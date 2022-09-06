Cardinals nail back-to-back 3-2 wins

The Chadron Volleyball team remained undefeated going into their first home match Tuesday night against the Alliance Bulldogs. After shutting out Mitchell in their opener, the Cardinals had a couple close sets but came out 3-2 against the Scottsbluff Bearcats Aug. 30 and the Gordon-Rushville Mustangs Sept. 1.

In their Scottsbluff matchup, the Bearcats claimed the first set 25-19, but the Cardinals rallied to grab the next two, 25-13 and 25-19, before Scottsbluff tied things up with a 25-18 win in the fourth. The Cardinals edged out final victory with a close 15-13 finish.

It looked as if Gordon-Rushville would hand the Lady Cards their first loss of the season when they claimed the first two sets, 25-16 and 25-23, but Chadron rallied back and took the final three, going 25-21, 25-19 and 21-19, for the match win.

Of the G-R matchup, Coach Blakelee Hoffman said, “Amazing is an understatement! I am so proud of this team! Their resiliency, heart, and competitiveness is what drove the match. It's easy to be down 2-0 in sets and not want to be there mentally anymore, but these girls knew that this match was theirs. The battle they brought to the last three sets truly shows their mental toughness!”

Junior Demi Ferguson was the top killer in each match, scoring 16 against Scottsbluff and 14 on Gordon-Rushville. She also led in digs and receptions.

The ladies will be back on the road again this week, playing at Gering on Thursday at 6 p.m., and will host a triangular with Gering, Mitchell and Sidney, starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.

#; Athlete Name; Kills; Aces; Blocks; Digs; Assists; Receptions

Chadron @ Scottsbluff

Chadron; 19; 25; 25; 18; 15

Scottsbluff; 25; 13; 19; 25; 13

3; Demi Ferguson (Jr); 16; -; 1; 40; 1; 36

4; Jaleigh McCartney (Jr); 8; 3; 1; 14; 30; 2

5; Ashlyn Morrison (Jr); 4; 1; -; 3; 1; 3

10; Marlee Pinnt (Sr); 2; 3; 3; 17; 1; 11

11; Kyndall Carnahan (Jr); -; 3; -; 16; 12; -

12; Jazzy Munyiri (Sr); 1; 6; -; 10; 1; 10

13; Sophia Wess (Sr); -; -; -; 19; 2; 8

20; Raylie Pourier (Fr); - ; -; -; 4; -; 3

21; Taverra Sayaloune (Jr); 13; -; -; 2; 1; -

35; Kaylee Sprock (Jr); 7; -; -; 2; 1; -

Chadron at Gordon-Rushville

Chadron; 16; 23; 25; 25; 21

G-R; 25; 25; 21; 19; 19

3; Demi Ferguson (Jr); 14; 2; 1; 37; 2; 16

4; Jaleigh McCartney (Jr); 8; 5; 6; 21; 20; 9

5; Ashlyn Morrison (Jr); 3; 3; 7; 2; -; -

10; Marlee Pinnt (Sr); 4; -; 4; 35; 4; 21

11; Kyndall Carnahan (Jr); 3; 3; -; 18; 15; -

12; Jazzy Munyiri (Sr); - ; -; -; 19; 2; 12

13: Sophia Wess (Sr); -; -; -; 36; 2; 22

21; Taverra Sayaloune (Jr); 8; -; -; 2; -; 1

35; Kaylee Sprock (Jr); 10; -; 4; 2; -; -

* Visitor stats were unavailable/incomplete at press time.