print.