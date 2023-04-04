The Chadron High School boys supplied some excitement during the latter stages of the Ed Moore Invitational Track and Field Meet at Ogallala on Saturday. The Cardinals came from behind to win both the 4x100 and 4x400 relays by small, but satisfying margins.

Although they did not carry the batons in the same order in the two dramatic races, the same runners made up the two relay teams. In both races, the Chadron anchor caught and passed Gothenburg’s final runner down the home stretch.

“It was a lot of fun to watch,” said Willie Hoffman, one of the Cardinals’ coaches. “Both races were amazing. It was great competition and our teams really competed.”

The 4x100 relay was led off by Malachi Swallow, followed by Rhett Cullers, Quinn Bailey and Xander Provance. Hoffman said that while each of the Cardinals was at least as fast or maybe faster than his rival while running his 100 meters, two of the baton exchanges were “pretty bad,” allowing Gothenburg to take temporary leads.

But Provance turned on the jets down the home stretch and nipped the Swedes’ Wes Geiken by something like “a whisker or an eyelash” at the finish line. The Cardinals’ winning time was 44.52 seconds; Gothenburg’s runner-up mark was 44.55, according to the automated timing system.

The Cardinals’ 4x400 lineup saw Bailey run the first lap, followed by Cullers, Provance and Swallow.

“It was another close race all the way,” Hoffman said. “Malachi was behind by quite a bit when he took the baton, but he also ran down and passed the Gothenburg anchor” (also Geiken).

This time the difference at the finish line may have been a half stride. Chadron’s time was 3:33.58 and the Swedes’ was 3:33.64—just 6 hundredths of a second. Something like the blink of an eye.

As Chadron fans know, Provance, Swallow and Cullers specialize in the hurdles. Yes, Provance won the 110-meter highs, Swallow captured the 300 intermediates while Cullers was third in the highs and second in the intermediates.

As took place in the relays, there also was drama in the highs. Provance finished fourth in the prelims in 15.58 seconds, but lowered his time to 14.95 in the finals, making sure he was the winner. Easton Fries of Chase County had the same time of 15.17 in both races to place second and Cullers as third in 15.47.

There are no prelims in the 300 hurdles. Swallow was the winner in 40.48 seconds, Cullers was the runner-up in 40.70 and Fries was third in 40.90.

Those four races accounted for all 54 points that the Chadron boys scored. That put them fifth in team standings. The Cardinals were the runners-up at last year’s Ogallala meet with 101 points, but all of the Cardinals such as Chayton Bynes, Justus Alcorn, Cody Hall and Jarek Anderson who combined to tally 52 points in field events a year ago graduated and no one is yet available to take up the slack.

The Chadron girls scored 48 points and were sixth in their team standings. They also placed high in two relays, coming in second in the 4x800 and third in the 4x400.

For the second year in a row, the Lady Cardinals’ 4x400 entry was made up of Micaiah and Makinley Fuller, Demi Ferguson and Grace Pyle, and they finished third both times. But this year’s mark is 4:21.05, more than seven seconds faster than it was a year ago.

The Lady Cardinals’ runner-up 4x800 relay was comprised of the Fuller twins, Taegan Bach and Jazzy Munyiri. Their time of 10:43.46, didn’t to keep up with Chase County, but was well ahead of the other entries.

Most of the Chadron girls’ remaining points this year came in the distances. Although Ogallala standout Lindee Henning won both the 1600 and 3200 for the second year in a row at her home meet, several Cardinals also ran well in them.

Kyndall Carnahan, a junior, was second in the 3200 and third in the 1600, earning 14 team points. Freshmen Cali Hendrickson and Jentzyn Fuller were third and fourth, respectively, in the 3200 and Hendrickson added a sixth in the 1600.

Besides running on the Cards’ 4x400 relay, Grace Pyle was fifth in the 800 and sixth in the high jump. Sophomore Olivia Lyon was fourth in the shot put with a mark of 33-10 ½, some 21 inches farther than her best of a year ago.

Chase County High at Imperial won both of the team titles at Ogallala. Cozad was second and Gothenburg was third in the girls’ team standings while Gothenburg was second and Cozad third in boys’ race.

Besides Henning in the distances, Makaia Baker of Cozad won both the 100- and 200-meter sprints and Chase County standout Bryn McNair romped to victory in both the 400 and 800 for the second year in a row at the Ogallala meet.

Sidney’s Karsyn Leeling swept all three of the jumps, topped by a 5-foot-10 mark in the high jump.

Another Red Raider, Isak Doty, won the 100 and 400 dashes to become the boys’ only double winner in individual events.

Five Cozad Haymakers won field events. The only one they didn’t win was the long jump. Sidney’s Cameron Leeling won it.

The Cardinals are scheduled to enter the Mitchell Invitational on Thursday, but because of the weather, it is doubtful it will take place this week.

The team scores, event winners and Chadron placing follow:

Girls’ Team Scores—1, Chase County, 111; 2, Cozad, 96; 3, Gothenburg, 85; 4, Sidney, 79; 5, Ogallala, 63; 6, Chadron, 48; 7, Alliance, 31.5; 8, Mitchell, 12.5.

100—1, Makaia Baker, Coz, 12.6.

200—1, Makaia Baker, Coz, 26.93.

400—1, Bryn McNair, CC, 59.04.

800—1, Bryn McNair, CC, 2:23.83; 5, Grace Pyle, Chad, 2:35.57.

1600—1, Lindee Henning, Ogal, 5:44.84; 3, Kyndall Carnahan, Chad, 6:03.99; 6. Cali Hendrickson, Chad, 6:20.70.

3200—1, Lindee Henning, Ogal, 12:15.54; 2, Kyndall Carnahan, Chad, 13:09.06; 3, Cali Hendrickson, Chad, 13:09.70; 4, Jentzyn Fuller, Chad, 13:59.81.

100 hurdles—1, Chloe Ahrens, Sid, 15.44; 5, Reece Ritterbush, Chad, 17.61.

300 hurdles—1, Karyn Burkholder, Coz, 46.97.

4x100 relay—1, Sidney (Jordan DeNovellis, Gabby Fortner, Karsyn Leeling, Payton Schrotburger), 51.85.

4x400 relay—1, Chase County (Peyton Owens, Olivia Spady, Ali McNair, Bryn McNair). 4:12.45; 3, Chadron (Micaiah Fuller, Demi Ferguson, Grace Pyle, Makinley Fuller), 4:21.05.

4x800 relay—1, Chase County (Olivia Spady, Landree McNair, Miranda Spady, Ashlyn Heermann), 10:22.51; 2, Chadron (Taegan Bach, Jazzy Munyiri, Micaiah Fuller, Makinley Fuller), 10:43.46.

Shot put—1, Addi Wyatt, Goth, 35-4; 4, Oliva Lyon, Chad, 33-10 ½.

Discus—1, Madison Smith, Gothenburg, 137-6.

Long jump—1, Karsyn Leeling, Sid, 17- ½.

Triple jump—1, Karsyn Leeling, Sid, 34-3 ¼.

High jump—1, Karsyn Leeling, Sid, 5-10; 6, Grace Pyle, Chad, 4-11.

Pole vault—1, Blair Brennan, Coz, 10-2.

Boys’ Team Standings—1, Chase County, 119; 2, Gothenburg, 112; 3, Cozad, 94; 4, Sidney. 55; 5. Chadron, 54; 6, Ogallala, 35; 7, Mitchell, 32; 8, Alliance, 26.

100—1, Isak Doty, Sid, 11.28.

200—1, Thomas Reeves, CC, 23.56.

400—1, Isak Doty, Sid, 51.32.

800—1, Isaiah Urman, Goth, 2:09.35.

1600—1, Parker Graves, Goth, 4:43.79.

3200—1, Abel Flores, Goth, 10:52.33.

110 hurdles—1, Xander Provance, Chad, 14:95; 3, Rhett Cullers, Chad, 15:47.

300 hurdles—1, Malachi Swallow, Chad, 40.48; 2, Rhett Cullers, Chad, 40.70.

4x100 relay—1, Chadron (Malachi Swallow, Rhett Cullers, Quinn Bailey, Xander Provance), 44.52; 2, Gothenburg, 44.55.

4x400 relay—1, Chadron (Quinn Bailey, Rhett Cullers, Xander Provance, Malachi Swallow), 3:33.58; 2, Gothenburg, 3:33.64.

4x800 relay—1, Gothenburg (Yahriel Gaeta, Parker Graves, Nathan Sager, Isaiah Urman), 8:49.60.

Shot put—1, Jaden Cervantes, Coz, 51-9.

Discus—1, Jaden Vollenweider, Coz, 167-6.

Long jump—1, Cameron Leeling, Sid, 21-3 ¾.

Triple jump—1, Chayden Hoffmaster, Coz. 42-3.

High jump—1, Cash Chytka, Coz, 6-3.

Pole vault—1, Boston Irish, Coz, 13-8.