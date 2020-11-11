Cardinals played exciting football in 2020

The Chadron High School football team had both its ups and downs during the 2020 season, but played an exciting brand of ball that was entertaining to follow.

Most of all, Head Coach Mike Lecher said he’s thankful the Cardinals were able to play nine games and get through season with only one game (against Valentine) being cancelled.

“The COVID issue was hanging over our heads the entire season,” Lecher noted. “We never knew when the next game might not be played. But we did things right at the school and, as a team, followed the guidelines and had a pretty good season. I was happy with our effort all season.”

Lecher also commended the Nebraska School Activities Association for having the courage and foresight to allow the teams to play after some states called off their high school seasons and most college conferences had difficulty determining what to do.

The Cardinals finished with a 6-3 record. All three of the losses were by wide margins to talented teams, but they survived some serious challenges in others contests and came out on top. Ironically, the Cards scored 180 points and the opposition 181.

One highlight was being among the 16 Class C-1 teams to qualify for the playoffs.