Cardinals nab wins against Chase County, Alliance

It was another two runs for Chadron in the third, scored by LeBere and Wild. LeBere hit a line drive and advanced after Wild was walked. A triple by Rhembrandt brought them home.

In the fourth, Richardson secured first base on a hard ground ball and managed to steal second. Milburn was walked, putting runners at first and second, and a line drive by LeBere brought in Richardson. The final three runs came after Wild pounded a homer to left field.

Though a 10-0 shutout seemed on the horizon for the Cardinals, Alliance managed a three-run homer of their own in the bottom of the fourth, the final scores of the game.

The Cardinals were not so fortunate when they faced Scottsbluff on Sept. 28, as their opponents dominated and took a 15-0 win. The teams kept each other scoreless in the first inning, though Scottsbluff took a three-run lead in the second and didn’t let up. Though Chadron was able to put runners on, strong Scottsbluff plays kept home out of reach.

The Cardinals now go into sub-district play this week with their best record in four years.

Coach Jodi Hendrickson stated, “We are sitting 13-13 going into sub-districts, which is the best record we have had since going to Class C State in 2017.