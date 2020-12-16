Cardinals hope to even score with Bearcats

Both Chadron High School basketball teams will be striving to avenge their only losses during the Western Conference Tournament when they host the Scottsbluff Bearcats on Friday night in the Middle School Gym.
After slipping past Mitchell 39-36 and besting Sidney 47-30 in the first two rounds of the tournament, the Chadron High girls were nipped 41-40 in the championship game on Saturday, Dec. 5.
The Scottsbluff boys opened the tournament with a 51-30 lacing of the Cardinals, who went on to defeat both Sidney and Mitchell by seven points.
One of the goals of both Chadron teams will be to limit the Bearcats’ 3-point productivity. Both Scottsbluff teams buried nine treys against the Cardinals. Sophomore Anna Kelley, also the Class B state golf champion, netted six threes for her game-high 18 points against the Cardinals and Tyler Harre had four triples and Izaiah Mendoza three for the Bluffs in the boys’ runaway triumph.
Last weekend, the Scottsbluff teams played in a tournament in Gillette, Wyo., where both teams reportedly split their two games. The girls beat Campbell County High of Gillette, but lost to Cody, Wyo., while the boys fell to Campbell County, but toppled Cody.
The Scottsbluff girls were to host Gering on Tuesday night.
The Chadron teams also will play at Bridgeport on Saturday night, taking on more rugged opponents.
Both of the Purple Bulldogs’ quartets were 4-0 heading into games at Mullen on Tuesday night. Both have defeated Bayard, Crawford, Hemingford and Sutherland. All the wins were by overwhelming margins except for the boys’ tilt with Hemingford. Bridgeport won that game by just 53-48 while making only three of 23 three-point attempts.
The Bulldogs’ boys finished at 21-5 last season.
The Bridgeport girls, who were 19-6 a year ago, feature 6-foot-2 sophomore Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, who shot 69 percent from the field and averaged 17.6 points and 10 rebounds as a freshman. Another stellar player is senior guard Sydney Nein, who sank 59 treys and averaged 13.2 points last season.
