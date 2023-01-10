Cardinals return to mats after long break

The cancellations from the early winter storms certainly haven’t slowed down the Chadron High grapplers, as several boys won their matches at the Alliance dual Jan. 5. Both the girls and boys saw high places in the Shane Shatto Memorial in Douglas, Wyo. over the weekend.

Coach Jamie Slingsby stated, “Getting back to finally wrestling someone else besides ourselves was great. It had been 26 days since our last contest due to the weather. Missing out on competitions is difficult because you don't know exactly what you need to work on. Mistakes will happen in matches and we will work to improve from the mistakes but without having those matches it makes things more difficult.

“The Shane Shatto Tournament at Douglas is always a great tournament with great competition. Tough competition will better prepare us for matches later in the season. Quinn and Rhett both making the finals is a great accomplishment. Both of them wrestled well all weekend.

“Zane was one match away from placing and continues to work hard in practice to improve his results in these tough tournaments. Missing competition mat time hurt our younger wrestlers more than anyone. But they continue to improve each time they step on the mat. We will focus on correcting those small errors that are made with their inexperience and continue to progress along.”

Though Bailey, wrestling in the 152 Division, received a bye in Championship Round 1 of the Shane Shatto, he won the next four matches, pinning Jayden Buchholtz of Riverton in 3:05 in Championship Round 2, Seth Scott of Cheyenne East in 1:23 in the Quarterfinal, and Christian Johnson of Douglas in the Semifinal, before climing victory with an 8-3 decision over Jais Rose on Thunder Basin High School.

Rhett claimed second place in the 170 Division. Similar to Bailey, he received a bye in Championship Round 1 but claimed victories over his next few matches. He won by a 6-0 decision over Tucker Sides of Natrona County in Championship Round 2 and by a 15-4 major decision over Deyton Johnson of Thunder Basin in the Quarterfinal, before pinning Hazen Camino of Buffalo in 5:53 in the Semifinal. However, Wyatt Trembly of Dubois was able to pin Rhett in 2:18 in the first place match.

Zane won by a 3:17 pin on Porter West of Central in Championship Round 1, and by a 1:33 pin on Dorian Molinar Meula of South in Championship Round 2, but lost by a 3:36 fall to Dane Steel of Sheridan in the Quarterfinal and by a close 8-7 decision in Consolation Round 4.

On the girls’ team, Kenli Boeselager earned another first place in the 145 division. After receiving a bye in Championship Round 1, she made quick work of Kinzley Nusbaum of Burns/Pine Bluffs with a 28-second pin in the Quarterfinal. She pinned Skylee Gangwish of Kelly Walsh in 1:47 during the Semifinal, and took the division with a 48-second pin on Meadow King of Central in the first place match.

Addie Diers won the 155 Division, with a 2-1 decision over Kailey Allen of Thermopolis in Championship Round 1, a 4:53 fall over Delanie Munch of Hulett in the Quarterfinal, a tiebreaker over Rihana Tilman of Burns/Pine Bluffs in the semifinal and a 5-4 decision over CharlieMarie Jackson of Burns/Pine Bluffs in the first place match.

Taylee Williamson and Fia Rasmussen earned second place in their divisions, Williamson in the 110 and Rasmussen in the 135.

Williamson pinned Courtney Mathes of Newcastle/Upton in 41 seconds in Round 1, Gillian Holman of Glenrock in 6:25 in Round 2, and Kennedi Blevins of Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast in Round 3, but lost in sudden victory to Avianca Guzman of Laramie in Round 5.

Rasmussen won by a 1:13 fall over LouAnn Bryant of Campbell County in the Quarterfinal, and by a 2:14 fall over Autumn Clark of Thunder Basin in the Seminfinal, but lost by a 2:28 fall to Alyse Richardson of Kelly Walsh in the first place match.

Girls coach Caleb Haskell stated, "I think that we wrestled well, considering that we had an extended winter break due to weather conditions. It felt good to get back on the mats again with competitions, especially now that we are running full speed ahead until the district and state tournaments in February. Though we still have some improvements to make until then, I am grateful that the girls are finding success along the way. The extended winter break proved to be a challenge, but the girls are glad to be back at it and look to finish this last half of the season strong."

As a team, the girls won the Shane Shatto with 107 points, six points ahead of the second place Kelly Walsh team.

Both teams are on the road again this week, wrestling at a dual with Ogallala on Friday and an invitational at Grand Island Northwest Saturday.

Additional results follow:

Alliance Dual

120 — Tayven Jenkins lost by a 1:17 fall to Jackson Bailey

126 — Cole Block lost by a 1:11 fall to Benjamin Cassat-Reina

132 — Braden Underwood won by a 29-second fall over Andrew Benzel

138 — Layne Davidson lost by an 11-2 major decision to Brendan Watt

145 — Leo Golembiewski lost by a 1:34 fall to Cole Stoike

152 — Quinn Bailey won by a 1:37 fall over Tate Thompson

160 — Zane Cullers won by a 5:13 fall over Matthew Moomey

170 — Jeremy Swallow lost by a 4:34 fall to Andrew Fancher

182 — Rhett Cullers won by a 2:15 fall over Antonio Caruso

Shane Shatto Memorial

Boys

120 — Cole Block lost by a 1:50 fall to Kael Gudahl of Wheatland in Championship Round 1 and received a bye in Consolation Round 1. He won by an injury default of Tucker Mahoney of Castle View in Consolation Round 2, before falling in 1:20 to Kolby Williams of Cheyenne East in Consolation Round 3.

In the same division, Tayven Jenkins lost by a 32-second fall to Williams in Championship Round 1, received a bye in Consolation Round 1 and lost by a 2:36 fall to Kolby Heil of Lander Valley in Consolation Round 2.

138 — Layne Davidson lost by a 57-second fall to Kaleb Brothwell of Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast in Championship Round 1, received a bye in Consolation Round 1 and lost by a 4-0 decision to Jeremy Harmon of Sheridan in Consolation Round 2.

145 — Bennett Fisher received a bye in Championship Round 1, but lost by a 43-second fall to Liam Fox of Cheyenne East in Championship Round 2, and by a 34-second fall to Austin Hamm of Campbell County in Consolation Round 2.

In the same division, Leo Golembiewski lost by a 15-second fall to Dawson Goss of Sheridan in Championship Round 1, received a bye in Consolation Round 1, and lost by a 1:15 fall to Adrew Gifford of Douglas in Consolation Round 2.

160 — Jeremy Swallow lost by a 1:43 fall to Lane Ewing of Douglas, received a bye in Consolation Round 1 and lost by a 1:40 fall to Kade Martinez of Centaurus in Consolation Round 2.

285 — Darion Dye lost by a 1:17 fall to Cody Cunningham of Lauder Valley in Championship Round 1, and by a 7-4 decision to Wyatt Herther of Campbell County.

Girls

120 — Brooklyn Hoffman received a bye in Championship Round 1, and lost by a 1:58 fall to Kyah Miller of Newcastle/Upton. She won her next three matches with a 1:27 fall over Taylor Skillman of Tongue River in Consolation Round 2, a 1:38 fall over Lilly Mountain of Sheridan in Consolation Round 3 and a one-minute fall over Reagan Cooley of Wright in the Consolation Semifinal. She took fourth place after a 3:21 fall to Andraya Conchola of Natrona County in the third place match.

145 — Angie Two Bulls lost by a 37-second fall to Meadow King in Championship Roudn 1, received a bye in Consolation Round 1, won by a 10-5 decision over Kinzley Nusbaum of Burns/Pine Bluffs in Consolation Round 2 and lost by a 54-second fall to Alix Sorenson of Thermopolis in Consolation Round 3.

170 — Sara Weber lost by a 48-second fall to Giana Moore of Campbell County in the Quarterfinal, received a bye in Consolation Round 1 and lost by a 1:11 fall to Julia Skinner of Glenrock in the Consolation Semifinal, but pinned Giana Moore of Campbell County in 2:23 to win the fifth place match.

In the same division, Sarah LeBere lost by a 5:06 fall to Bionca Gomez of Natrona County in the Quarterfinal, and by a 6-3 decision to Bridgette Price of Sheridan in Consolation Round 1.