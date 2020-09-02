Cardinals impressive while blanking Longhorns

With impressive performances by the defense the entire game and the offense much of the time, the Chadron High football team opened its season at Cardinal Field last Friday night with a 26-0 blanking of the Chase County Longhorns, which a year ago topped the Cards, 38-12, also in Chadron.
The Cardinals dominated both on the field and statistically. They had a 344 to 52-yard bulge in total net yards, kept the Longhorns from completing any of their eight passes while picking off two and were in control of the game from start to finish.
Too many penalties (8) and a two lost fumbles were about the Cardinals’ only flaws.
They showed extraordinary balance on offense. They averaged 6.6 yards a play on the ground with Sawyer Haag for 77 and Xander Provance for 66 and Dawson Dunbar 59. And, the new quarterback, Justus Alcorn, completed eight of 12 passes for 98 yards.
Head Coach Mike Lecher said much of the credit for the success belonged to the linemen on both sides of the ball. They blocked effectively as the Red Birds ran the ball well both up the middle and on sweeps and also protected the quarterback when he wanted to throw.
The coach was critical, though, of what he called “some needless holding.”
Defensively, the Cards strangled the Chase County attack. The Longhorns had just two plays reach double digits--runs of 16 and 10 yards by quarterback Ryan Bernhardt in the third quarter.
The Cardinals opened the scoring on their second possession, driving 64 yards in six plays. The big ones were a 28-yard jaunt around left end by Provance and a 13-yard run to the right side by Dunbar. Provance went the final seven yards up the gut with 4:10 left in the opening quarter and then waltzed into the end zone for the conversion and an 8-0 lead.
That conversion was the only one the Cards made. Holding calls erased two of the other three.
Chadron also scored early in the second period by going 61 yards in seven plays. The big gainers were a 13-yard pass from Alcorn to Tallon Craig and Provance’s 21-yard burst around left end. Senior fullback Sawyer Haag also had runs of eight and nine yards up the middle before Dunbar went the final five yards over the left side into the end zone.
The Cardinals made it 20-0 with 4:07 left in the second quarter by marching 65 yards in eight plays.
A 24-yard pass from Alcorn to Craig got things rolling. Sophomore Seth Gaswick carried a pitchout 15 yards. Haag’s nine-yard romp up the middle preceded runs of seven and two yards by Dunbar for the touchdown. The conversion pass did not connect.
Chase County got its only first down of the opening half on its next possession when Bernhardt ran for eight yards. But a couple plays later, the Longhorns’ quarterback tried to pitch the ball while rolling out. Provance alertly intercepted it and returned it 19 yards to the Chase County 42.
The Cards failed to cash in on the opportunity. Following a holding call that put them back in their own territory, Dunbar came out of the backfield to catch a bubble pass and scampered 27 yards to the Longhorns’ 27. Three plays later, Haag gained 18 yards on a determined, twisting, turning run up the middle to the visitors’ three.
However, on the ensuing play, Alcorn bobbled the snap from center, the Longhorns claimed the ball and ran one play before halftime.
Even though Craig picked off a Bernhardt pass early in the second half, things did not go smoothly for the Cardinals in the third quarter, when they ran just six plays. A motion penalty and a holding call behind the line that resulted in a 20-yard penalty nullified the opportunity following the interception.
The Longhorns took over on their own 35. Bernhardt carried on nearly every play, and had his 16- and 10-yard gains that were sandwiched around a face mask infraction on the Cardinals that gave Chase County three consecutive first downs.
The Longhorns finally reached the Chadron 18, but on fourth and six, Cards’ linebacker Aiden Vaughn sacked Bernhardt for an 11-yard loss, emphatically snuffing out the threat.
The Cards scored their only touchdown of the second half with 8:35 to play. The drive was launched when Gaswick, a sophomore, did some nifty running while carrying a short punt 43 yards to the Longhorns’ 28. Haag rambled 16 yards up the middle on the first play and Gaswick, a distant cousin of Nathan Gaswick, Chase County’s new coach, soon went the final 10 yards for the TD.
Cobie Bila caught a perfect pass from Alcorn on the conversion try, but holding again nullified the effort.
Chase County had one last gasp late in the game. It began when lineman Kenyan Biesecker recovered a Chadron fumble at the Cards’ 26. An encroachment penalty helped the visitors reach the 12, but the Longhorns gained virtually nothing on their last three plays against the Cards’ stout forward wall and turned the ball over on downs with 75 seconds remaining.
Besides being the leading rusher, Haag helped spearhead the defense with nine tackles, eight of them unassisted. Daniel Wellnitz also was credited with nine tackles and Bila with eight.
The Cardinals will visit Gordon on Friday night, starting at 6. Ord overwhelmed the Mustangs 71-0 in their season opener. The Cards will host Valentine on Friday, Sept. 11.
Chad. CC
First Downs 14 6
Total Net Yards 344 52
Rushes, Yards 37-246 27-52
Passing Yards 98 0
Passing 8-12-0 0-8-2
Return Yards 70 96
Punts, Average 3-28 6-26
Fumbles, Lost 4-2 2-0
Penalties, Yards 8-95 2-15
Chase County 0 0 0 0 ----0
Chadron 8 12 0 6 ---26
Chadron--Xander Provance 7 run (Provance run)
Chadron--Dawson Dunbar 5 run (run failed)
Chadron--Dunbar 2 run (pass failed)
Chadron--Seth Gaswick 10 run (pass failed)
Rushing: Chase County--Ryan Bernhardt 18-43, Kade Anderson 3-3, Chase Rowley 3-3, No. 30 3-3. Chadron--Sawyer Haag 8-77, Xander Provance 6-66, Dawson Dunbar 12-59, Seth Gaswick 6-37, Zac Haug 3-11, Justus Alcorn 2-minus 4.
Passing: Chase County--Ryan Bernhardt 0-8-2. Chadron--Justus Alcorn 8-12-0, 98 yards.
Receiving: Chadron--Tallon Craig 3-42, Dawson Dunbar 2-29, Xander Provance 2-25, Sawyer Haag 1-2.
Tackles: Chadron--Sawyer Haag 8-1, 9; Dan Wellnitz 5-4, 9; Cobie Bila 5-3, 8; Cody Hall 3-2, 5.
