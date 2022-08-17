Cardinals launching fall sports schedule soon

Chadron High School’s fall sports schedule will be launched this week, when the softball team visits Southern Valley in Oxford on Friday, the 19th and then takes part, as usual, in the rugged Lexington Tournament the next day.

The Cardinals’ golfers will open their season on Monday, Aug. 22 at the Sidney Tournament and also enter the Bayard Tournament on Thursday, the 25th.

Cross country, volleyball and football will all kick off their seasons on the 25th. The cross country teams will enter the Panhandle Invitational Tournament at Scotts Bluff Country Club, the volleyball team will visit Mitchell and the football team will tangle with Gordon-Rushville in Gordon in a rare Thursday night contest.

Coach Jodi Hendrickson’s softball team returns most of last year’s leaders. Senior Josie Downey and juniors Kinley Richardson and Maci Rutledge are returning all-conference choices, while junior Aubrey Milburn and sophomore Sarah LeBere earned honorable mention last fall.

The Lady Cardinals also will play at Alliance on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and host Scottsbluff on Friday the 26th in Chadron’s first home contest of the school year. In addition, Bayard, which is fielding a softball team for the first time this fall, will visit for a double-header on Thursday, Sept. 1.

This is definitely a rebuilding year for the Chadron golf team, coached by C.J. Bach. Nearly all of last year’s top five, including state tournament qualifiers Maralee Rischling and Gracie Jones, were seniors. Junior Kenzie Pourier represented the Cards’ varsity in a few of the tourneys last fall.

The cross country teams will have more veterans. The girls’ teams will be seeking to qualify for the state tournament for the fourth straight year and the eighth time in the last 13 seasons.

The Lady Cardinals return most of last year’s leaders. They include seniors Makinley and Micaiah Fuller, Emma Witte and Aspen Graves, along with junior Grace Pyle. Coach Willie Uhing said if all of them stay healthy, the Red Birds will have an excellent year. He anticipates that the Fuller twins’ sister, Jentsyn, a freshman this fall, will compete for a varsity slot.

The boys’ team doesn’t have much experience or depth aside from seniors Gavin Sloan and Caiden Galbraith, but Uhing notes anyone can crack the lineup in cross country if they run fast enough.

The Chadron volleyball team coached by Blakelee Hoffman, finished with a 23-13 record last fall. It will be missing its leading hitter, Tatum Bailey, and Class C state digs record-setting libero Jacey Garrett, both first-team all-conference selections last fall.

The returnees include juniors Demi Ferguson at middle hitter and Jayden McCartney at setter, both all-region choices in 2021. The volleyball team will play its first three matches on the road before hosting Alliance on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

The Cardinals’ football team went 9-0 during the regular season without much of a problem last fall, outscoring those opponents 325 to 44 and earning a No. 8 Class C-1 ranking from the Lincoln Journal Star. The team is returning lots of talent, but also has some big shoes to fill.

Quarterback Justus Alcorn, tailback Dawson Dunbar, who ran for 1,167 yards, and all five starters in the line—Ryan Bickel, Cody Hall, Jarak Anderson, Jesse Stolley and Shawn Schremmer--graduated. But Coach Mike Lecher believes this year’s team will be competitive.

“We’ve good speed and quickness,” he noted. The skill position players with excellent credentials include seniors Seth Gaswick and Xander Province along with sophomore Quinn Bailey. Junior Broc Berry is expected to fare well as the new quarterback and classmate Gage Wild should make lot of tackles at linebacker.

The Cardinals will host Gering in their home opener on Friday, Sept. 2.