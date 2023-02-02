With the seasons rapidly winding down, the Chadron High School basketball teams will be at home on Friday night to meet Rapid City Christian and visit Valentine for a double-header Saturday.

Both Rapid City Christian teams are faring well. At last report, the boys were 12-1 although the loss was by a 61-38 score to St. Thomas More, and the girls were 11-2.

The Lady Comets feature one the South Dakota’s great players. Senior forward Olivia Kiefer is the leading scorer in the state with a 28.8-point average. A starter since she was an 8th grader, Kiefer passed the 2,000-point mark in her career in early January. She long ago signed to continue playing at South Dakota State University.

The last time Kiefer played in Chadron was 2020-21, when she scored 26 points during a 52-27 win over the Cardinals. Christian also won last year’s game 47-45 at the Hart Ranch near Rapid City on Kieffer’s putback with 11 seconds remaining, but she scored “just” 17 points while being “face-guarded,” the entire game by the Cardinals’ Laney Klemke.

The Chadron girls had to go into overtime to beat Valentine 40-39 a year ago. Demi Ferguson scored the only field goal in OT to get the victory

Rapid City Christian edged the Chadron boys 54-50 last year, but the Cardinals downed Valentine 65-41 the next day.

The Valentine boys began this week with a 3-12 record, but defeated Broken Bow 55-49 on January 23. The Valentine girls are 8-7. Both of the Badgers’ quintets will play at Gothenburg on Friday night before hosting the Cardinals on Saturday beginning at 2 o’clock with the junior varsity contests.

After this weekend, the regular season schedule for both Chadron teams is short. The Cardinals will host Bayard on Friday, Feb. 9 and visit Sidney on Saturday the 10th. That will conclude the girls’ slate, but the Potter-Dix boys led by all-star Luke Kasten will come to Chadron for the season-finale on Friday, Feb. 17.