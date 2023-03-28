The Chadron High track and field team opened its outdoor season last Friday at the John Ganser Invitational Meet in Sidney with some good results.

As is expected to happen at perhaps every meet again this spring, the Cardinals swept the boys’ hurdles, spring. The Lady Cardinals also claimed first in the 4x800 relay and both the boys and girls were competitive in the other relays.

Assistant Coach Willie Hoffman said even though the weather has prevented the Cardinals from doing much conditioning, a number of them had better times than they did at the early meets last year.

Xander Provance won the 110-meter high hurdles and Malachi Swallow took first in the 300 intermediates for the Cardinals. Rhett Cullers was breathing down their necks in both races.

Provance won the highs in 15.31 seconds, while Cullers’s time was 15.39. Swallow sped to victory in the intermediates in 40.73 seconds with Cullers next in 41.35. Swallow also placed fourth in the high hurdles in 16.16 seconds.

The Lady Cardinals’ first place 4x800 relay was made up of Micaiah Fuller, Beau Behrends, Taegan Bach and Jazzy Munyiri. Fuller also ran on the second place 4x400 relay with Demi Ferguson, Cali Hendrickson and Grace Pyle. They were just four-tenths of a second behind Sidney at the finish line.

Pyle placed fourth in the open 800 and was the runner-up in the high jump by clearing five feet Ferguson was third and Behrends was fifth in the 400, and Kyndall Carnahan placed third and Hendrickson was fourth in the 1600.

Freshman Reece Ritterbush came in third in the low hurdles and was fifth in the highs.

In the boys’ action, the three hurdlers joined with Quinn Bailey to place second in the 4x400 relay, a stride or two behind Gering. Tyler Spotted Elk took over for Cullers on the 4x100 relay that placed third.

Bailey took third in both the 200 and 400 meters and Kobe Bissonette was third in the 800 for the Red Birds.

The meet produced one triple winner—Sidney junior Karsyn Leeling, who swept all three of the girls’ jumps—and had multiple double winners.

Among the girls, Sidney’s Talissa Tanquary won both the 400 and 800 races, Gering’s Madison Seiler ran away with the 1600 and 3200, another Lady Raider, Chloe Ahrens, swept the hurdles and Brooke Hansen of Burns, Wyo., won both of the throws.

In the boys’ events, Sidney’s Luke Holly edged teammate Isak Doty for the blue ribbon in both sprints and Kaden Bohnsack of Gering won the shot and the discus.

Many of the same teams will meet again Saturday at Ogallala;

The team scores, event winners and Chadron’s placings follow:

Girls’ Results

Team scores: 1, Sidney, 133; 2, Ogallala, 90; 3, Gering, 85; 4, Alliance, 67, 5, Chadron, 66.5; 6, Burns, 58.

100—1, Sophia Plugge, Ogal, 13.09.

200—Alissa Morales, Ger, 27.68

400—1, Talissa Tanquary, Sid, 1:04.37; 3, Demi Ferguson, Chad, 1:06.12; 5, Beau Behrends, Chad, 1:08.38; 7, Makinley Fuller, Chad, 1:09.25.

800—1, Talissa Tanquary, Sid, 2:33.28; 4, Grace Pyle, Chad, 2:38.55; 6, Taegan Bach, Chad, 2:43.15; 7, Kyndall Carnahan, Chad, 2:43.88.

1600—1, Madison Seiler, Ger, 5:22.12; 3, Kyndall Carnahan, Chad, 5:56.96; 4, Cali Hendrickson, Chad, 6:10.75; 7, Aspen Graves, Chad, 6:40.86.

3200—1, Madison Seiler, Ger, 11:10.83.

100 hurdles—1, Chloe Ahrens, Sid, 15.72; 5, Reece Ritterbush, Chad, 18.24; 7, Brooklynn Hoffman, Chad, 18.67.

300 hurdles—1, Chloe Ahrens, Sid, 48.87; 3, Reese Ritterbush, Chad, 53.56.

4x100 relay—1, Ogallala, 52.35; 4, Chadron (Ember Diers, Fia Rasmussen, Kinley Richardson, Makinley Fuller), 56.48.

4x400 relay—1, Sidney, 4:20.82; 3. Chadron (Demi Ferguson, Micaiah Fuller, Cali Hendrickson, Grace Pyle), 4:21.18.

4x800 relay—1, Chadron (Micaiah Fuller, Beau Behrends, Taegan Bach, Jazzy Munyiri), 10:43.09.

Shot put—1, Brooke Hansen, Burns, 32-4; 7, Jaelyn Brown, 29-3.

Discus—1, Brooke Hansen, Burns, 97-6.

Long jump—1, Karsyn Leeling, Sid, 16-5; 5, Addison Morrison, Chad, 14-0.

Triple Jump—1, Karsyn Leeling, Sid, 34-6 ½.

High jump—1, Karsyn Leeling, Sid, 5-5; 2, Grace Pyle, Chad, 5-0; 4, Brooklynn Hoffman, 4-8. 6-7 tie, Jenny Pinnt, Chad, 4-4.

Pole vault—1, Catherine Bryner, All, 9-6.

Boys’ Events

Teams scores—1, Gering, 133; 2, Sidney, 122; 3, Chadron, 72; 4, Alliance 61; 5, Burns, 61; 6, Ogallala, 46; 7, Cheyenne South, 16; 8, Laramie, 8.

100—1, Luke Holly, Sid, 11.16.

200—1, Luke Holly, Sid, 23.30; 3, Quinn Bailey, Chad, 24.32.

400—1, Cody Hape, Burns, 50.43; 3, Quinn Bailey, Chad, 54.01; 7. Dylan Hough, Chad, 57.17.

800—1, Eli Marez, Ger, 2:06.54; 3, Kobe Bissonette, Chad, 2:15.82; 8, Zander Rust, Chad, 2:25.10.

1600—1 Bryce Carrillo, Ger, 5:01.23.

3200—1, Axton Stone, Ger, 11:09.14.

110 hurdles—1, Xander Provance, Chad, 15.31; 2, Rhett Cullers, Chad, 15.39; 4, Malachi Swallow, Chad, 16.16.

300 hurdles—1, Malachi Swallow, Chad, 40.73; 2, Rhett Cullers, Chad, 41.35.

4x100 relay—1, Sidney, 44.00; 3, Chadron (Quinn Bailey, Xander Provance, Tyler Spotted Elk, Malachi Swallow), 45.17.

4x400 relay—1, Gering, 3:32.13; 2, Chadron (Quinn Bailey, Rhett Cullers, Xander Provance, Malachi Swallow), 3:34.88,

4x800 relay—1, Gering, 8:49.14.

Shot put—1, Kaden Bohnsack, Ger, 40-4; 7, Jon Fintel, Chad, 36-1.

Discus—1, Kaden Bohnsack, Ger, 133-11.

Long jump—1, Cameron Leelng, Sid, 20-10 ½.

Triple jump—1, Cody Piasecki, Burns, 41-3,

High jump—1, Jacob Dowse, Sid, 6-0; 8, Tyler Spotted Elk, Chad, 5-4.

Pole vault—1, Bronson Poppe, Ogal, 12-0.