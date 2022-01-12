Cardinals open New Year with sweep over Hot Springs

The Chadron High School basketball teams opened the New Year on Tuesday, Jan. 4 with wins over Hot Springs on their home court. The Lady Cardinals won by a lopsided 45-15 count and the boys were victorious 50-44, boosting both team’s records to 6-4.

Although the Chadron girls won by a 3-to-1 scoring margin, they had a difficult time getting started against Hot Springs’ slow-down style.

A layup by Macey Daniels on the Cardinals’ first possession gave them a quick 2-0 lead, but after that they struggled during the opening quarter. They scored just one more field goal, made by sophomore Taverra Sayaloune, in the period and trailed 6-4 when it expired.

Meanwhile, Hot Springs, which entered the game with a 0-5 record, had scored 40% of its points.

Early in the second quarter, Chadron tied the score on a basket by Makinley Fuller and went ahead on her sister Micaiah’s free throw. Hot Springs sophomore Maggie Pruess put the Bison ahead again by hitting a jumper to make it 8-7 with 2 ½ minutes gone in the frame.

There was no scoring by either team for about the next 2 ½ minutes as neither could find the range against the other’s zone. Finally, the Cardinals got things perking.

Suddenly, in less than two minutes, sophomore Demi Ferguson tallied nine points on four baskets and a free throw. Once she drove to the basket and also added the free throw she was awarded, then benefited from some alert passes by her teammates to score on short jumpers before wrapping up the flurry with a putback.

The splurge was interrupted about midway by Megan Sanders’ layup at the other end of the court, but the Cardinals were ahead 16-10 at halftime.

Sanders scored her only other bucket of the game to open the second half, but the Cards soon posted 10 points in a row, six of them by Ferguson, and owned a 26-12 lead before Hot Springs made a free throw with 1:10 left in the third.

The Cards closed out the quarter on a 3-pointer by Daniels and two free throws by Ashlyn Morrison for a 31-15 margin. Daniels meshed two more treys on consecutive shots early in the fourth quarter to seal the verdict. Hot Springs didn’t score in the final frame and while Chadron added eight more points, including a triple by Sophia Wess that wrapped things up.

Ferguson finished with 16 points and Daniels with 11. Preuss was next on the scoring chart with six.

Chadron Coach Eric Calkins was pleased that the Cardinals finished with more assists (11) on 13 baskets, than turnovers (9).

The boys’ game was played at a faster pace and had more intrigue. Here’s a one sentence summary: The Cardinals played well except they missed 17 of 27 free throws.

Dawson Dunbar opened the scoring by sinking a three for the hosts. The Bison’s Cameron Maciejewski promptly answered with a longer volley, but it still counted for just three points.

Justus Alcorn tallied the next 11 points for the Red Birds. He initially made one of two free throws, then scored on four driving, almost acrobatic, layups in a two-minute span to put his team ahead 12-5 with four minutes left on the clock.

Alcorn also took the ball to the basket for another layup with a minute remaining, while Broc Berry canned a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the hosts a 17-10 lead.

That would not be the last buzzer-beater in the first half.

The second quarter was Hot Springs’ best. Braden Grill, a 6-5 post player, scored three field goals, two of them by using his slender frame to squeeze between a couple of Chadron defenders for layups, causing this reporter to wonder, “How’d he do that?”

The Bison had some other rather spectacular plays in the second quarter. Preston Iverson, a 5-6 junior, stole the ball and converted it into a layup with about three minutes remaining, to cut Chadron’s lead to 21-18. An instant later, Dunbar drove through the visitors’ defense for a crafty layup of his own.

Before the second quarter ended, Preston Iverson nailed two treys, the last one from about a step behind the 10-second line and directly in front of the scorer’s table. It swished through the nets as the buzzer was blaring to give the Bisons a 27-25 halftime lead. It proved to be their only lead of the game.

While the second quarter was Hot Springs’ best, the third was its worse. The Bisons managed just four points while the Cardinals posted 15 enroute to building a 40-31 advantage. To make matters worse for the South Dakotans, they added just two points in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter, meaning they scored only six points in a 12-minute span.

After the long lull, the Bison finished the game by posting 11 points in the last 3:40 to trim what had been a 13-point deficit to the final six. Both Grill and another 5-6 Iverson, Landon, scored five points during the stretch run. Preston Iverson was Hot Springs’ leading scorer with 13 points, but none after his spectacular half-court shot at halftime. Grill finished with 11.

Alcorn led the Cardinals with 19 points. Dunbar added eight, Collin Brennan seven and Berry 6.

Coach Mitch Barry said this year’s Hot Springs’ team may be better than the one the Cardinals beat 51-48 last year in a tougher contest. “They’ve got a good post player and quick guards who are quick on defense and shoot well from the outside.”

Barry was not happy with the Cards’ 10-of-27 free throw shooting.

Chadron Girls 45, Hot Springs 15

Hot Springs—Maggie Preuss 6, Megan Sanders 4, Kambree Miciejewski 2, Brooke Harkless 2, Rachel Rickenbach 1. Totals: 7 1-4 16 points.

Chadron—Demi Ferguson 16, Macey Daniels 11, Jaleigh McCartney 4, Makinley Fuller 4, Micaiah Fuller 3, Sophia Wess 3, Ashlyn Morrison 2, Taverra Sayaloune 2. Totals: 17 (4) 7-13 45 points.

Hot Springs 6 4 5 0 ---15

Chadron 4 12 15 14 ---45

3-pointers: Chad: Daniels 3, Wess 1.

Chadron Boys 50, Hot Springs 44

Hot Springs—Preston Iverson 13, Braden Grill 11, Landen Iverson 8, Cameron Maciejewski 5, Josh Kleinsasser 4, Matt Close 3. Totals: 17 (5) 5-13 50 points.

Chadron—Justus Alcorn 19, Dawson Dunbar 8, Collin Brennan 7, Broc Berry 6, Gaurav Chima 4, Xander Provance 3, Gage Wild 3. Totals: 19 (2) 10-27 50 points.

Hot Springs 10 17 4 13 ---44

Chadron 17 8 15 10 ---50

3-pointers: HS—P. Iverson 3, L. Iverson 1, Maciejewski 1. Chad—Dunbar 1, Berry 1.

