Cardinals impressive while blanking Longhorns

The Cardinals opened the scoring on their second possession, driving 64 yards in six plays. The big ones were a 28-yard jaunt around left end by Provance and a 13-yard run to the right side by Dunbar. Provance went the final seven yards up the gut with 4:10 left in the opening quarter and then waltzed into the end zone for the conversion and an 8-0 lead.

That conversion was the only one the Cards made. Holding calls erased two of the other three.

Chadron also scored early in the second period by going 61 yards in seven plays. The big gainers were a 13-yard pass from Alcorn to Tallon Craig and Provance’s 21-yard burst around left end. Senior fullback Sawyer Haag also had runs of eight and nine yards up the middle before Dunbar went the final five yards over the left side into the end zone.

The Cardinals made it 20-0 with 4:07 left in the second quarter by marching 65 yards in eight plays.

A 24-yard pass from Alcorn to Craig got things rolling. Sophomore Seth Gaswick carried a pitchout 15 yards. Haag’s nine-yard romp up the middle preceded runs of seven and two yards by Dunbar for the touchdown. The conversion pass did not connect.