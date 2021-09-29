Cardinals ranked 9th by World-Herald

The Chadron High School football team showed up on the Omaha World-Herald’s Class C-1 top 10 rankings this week in the No. 9 slot.

Coach Mike Lecher said it’s nice to be ranked, but added it will be a whole lot better if the Cardinals are also ranked at the end of the season, and hopefully considerably higher.

The Cards are one of six 5-0 teams in the C-1 top 10.

The last time the Cardinals were ranked at the end of the season was 2014, when they were accorded eighth by both the World-Herald and the Lincoln Journal Star after finishing 8-2 for the season. Sidney defeated the Cards 47-0 in the season opener that fall, but Chadron won the next seven regular season games and went 1-1 in the playoffs.

Prior to that, the Journal Star tabbed the 2009 team that had a 9-1 record at the end of the season sixth and the World-Herald put the Cardinals seventh.

In 2008, when the Red Birds won three playoff games and went 11-1, they were sixth in both metropolitan newspapers’ final rankings. In 2007, Lecher’s second year as the head coach, the Cards went 9-1 and were eighth at the end of the season.

Not many western teams are currently ranked. Scottsbluff with its 3-2 record is ninth in Class B while 5-0 Cody-Kilgore is second and 4-0 Potter-Dix is third among the six-man teams on the World-Herald list this week.

