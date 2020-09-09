Cardinals rally past Mustangs 36-21

Alcorn hooked up with Dawson Dunbar on two first down passes early in the drive. The second came on third and 15 after the Chadron quarterback had been sacked by linebacker Harley Bayne.

Once the Cardinals reached the red zone, Haag picked up a first down on fourth and five. He then scored on five-yard run with 41 second left in the half. Provance put the Red Birds ahead 14-13 by running for the conversion.

The Mustangs regained the lead 22-14 on the first possession of the second half. The touchdown came on a 60-yard pass play from Anderson to Lynch. A pass to Elijah Jackson added the two-point conversion.

The Cardinals answered on their next possession, driving 64 yards. Dunbar had a couple of good-sized gains early in the drive. Haag ripped off a 20-yard run and then picked up a first down on fourth and one. Provance went the final seven yards on the next play and Haag added a conversion run to put Chadron ahead 22-21 with 3:14 left in the third frame.

Chadron also scored on the first play of the fourth quarter on a 24-yard pass from Alcorn to Provance to cap an 80-yard drive. Dunbar got things going with a 23-yard run and Provance caught a 29-yard pass to set up his touchdown reception two plays later.

Haag again ran for the conversion.