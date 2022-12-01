Cardinals headed to conference tourney

The wraps come off the high school winter sports scene this weekend. For the Chadron High basketball teams, that means they will be playing in the Western Conference Tournament in Scottsbluff and perhaps in Gering if they don’t make it to the championship games.

The Chadron girls will take to the court at 4 p.m. Thursday against Alliance while the boys will follow at 5:30 against Sterling, both at Scottsbluff High School. The Lady Cardinals are the No. 4 seed and boys are the fifth seed.

Top-seeded Sidney and No. 8 seed Arvada, Colo., are on the same side of the bracket as the Chadron girls. The bottom side pairings include Scottsbluff against Sterling and Gering vs. Mitchell.

Also on the top side of the boys’ bracket with Chadron and Sterling are top-seed Scottsbluff and Arvada. The bottom side sends Sidney against Mitchell and Gering against Alliance.

Both Chadron teams finished with 13-10 records last winter.

While point guard Jacey Garrett, with her ball handling skills and gusto, has graduated, the girls’ team returns most of the other pieces. That includes Coach Eric Calkins, who took over that job a year ago.

The top four scorers are back, led Demi Ferguson at 11.9 points, Laney Klemke at 6.3, Makinley Fuller at 5.3 and Jaleigh McCartney at 5.0. Klemke and Fuller are seniors and Ferguson and McCartney juniors.

Calkins said the other probable starter Thursday is senior Marlee Pinnt. He added that the first subs are expected to include juniors Taverra Sayaloune and Ashlyn Morrison, senior Heidi Wess and sophomore Taegan Bach, not necessarily in that order.

Chadron and Alliance met twice last season with the Cardinals winning 40-23 and 40-35. The Lady Bulldogs, who had lost 37 consecutive games over a three-year span before winning once in the 2020-21 season, were improved last year. Chadron native Steve Crile took over as the head coach and they finished with a 7-17 mark.

Alliance’s returning starters are junior Jaelynne Clarke, who averaged 7.0 points and 6.3 rebounds, and senior Bailey Stark, who sank 15 of 21 free throws. The Bulldogs have added senior Catherine Bryner, the leading scorer at Hemingford last season was a 12.5 average.

The Chadron boys return just one starter from a year ago, but he’s 6-4 senior Xander Provance, probably the Panhandle’s best known high school athlete. He shot 66% from the field last year while averaging 9.1 points, second best on the team, and 7.8 rebounds, the most.

The Cardinals have a new coach. Kyle Sanders, the Cardinals’ assistant the past few years, has replaced Mitch Barry at the helm. He said he’s looking forward to the challenge is hoping the Red Birds can get off to good start.

The only boys with much varsity experience aside from Provance are juniors Broc Berry and Gage Wild. Both saw action in at least 20 games a year ago. Barry scored 66 points and Wild 44.

Sanders said Monday he wasn’t sure who the other starters will be in the opening game, but said juniors Tyler Spotted Elk and Trey Hendrickson along with sophomores Brady Daniels and Talon Jelinek are expected to be among the contributors.

Sanders added that he views Sterling as a tough opponent. The Tigers also have a new look. The head coach for the past 18 years, Mike Holloway, retired at the conclusion of last season. His replacement is Brad Hessler, a long-time assistant and a former Sterling High athlete. The new mentor is the son of Tom Hessler, a head coach at various northeastern Colorado schools over the years and a member of his son’s coaching staff this season,

Two starters have returned from last year’s Sterling team, which reached the Class 3A semifinals at the state tournament before losing to the eventual state champion Aspen Skiers 49-44, but won the third-place game 80-60 the next day.

The returnees are 6-3 Ryder McConnell, who averaged 13.2 points, and 5-11 Ben Browning, who averaged 7.9 a game. Sterling sportswriter Chris Brom said most of the other team members saw limited varsity action last year and some of those on the roster this year didn’t play a year ago.

The Tigers are tall. Seven team members are 6-2 or taller. The tallest is 6-7 senior Josiah Willey, one of those who hasn’t played before.

Sterling has been in the Western Conference Tourney several times, and won the championship in both 2017 and 2018. The Tigers toppled the Cardinals in the first round in ’17, the only time the teams have met in recent years. Last December, Scottsbluff beat the Coloradans 50-42 in the boys’ title tilt.