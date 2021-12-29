Cardinals, Mustangs split exciting twin-bill

Chadron and Gordon-Rushville split a pair of fast-paced, hotly-contested and exciting basketball games played in the Middle School Gym on Tuesday, Dec. 21. The large contingent of fans saw lots of action.

A 3-pointer launched from the right side by sophomore Jaleigh McCartney with 16 seconds remaining gave the Lady Cardinals a 41-40 triumph in the girls’ game, but a flurry that included a pair of treys by the Chadron boys down the stretch wasn’t quite enough as the Mustangs held on for a 55-51 verdict.

McCartney also sank five 3-pointers in the first half and finished the game with a career-high 20 points, the same total as Gordon-Rushville’s leader, junior Haley Johnson, tallied.

Chadron Coach Eric Calkins has been encouraging McCartney to shoot when she’s open, and she made good use of the green light, particularly in the opening half and again for the game-winner.

She began the game by hitting two shots from behind the arc as the Cardinals took a 7-1 lead. But Johnson also buried a pair of long distance shots and the score was knotted at 13-13 when the first quarter ended.

McCartney nailed three treys in the second quarter, helping the hosts outscore their long-time rivals 14-8 while building a 27-21 halftime lead.

Demi Ferguson opened the second half with a putback to give the Cards an eight-point lead. But midway in the third frame, the Mustangs’ AJae McKimmey drove for layups three times in about a two-minute span to cut the difference to 29-27 with 3:15 remaining.

As the quarter was winding down, the Cardinals got a big boost from off the bench, when Laney Klemke made a layup off a long pass from point guard Jacey Garrett and also hit a shot off the glass immediately after Johnson had scored for the visitors.

Klemke scored again to open the fourth stanza and Garrett added an old-fashioned three-point play to give the Cards a 38-30 margin with 6:12 remaining.

However, the Mustangs chalked up the next 10 points to go ahead 40-38 for their only lead of the game.

The surge included five points by Johnson on three free throws and a fast-break layup, two free shots by McKimmey, a follow shot by McKinley Grover for her only points and a free throw by Tessa Hurlburt, who missed the second attempt with 41 seconds remaining.

Garrett fouled out of the game with 31 seconds left, but Johnson missed the ensuing free throw. The Cardinals still had a chance and McCartney made the most of it by sinking the winning 3-pointer. She had missed a few 3-point shots during the second half, but she hit the one that netted the victory.

Gordon-Rushville threw the ball out of bounds before it could take the shot that might have changed the outcome.

No one scored in double figures for either team other than McCartney and Johnson. McKimmey was next for the Mustangs with nine and Klemke had eight for the Cardinals.

The boys’ game was just as exciting. Both teams shot well from downtown. Gordon-Rushville had ten 3-pointers amongst its 21 field goals, while the Cardinals had a season-high seven threes.

Justus Alcorn scored seven points as the Cardinals took a 12-7 first quarter lead. Four Mustangs hit a 3-pointer in the second quarter, helping the invaders outscore the Cards 16-9 for a 23-21 halftime lead.

Chadron opened a 35-28 lead midway in the third quarter, but the Mustangs tied the count by tallying the final seven points in the last two minutes.

Gordon-Rushville also scored the first seven points of the fourth period. The Cardinals never quite caught up again, but made things interesting down the stretch.

The Mustangs’ biggest lead was 51-43 after point guard Ellis Livingston sank a trey from the top of the key with 1:45 remaining.

Alcorn helped his team get going again with a tip-in and Broc Berry hit a 3-pointer to cut the difference to 51-48 with a minute remaining. The visitors’ Kayne Hollow Horn scored on their next possession, but Chadron’s Dawson Dunbar quickly responded by hitting a triple from deep in the left corner with 29 seconds left to make it 53-51.

After not being able to snare a turnover, the Cardinals were forced to foul. Livingston made both free shots with 11 seconds remaining to settle the issue, giving the Mustangs a 6-0 record at the Christmas break.

Alcorn was the game’s leading scorer with 19 points, Gaurav Chima tallied 14 while sinking four treys. Dunbar had two final period 3-pointers while scoring eight points and Xander Provance added seven.

Livingston scored 11 of his team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter while knocking down three treys in the game. Center Jace Nelson had two threes enroute to scoring 12 points, Carter Anderson had three treys for all nine of his points and PJ Lynch also scored nine.

Coach Mitch Barry’s team was missing starting guard Collin Brennan because of a shoulder injury and alternate Gage Wild, who had the flu. Only the five starters scored.

Both Chadron teams had 3-4 records at the Christmas break.

Chadron Girls 41, Gordon-Rushville 40

Gordon-Rushville—Haley Johnson 20, Ajae McKimmey 9, Tessa Hurlburt 6, Reaghan Schultz 3, McKinley Grover 2. Totals: 13 (5) 9-17 40 points.

Chadron—Jaleigh McCartney 20, Laney Klemke 8, Demi Ferguson 4, Makinley Fuller 4, Jacey Garrett 3, Marlee Pinnt 2. Totals: 16 (6) 3-7 41 points

Gord.-Rush. 13 8 8 11 ----40

Chadron 13 14 6 8 ---41

3-pointers: G-R—Johnson 3, Schultz 1, Hurlburt 1. Chad—McCartney 6.

Gordon-Rushville Boys 55, Chadron 51

Gordon-Rushville—Ellis Livingston 14, Jace Nelson 12, Carter Anderson 9, PJ Lynch 9, Logan Daringer 4, Kanye Hollow Horn 4, Donovan Fillmore 3. Totals: 21 (10) 3-4 55 points.

Chadron—Justus Alcorn 19, Gaurav Chima 14, Dawson Dunbar 8, Xander Provance 7, Broc Berry 3. Totals: 21 (7) 2-7 51 points. Totals: 21 (7) 2-7 51 points.

Gord.-Rush. 7 16 12 20 ---55

Chadron 12 9 14 16 ---51

3-pointers: G-R—Livingston 3, Anderson 3, Nelson 2, Lynch 1, Fillmore 1. Chad—Chima 4, Dunbar 2, Berry 1.

