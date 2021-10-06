Cardinals play ‘complete game,’ topple Sidney 35-6

Sidney threatened midway in the second, when Patrick McCartney, a rangy freshman, went high and grabbed a pass for a 38-yard gain to the Cardinals’ 25. On the next play, Austin Wolfe, the player who had fumbled in the end zone, took the ball to the 11, but that’s as close as the Raiders got.

With just a minute remaining before halftime, Chadron cornerback Chayton Bynes picked off quarterback Arik Doty’s pass at the Sidney 37. The visitors were penalized 15 yards on the next play and Dunbar promptly gained 10. The Cards scored on the only two passes they completed the rest of the night. Alcorn connected with Quinn Bailey for nine yards and followed with a four-yard toss to Provance for the TD with 44 seconds left on the clock. The PAT made it 28-0 at intermission.

There wasn’t as much fireworks in the second half. The Cardinals scored late in the third period. Gaswick returned a punt 15 yards, then picked up 12 on an end-around run. Next up, Alcorn romped 28 yards up the middle to the Sidney eight. Dunbar lost a yard on the following play, gained seven on the next one and scored on the third run.

With the score 35-0, the clock was running full-time in the final frame. Penalties were prevalent. There were six of them, three against each side.