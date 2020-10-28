Cardinals hope to dim Kearney Stars

After playing what Coach Mike Lecher said was probably his team’s best game of the season, the Chadron High football team will advance to the state playoffs on Friday by taking on the Kearney Catholic Stars on their field. Kickoff will be a 2 p.m. Central time.
The Cardinals used some plays from their bag of tricks, came up with four turnovers and didn’t give up any big plays while defeating Ogallala 28-15 in their regular-season finale last Friday night. They are 6-2 for the season.
“We’re going into the playoffs on a high note,” Lecher added. “We bounced back from not playing so well against Gothenburg the week before. We played hard and executed well Friday night. That’s what we’ll have to keep doing.”
This will be the 31st time the Cardinals have reached the playoffs dating back to 1977. Between 1995 and 2014, the Red Birds made the postseason every year except 2002. They also didn’t extend their season in 2015, 2016 or last year. But they’re one of 16 Class C-1 playoff participants this year.
Both of the teams the Cards lost to this fall also are Class C-1 playoff qualifiers. Mitchell will visit Wahoo and Gothenburg will travel to Lincoln Christian for those first-round games.
The Cardinals will be taking on a talented opponent. Kearney Catholic is 7-1, losing to only St. Paul, but the 33-7 score indicates that the Stars can be throttled. However, they’ve tallied at least 31 points in their remaining games and have outscored their foes by a 296-82 margin.
The Stars’ featured star is quarterback Heinrich Haarberg, a 6-foot-5, 195-pound Nebraska Cornhuskers’ scholarship recruit. He threw for 1,869 yards and 23 touchdowns and also ran for 458 yards and four TDs a year ago while guiding his team to a 7-3 record.
Huskerland Prep led off its list of the top 30 preseason C-1 seniors this fall with Haarberg’s bio, saying he’s “truly one of those explosive athletes who has great things in his immediate future.”
Two more Kearney Catholic seniors also made the top 30. Logan Miner (5-10, 170) was No. 13 and Logan O’Brien (6-5, 185) was 23rd. Miner caught 21 passes for 527 yards and seven touchdowns and O’Brien earned all-district honors after taking part in 81 tackles a year ago.
Huskerland Prep publisher Bob Jensen also ranked junior running back Brett Mahony (6-4, 205) No. 3 on his Top 20 Class C-1 Underclassmen’s list. As a sophomore, it says Mahony caught 25 passes for 426 yards and had a part in 93 tackles.
What about this year? Through six games, Haarberg had completed 73 passes for 1,057 yards, fifth highest in C-1, and nine touchdowns. Mahony was the leading receiver with 16 catches for 290 yards while O’Brien had grabbed 14 for 197. The leading rusher was senior Cale Conrad (6-0, 190) with 88 carries for 471 yards.
The Cardinals haven’t gotten as much ink as some of their opponents but have good balance and excellent versatility. Several players play several positions and can make things happen, as Ogallala learned Friday night.
Unofficially, the Cards are averaging 257 yards a game, rushing for 854 yards and passing for 1,125.
Dawson Dunbar is the leading rusher through eight games with 83 carries for 395 yards while Sawyer Haag has carried 75 times for 300 yards. Quarterback Justus Alcorn has completed 60 of 98 passes for 853 yards and has thrown just one interception. He’s also caught a couple of passes for 36 yards.
Dunbar has connected on seven of 12 passes for 166 yards, some as a quarterback and at least one as a tailback that went 80 yards for a touchdown against Ogallala. Dunbar also has has caught 11 passes for 230 yards. Seth Gaswick has 10 receptions for 329 yards, Michael Sorenson 17 for 105 and Talon Craig seven for 111.
Unfortunately, the Cards have had to play much of the season without explosive sophomore Xander Provance, who had 11 receptions for 221 yards before was sidelined by a shoulder injury. He scored four touchdowns in the second game of the season.
Chadron also lost lineman Garrett Ferguson early, but are glad to have Jesse Stolley back to help anchor the middle of the defensive front. Other key linemen, most of them on both sides of the ball, include Jarek Anderson, Ryan Bickel, Michael Gunwall, Cody Hall, Michael Matt, Teagan Scoggins and Shawn Shremmer.
The senior linebacking corps that includes Haag, Aiden Vaughn, Dan Wellnitz and Cobie Bila has performed capably.
The fact that the Cards have turned the ball over just six times is another of their positives.
