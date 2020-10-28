Cardinals hope to dim Kearney Stars

After playing what Coach Mike Lecher said was probably his team’s best game of the season, the Chadron High football team will advance to the state playoffs on Friday by taking on the Kearney Catholic Stars on their field. Kickoff will be a 2 p.m. Central time.

The Cardinals used some plays from their bag of tricks, came up with four turnovers and didn’t give up any big plays while defeating Ogallala 28-15 in their regular-season finale last Friday night. They are 6-2 for the season.

“We’re going into the playoffs on a high note,” Lecher added. “We bounced back from not playing so well against Gothenburg the week before. We played hard and executed well Friday night. That’s what we’ll have to keep doing.”

This will be the 31st time the Cardinals have reached the playoffs dating back to 1977. Between 1995 and 2014, the Red Birds made the postseason every year except 2002. They also didn’t extend their season in 2015, 2016 or last year. But they’re one of 16 Class C-1 playoff participants this year.

Both of the teams the Cards lost to this fall also are Class C-1 playoff qualifiers. Mitchell will visit Wahoo and Gothenburg will travel to Lincoln Christian for those first-round games.