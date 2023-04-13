After having its schedule interrupted last Thursday by another siege of winter weather that forced the Mitchell Invitational to be postposed, the Chadron High School track and field team hopes to close out its April schedule in bang-bang fashion.

The Cardinals are planning to return to action on Saturday, April 15 at the Alliance Invitational Meet. It will hopefully be followed by the rescheduled Mitchell Meet on Tuesday the 18th. Then will come the Cards’ annual Twilight Meet on Friday the 21st.

The latter will be the Red Birds’ only home meet, and is always interesting with the other area teams—Crawford, Hay Springs, Hemingford, Gordon-Rushville and Cody-Kilgore also competing.

The last two meets of the month will be the evening of Tuesday, April 25, when the Best of the West showdown will take place in Scottsbluff, followed by the Western Conference Meet in Mitchell on Friday the 28th.

After that the Cardinals will enter the always-competitive Bayard B-C-D Meet on Friday, May 5 and then strive to have their best meet of the season at the Class B District Meet in Ogallala on Thursday the 11th.

Districts, of course, determine how many Cardinals qualify for the State Meet, which will be in Omaha on May 19-20.

So far, the Cards have participated in just two outdoor meets, at Sidney and Ogallala. They haven’t scored as many points as the did last year, but that’s to be expected after graduating two all-time greats last May. Both Tatum Bailey and Chayton Bynes usually won or placed near the top in at least three and sometimes four events.

The boys also got a boost several times from throwers Cody Hall and Jarrett Anderson in the shot put, but they also received their diplomas.

The Chadron boys still possess three of the state’s top hurdlers in Xavier Provance, Malaki Swallow and Rhett Cullers, and with speedster Quinn Bailey available, they have proven hard to beat in the sprint relays.

The girls feature an assortment of excellent middle distance runners who are interchangeable in forming strong 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams.

Both units have been shy of points in the field events. Stay tuned for further developments.