Cardinals played exciting football in 2020

The Chadron High School football team had both its ups and downs during the 2020 season, but played an exciting brand of ball that was entertaining to follow.
Most of all, Head Coach Mike Lecher said he’s thankful the Cardinals were able to play nine games and get through season with only one game (against Valentine) being cancelled.
“The COVID issue was hanging over our heads the entire season,” Lecher noted. “We never knew when the next game might not be played. But we did things right at the school and, as a team, followed the guidelines and had a pretty good season. I was happy with our effort all season.”
Lecher also commended the Nebraska School Activities Association for having the courage and foresight to allow the teams to play after some states called off their high school seasons and most college conferences had difficulty determining what to do.
The Cardinals finished with a 6-3 record. All three of the losses were by wide margins to talented teams, but they survived some serious challenges in others contests and came out on top. Ironically, the Cards scored 180 points and the opposition 181.
One highlight was being among the 16 Class C-1 teams to qualify for the playoffs.
The team got a big boost during the summer when four capable juniors moved to town, providing more versatility and depth.
While additional stout linemen are essential and are always welcomed, the most noticeable difference the newcomers made as far as this sportswriter and probably numerous fans were concerned was at quarterback.
Justus Alcorn’s family moved from Rapid City to its hometown and he became the Cardinals’ primary quarterback. Although Justus lacked experience when he arrived, his athleticism served him well, he was readily accepted by his new teammates, limited his mistakes and had a solid season.
Alcorn’s presence allowed Dawson Dunbar, who was in line to call the signals if Alcorn hadn’t transferred, to give the Cards more options. Dunbar became what Lecher called “a hybrid,” playing several positions and was the team’s leading rusher, caught the most passes and also did some interesting things as a passer.
Dunbar’s played a big role in one of the team’s several spectacular plays. He took a pitchout from Alcorn, rolled out and threw a tailback pass that went for an 80-yard touchdown on the first play in the regular-season finale at Ogallala. The bomb helped pave the way for a 28-15 victory that clinched the playoff berth.
That certainly wasn’t the only explosive play the Cardinals unleased in 2020.
Alcorn connected with Xander Provance on an 84-yard pass against Gordon-Rushville, Seth Gaswick, who caught the 80-yard TD pass at Ogallala, also returned a kickoff that distance against Alliance after taking a 55-yard pass from Alcorn to the end zone in the 30-20 win over the Box Butte Bulldogs.
Another stunning play came on defense and featured exceptional teamwork on the last play of the first half at Ogallala.
It saw linebacker Aiden Vaughn make a jarring tackle on the ball carrier, cornerback Michael Sorenson help knock the ball free, defensive lineman Cody Hall claim the bobble and lateral it to Gaswick, who raced 47 yards to paydirt as the first half clock was expiring.
Gaswick also instigated the special teams’ play that saw Gering mishandle a kickoff near the goal line and tackle the Bulldog for a safety that spelled the difference in the Cards’ 16-14 victory.
Alcorn completed 69 of 122 passes for a stellar 56.6 percentage and 954 yards and nine touchdowns. He was intercepted just four times, two of them in the playoff game against Kearney Catholic.
The Cards had the best passing attack in the Panhandle and were one of a handful of C-1 teams to exceed 1,100 yards through the air during the regular season.
Dunbar carried 95 times for 441 yards to pace the ground game. Senior Sawyer Haag was next with 63 rushes for 368 yards while also providing excellent blocking that helped open holes for the tailback, nudged the quarterback a little farther on several sneaks and protected him on pass plays.
Gaswick’s 14 receptions netted a team-best 337 yards. Dunbar caught 18 aerials for 257 yards, and Michael Sorenson grabbed 17 for 141.
As every fan knows, the Cardinals sustained a huge setback during the fourth game, when dynamic sophomore, Xander Provance, sustained a shoulder injury that sidelined him for the next four games.
Bolstered by four touchdowns, including the game’s final three in the 36-21 win over Gordon-Rushville, Provance was still the team’s leading scorer with 48 points on seven TDs and three 2-point conversions. He also was a defensive stalwart, picking off two passes.
As mentioned earlier, the three linemen--Jarek Anderson, Ryan Bickel and Teagan Scoggin--who transferred, helped the Cardinals immensely.
They joined with returnees such as Michael Gunwall, Cody Hall, Michael Matt, Shawn Shremmer, Jessie Stolley and Vaughn to give their team solid play on both sides of the ball while rotating and sharing playing time in the trenches.
Lecher said he was impressed with how well the offensive line, made up usually of Hall and Vaughn at the tackles, Anderson and Gunwall at the guards and Bickel at center, could adjust to the opponents’ defensive fronts and blitz packages.
The Red Birds also were fortunate to have excellent linebackers, including the team’s three leading tacklers. Haag set the pace with a total of 74 stops. Dan Wellnitz was close behind with 71 and Vaughn next with 62.
Dunbar checked in with 51 tackles while Cobie Bila, Gaswick and Hall all participated in at least 35. Sorenson and Tallon Craig also helped keep the foes honest in the secondary.
The following statistics were prepared by John Murphy.
; Chad.; Oppt.
First Downs; 91; 104
Total Net Yards; 2,140; 2,447
Rushes, Yards; 257-966; 268-1602
Passing Yards; 1,174; 845
Passing; 81-143-6; 59-109-7
Return Yards; 517; 488
Fumbles, Lost; 23-7; 26-6
Penalties, Yards; 49-433; 60-510
Chadron 52 52 16 60 ---180
Opponents 48 56 49 28 ----181
Rushing; No.; Yds.; Ave.
Dawson Dunbar; 95; 441; 4.6
Sawyer Haag; 68; 368; 5.4
Xander Provance; 20; 105; 5.3
Seth Gaswick; 22; 63; 2.8
Zac Haug; 4; 18; 4.5
Gabe Glines; 3; 17; 5.6
Chayton Bynes; 1; 13; 13.0
Justus Alcorn; 44 -59; -1.3
Totals:; 257; 966; 3.8
Receiving; No.; Yds; Ave.
Seth Gaswick; 14; 337; 24.1
Dawson Dunbar; 18; 257; 14.3
Xander Provance; 11; 230; 20.9
Michael Sorenson; 17; 141; 8.3
Tallon Craig; 8; 114; 14.3
Justus Alcorn; 4; 39; 9.8
Sawyer Haag; 4; 20; 5.0
Zach Wordekemper; 2; 13; 6.5
Eric Vahrenkamp; 1; 16; 16.0
Totals:; 79; 1174; 14.9
Scoring; TD; *PAT; Total
Xander Provance; 7; 3; 48
Seth Gaswick; 7; -; 42
Justus Alcorn; 4; 1; 26
Dawson Dunbar; 3; 3; 24
Michael Sorensen; 3; 2; 22
Sawyer Haag; 1; 3; 12
Talon Craig; -; 2; 4
Totals:; 25; 14; +180
*All 2 points +includes one safety
Tackles; Unas.; Asst.; Total
Sawyer Haag; 36; 38; 74
Daniel Wellnitz; 32; 39; 71
Aiden Vaughn; 36; 26; 62
Dawson Dunbar; 26; 25; 51
Cobie Bila; 20; 17; 37
Cody Hall; 21; 14; 35
Seth Gaswick; 23; 13; 36
Michael Matt; 14; 12; 26
Xander Provance; 13; 10; 23
Tallon Craig; 13; 5; 18
Ryan Bickel; 9; 4; 13
Michael Sorenson; 10; 2; 12
Jarek Anderson; 12; 0; 12
Teagan Scoggen; 10; 2; 12
Jesse Stolley; 7; 4; 11
Zach Wordekemper; 5; 1; 6
Michael Gunwall; 3; 2; 5
Passing; Com.; Att.; Int.; Yds.; %; TD
Justus Alcorn; 69; 122; 4; 954; 56.6; 9
Dana Dunbar; 9; 17; 1; 177; 52.9; 2
Cody Hall; 1; 1; 0; 22; 100.0; 0
Broc Berry; 12; 3; 1; 21; 66.7; 0
Totals; 81; 143; 6; 1174; 56.6; 11
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!