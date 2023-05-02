The Chadron High boys wrapped up their April schedule by playing in 2 ½ tournaments during the final seven days of the month.

The first of the tourneys was at Scottsbluff on April 24. The host Bearcats were the winners with a 307 total, followed by North Platte, 318; Cheyenne East, 319; and Cheyenne Central, 321. Ogallala and Gering both shot 334, Alliance was next at 341 and the Cardinals eighth at 334.

Mitchell’s Cael Peters was the medalist with a 74, the same as Luke Hiltibrand of Ogallala had carded. Three more contestants each had 75s, another three shot 76s and still a third trio finished with 77s.

Then came along four linksters (an old term) who had 78s. That included Chadron’s Chase Olson, who officially finished 14th among the 50 entries.

Broc Berry was next for the Cardinals at 23rd with an 84. Both Zane Cullers and Andrew Sommerville shot 91 and Trey Hendrickson had a 94.

On Thursday, April 27, Coach CJ Bach’s team hosted the Chadron Invitational that drew eight teams. Scottsbluff was again the winner with a 147 total led by the tourney’s top three placewinners—Kaedon Patton (35) Noah Shaddick and Tommy Dredla (both 36). They were followed by Kelan Dunn of Gering and the Cardinals’ own Olson with 37s.

The scores were low because it rained enough halfway through the second round that action was halted and only the results of the first nine holes counted.

Berry and Hendrickson shared 13th place with 43s while Gage Wild shot a 44 and Cullers a 46 for the hosts. Teamwise, Gering was second behind Scottsbluff with a 161 and the Cardinals were third at 167, followed by Sidney, 172; Alliance, 180; Crawford and Hemingford, 194; and Hay Springs.

Hemingford’s Dax Powell cracked the top six by shooting a 39.

Led by Olson, who had been crowned the Chadron High prom king the previous weekend, the Cardinals had their best team score of the season, a 334, that placed them second only to Scottsbluff on Thursday, the 28th at Alliance.

The Bearcats had a 330 total. Alliance and Gering were third and fourth, respectively, with 345s.

Olson had rounds of 40 and 37 for a 77 total that was one stroke better than Alliance’s Taytom Timbers for medalist honors. Scottsbluff’s Shaddick and Mitchell’s Peters both carded 79s while no one else was under 80.

Both Berry and Patton, another Bearcat, had 82s, good for fifth and/or sixth, depending on the tie-breaker. Cullers was third among the Cards with an 86, followed by Wild’s 89.