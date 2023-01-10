Cardinals’ matinee games are high-scoring affairs

Saturday’s matinee at Chadron’s Middle School Gym was a fun-filled event for both the hometown players and their fans. Lots of popcorn should have been sold. The Cardinals piled up the points, everybody got to play and there was some outstanding shooting, particularly from downtown.

The Chadron girls got off to a really slow start, scoring just five points in the opening quarter, but definitely made up for lost time and overwhelmed their Mitchell visitors 70-35.

The Mitchell boys were ahead of the Cards 18-17 at the end of the first quarter of that Western Conference matchup, and both teams continued to pump in the points during one the highest scoring games played in the Bird Cage in a while. A total of 150 points were rung up with the Red Birds coming out on top 84-66. Wow!

Neither Mitchell team is a threat to win a conference championship, but both had enough talent to bring out the best in the Cardinals.

Seventy points are a lot in a girls’ game. It’s the most the Lady Cardinals have scored since 2013-14 during Curt Holmquist’s final year as the head coach and the Kerr twins, Peyton Hinn and Chandler Hageman all averaged in double figures and Jadyn McCartney was a freshman launching her spectacular career.

The Lady Cards scored 80 points in the season-opener over Alliance in 2013-14 and poured in 83 while defeating Mandan, N.D., 83-69 in Gillette’s Energy Classic. They also tallied more than 70 points five more times that season, but the Chadron girls’ hadn’t scored that many again until Saturday.

The Chadron boys had reached 84 points just once prior to Saturday in the past 13 seasons. That was during an 86-64 win over Hemingford in 2018-19 for exactly 150 points to match Saturday’s total.

But no other Cardinals’ quintet had recorded 84 points since Craig Nobiling’s 2009-10 crew led by seniors Elliott Eliason, Zac Bargen and Alec Holmquist scored 87 points against Gordon-Rushville early in the schedule and went on to the state tournament for the third straight year, finished with a 24-3 record and was ranked No. 2 in Class C-1 when everything was said and done.

Following the unlikely 5-5 first quarter score in the girls’ game on Saturday, the Cardinals got rolling. They rang up 26 points in the second stanza to take a 31-13 halftime lead, and outscored the Tigers 39-22 in the second half.

Coach Eric Calkins played everyone who suited up and a dozen of them scored. Taverra Sayaloune tallied 15 points and Demi Ferguson 12 to lead the way. The Cardinals made 17 of 38 field goal shots from inside the circle, and hit eight of 26 from behind it. Both Jaleigh McCartney and Taegan Bach had two of the 3-pointers and four others made one apiece.

A freshman, Addy Bowlin, led Mitchell with 14 points that included a trio of treys.

Lots of points were chocked up in the boys’ game, to be sure. It was fast-paced and both teams shot well.

There was an interesting sidelight in the opening quarter when Mitchell took the 18-17 lead. The Tigers’ starting center, 6-foot-5 Tucker Thomas, immediately drew two fouls while trying to keep up with the Cardinals’ Xander Provance and went to the bench. That sent Waymond Banks, a 6-2 solidly- built freshman, into the game and he made four field goals to lead the Tigers in scoring.

Banks also played quite a bit more in the game but added just two more points.

The Chadron boys picked up the pace in the second quarter behind their two leading scorers for the game—Brady Daniels and Gage Wild—both of whom finished with 21 points.

Daniels bagged three 3-pointers, a couple of them from far behind the arc, and also hit a mid-range jumper while scoring 11 points, and Wild sank a trey and cashed in a couple of fast-break layups for seven points. Altogether, the Cards tallied 27 points in the period and were ahead 44-31 at intermission.

Trey Hendrickson led the hosts in the third period with an 11-point splurge for nearly half of Chadron’s 24 points and put his team ahead 68-47 entering the final eight minutes.

Much to the delight of the rambunctious crowd, hard-working senior Caden Galbraith joined in the fun in the fourth period by hitting a pair of threes in bang-bang fashion to give the Cards 10 treys in the game to go with the ladies’ eight.

Mitchell also had an active gun-slinger in its lineup. Easton Anderson, a 6-4 senior, finished with nine field goals, five of them from long range, while posting 28 points. Three-point shooting is not something Anderson just learned. He made 69 of them the past two seasons.

After Saturday’s point-fest, the Chadron boys began this week with a 5-5 record while the girls are 5-6.

Chadron Girls 70, Mitchell 35

Mitchell—Addy Bowlin 14, Grace Martin 6, Kaitlyn Keener 4, Emma Robbins 5, Anna Cheek 4, Emily Esselstein 2. Totals: 14-40 (4-13) 3-7 35 points, 22 rebounds, 21 turnovers.

Chadron—Taverra Sayaloune 15, Demi Ferguson 12, Haylee Wild 9, Taegan Bach 8, Jaleigh McCartney 6, Marlee Pinnt 4, Laney Klemke 3, Ashlyn Morrison 3, Sophie Wess 3, Lucy Rischling 3, Micaiah Fuller 2, Grace Pyle 2. Totals: 25-55 (8-26) 12-17 70 points, 43 rebounds, 12 turnovers.

Mitchell 5 8 9 13 ----35

Chadron 5 26 18 21 ----70

3-pointers: Mit—Bowlin 3. Robbins 1. Chad—McCartney 2, Bach 2, Morrison, Klemke, Rischling, Wess, all 1

Chadron Boys 84, Mitchell 66

Mitchell—Easton Anderson 28, Waymond Banks 10, Desmonde Smith 8, Craig Lemoine 8, Aiden Hoehn 4, Tucker Thomas 3, Chris Flores 3, Clayton Shultz 2. Totals: 25 (6) 11-17 66 points.

Chadron—Brady Daniels 21, Gage Wild 21, Xander Provance 14, Broc Berry 8, Tyler Spotted Elk 6, Caden Galbraith 6, Trey Hendrickson 6, Zander Rust 2. Totals: 34 (10) 6-10 84 points.

Mitchell 18 13 16 19 ---66

Chadron 17 21 24 16 ---84

3-pointers: Mit—Anderson 5, Flores 1. Chad—Daniels 5, Galbraith 2, Provance 1, Spotted Elk 1, Wild 1.