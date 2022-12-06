Cardinals place two at Cozad

The Chadron grapplers had two top placers at the Cozad Invite last Saturday, with Quinn Bailey and Rhett Cullers taking first and second, respectively, in their divisions.

The Cardinals kicked off their season at home with a dual against Gering, and Coach Jamie Slingsby said there’s plenty of new faces on the team with six freshmen, a sophomore and a junior joining this season. It’s not the only new thing, as Chadron has moved division and is now wrestling in B-3.

“We’ve got a lot of learning going on,” Slingsby said. “We’ve got a lot a new faces, young kids and freshmen in the lineup. We’re trying to get them avoiding bad habit and learning each time they step on the mat.”

There haven’t been too many surprises this early in the season, the coach added, and the kids are working hard. He expects experienced grapplers like Quinn Bailey and Rhett Cullers to perform well. As they keep progressing, he said, there’s a good chance to get some qualified for State in Omaha. “And once you get down there, anything could happen.”

As for the new district, it means seeing some new opponents on the mat. Slingsby said Hastings — who won the Cozad Invite — has a solid program, as does Grand Island Northwest

The boys will hit the mats at home again this week, taking on Valentine and Gordon-Rushville starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, before heading to the G-R Invite on Saturday at 9 a.m. Valentine is traditionally solid, Slingsby said, and Gordon-Rushville is well-coached, so he expects to see some good matches.

Cozad Invite

120 — Tayven Jenkins lost by a 1:54 fall to Bryson Bussinger of Cozad in the Quarterfinal, and by a 45-second fall to Axton Stone of Gering in Consolation Round 1.

126 — Jacob Winckler received a bye in Championship Round 1, lost by a 1:12 fall to Tucker Adams of Hastings in the Quarterfinal, received a bye in consolation Round 2 and lost by a 3:53 fall to Jack Spiehs of Aurora in Consolation Round 3.

138 — Layne Davidson lost by a 1:31 fall to Drake Anderson on Hastings in Championship Round 1, received a bye in Consolation Round 1 and lost by a 2:53 fall to Cadde Beeby of McCook in Consolation Round 2.

152 — Quinn Bailey won by a 1:58 fall over Kade Cox of Gotherburg in Championship Round 1, by a 2:28 fall over Kaleb Torres of Seward in the Quarterfinal, by a 5-3 decision over Brock Malcom of Cozad in the Semifinal, and by a 9-3 decision over Elijah Johnson of Hastings in the first place match.

160 — Zane Cullers lost by a 7-6 decision to Kendrik of Aurora in Championship Round 1, received a bye in consolation Round 1 and lost by a 1:45 fall to Ethan Skalsky of Ogallala in Consolation Round 2.

170 — Jeremy Swallow lost by a 24-second fall to Jason Hernandez of Lexington in Championship Round 1, received a bye in Consolation Round 1 and lost by a 43-second fall to Jaxon Smith of Holdrege in Consolation Round 2.

182 — Rhett Cullers won by a 1:52 fall over Zander Lockling of Hastings in the Quarterfinal, and by a 7-0 decision over Patrick McCartney of Sidney, though he lost by a 13-2 major decision to Isaac White of Cozad in the first place match

285 — Darion Dye received a bye in Championship Round 1, and lost by a 1:33 fall to Luis Castellanos of Lexington in the Quarterfinal and by a 4:08 fall to Leon Sybrant of Ogallala in Consolation Round 2.

JV 120 — Cole Block received a bye in the Quarterfinal, and lost by a 17-2 tech fall to Dane Bellis of Aurora in the Semifinal and by a 4:35 fall to Tegan Burson of Aurora in the consolation Semifinal.

Gering Dual

120 – Tayven Jenkins lost by a 1:26 fall to Isaiah Murillo of Gering

126 – Jacob Winckler lost by a 19-second fall to Axton Stone of Gering

145 – Layne Davidson lost by a 2:45 fall to Joesph Barraza of Gering

152 – Quinn Bailey won by a 2:57 fall over Brasen Hakert of Gering

170 – Jeremy Swallow lost by a 1:49 fall to Jose Barrios of Gering

195 – Rhett Cullers lost by a 3:49 fall to Taydon Gorsuch of Gering

285 – Darion Dye lost by a 1:23 fall to Alec Sibal of Gering

Extra – Cole Block lost by a 2:33 fall to Gabriel Teeple of Gering