Cardinals on 11-win streak going into final week

Coming off a title win at Western Conference, the Lady Cards extended their winning streak to seven with a dominating win against the Sidney Red Raiders on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

“Prior to Tuesday, I was feeling pretty confident about winning the match,” coach Blakelee Hoffman said of the Oct. 12 contest, “but to sweep them in their gym was awesome!”

Demi Ferguson was again the top killer against the Red Raiders, racking up 17, though Kyndall Carnahan, Jacey Garrett, Tatum Bailey and Jaleigh McCartney helped the Cardinals maintain their lead as they served up aces.

Marlee Pinnt was a force to be reckoned with on defense, tallying six blocks with no errors, and McCartney kept the ball off the Cardinal court with 23 assists.

But Chadron’s hot streak didn’t stop there, as they went 4-0 in tournament play at Valentine on Saturday, giving up only one set of nine played. The loss came in their game against Ainsworth, though it was only a four-point difference.

Hoffman stated, “It was great to go 4-0 on the day! We need to carry this confidence and momentum into the last week of the season.” This final week will see a double match against Alliance. The Bulldogs come to The Bird Cage this Thursday, with first serve at 7 p.m. The Cardinals will travel to Alliance for their final regular season match on Saturday.

Chadron then moves to sub-districts Oct. 25 and 26, and districts Oct. 30.

#; Athlete Name; Kills; Aces; Blocks; Digs; Assists; Receptions

Chadron; 25; 25; 25

Sidney; 20; 19; 21

1; Jacey Garrett (Sr); -; 1; -; 23; -; 30

2; Tatum Bailey (Sr); 8; 1; 5; 11; -; 2

3; Demi Ferguson (So); 17; -; 1; 15; -; 4

4; Jaleigh McCartney (So); 2; 1; 4; 12; 23; -

10; Marlee Pinnt (Jr); 3; -; 6; 2; -; -

14; Kyndall Carnahan (So); -; 2; -; 3; -; -

20; Macey Daniels (Sr); 3; -; -; 8; -; 9

23; Kenli Boeselager (So); 1; -; 4; 2; -; -

Chadron; 25; 25

Gordon-Rushville; 10; 13

1; Jacey Garrett (Sr); -; 1; -; 12; 1; 5

2; Tatum Bailey (Sr); 12; -; 3; 3; -; 2

3; Demi Ferguson (So); 9; -; -; 7; -; 12

4; Jaleigh McCartney (So); -; 1; 1; 6; 25; -

5; Ashlyn Morrison (So); -; 3; -; 2; -; -

10; Marlee Pinnt (Jr); 3; -; 1; 1; -; -

13; Sophia Wess (Jr); -; 1; -; 2; -; 2

20; Macey Daniels (Sr); 1; -; -; 8; -; 1

23; Kenli Boeselager (So); 2; -; 3; -; -; -

31; Kaylee Sprock (So); -; -; -; -; 1; -

Chadron; 25; 25

Cozad; 18; 6

1; Jacey Garrett (Sr); -; -; -; 15; 3; 7

2; Tatum Bailey (Sr); 8; 1; -; 11; -; -

3; Demi Ferguson (So); 7; 1; 2; 6; 1; 3

4; Jaleigh McCartney (So); 2; 1; 3; 6; 15; -

5; Ashlyn Morrison (So); 3; 2; -; 2; 2; 1

10; Marlee Pinnt (Jr); 2; -; 3; 3; -; -

13; Sophia Wess (Jr); -; -; -; 2; -; -

20; Macey Daniels (Sr); 1; -; -; 4; -; 3

31; Kaylee Sprock (So); 1; -; -; -; -; -

Chadron; 25; 21; 25

Cozad; 11; 25; 22

1; Jacey Garrett (Sr); -; 1; -; 28; 3; 15

2; Tatum Bailey (Sr); 17; 3; 1; 11; -; -

3; Demi Ferguson (So); 9; 6; 1; 19; -; 14

4; Jaleigh McCartney (So); 1; -; 2; 13; 26; -

10; Marlee Pinnt (Jr); 2; -; 3; 4; -; -

13; Sophia Wess (Jr); -; -; -; -; -; 1

20; Macey Daniels (Sr); 2; 3; 1; 7; -; 13

23; Kenli Boeselager (So); 4; -; -; -; -; -

31; Kaylee Sprock (So); 1; -; -; -; -; -

Chadron; 25; 25

Valentine; 22; 19

1; Jacey Garrett (Sr); -; 1; -; 19; 1; 7

2; Tatum Bailey (Sr); 6; -; -; 8; -; 2

3; Demi Ferguson (So); 10; 1; -; 9; 1; 6

4; Jaleigh McCartney (So); 2; -; 1; 7; 16; -

5; Ashlyn Morrison (So); -; 1; -; -; -; -

10; Marlee Pinnt (Jr); -; -; 4; 1; -; -

20; Macey Daniels (Sr); 1; 1; 1; 12; 1; 3

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0