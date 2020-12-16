Cardinals hope to even score with Bearcats

Both Chadron High School basketball teams will be striving to avenge their only losses during the Western Conference Tournament when they host the Scottsbluff Bearcats on Friday night in the Middle School Gym.

After slipping past Mitchell 39-36 and besting Sidney 47-30 in the first two rounds of the tournament, the Chadron High girls were nipped 41-40 in the championship game on Saturday, Dec. 5.

The Scottsbluff boys opened the tournament with a 51-30 lacing of the Cardinals, who went on to defeat both Sidney and Mitchell by seven points.

One of the goals of both Chadron teams will be to limit the Bearcats’ 3-point productivity. Both Scottsbluff teams buried nine treys against the Cardinals. Sophomore Anna Kelley, also the Class B state golf champion, netted six threes for her game-high 18 points against the Cardinals and Tyler Harre had four triples and Izaiah Mendoza three for the Bluffs in the boys’ runaway triumph.

Last weekend, the Scottsbluff teams played in a tournament in Gillette, Wyo., where both teams reportedly split their two games. The girls beat Campbell County High of Gillette, but lost to Cody, Wyo., while the boys fell to Campbell County, but toppled Cody.

The Scottsbluff girls were to host Gering on Tuesday night.