Cardinals roll past Hemingford again

Both Chadron High basketball teams added to their victory totals by lopsided margins over Hemingford on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in Chadron’s Middle School Gym. The girls’ score was 57-14 and the boys’ tally was 69-22.

The wins were not a surprise. The Chadron girls also caged the LadyCats 55-9 and the CSC boys won 63-26 when they met the Bobcats in the opening round of the Chadron Rotary Classic on Dec. 29. Yes, the teams are mismatched this year, but that frequently happens in sparsely populated regions where traditional rivalries are sustained to fill schedules.

The Hemingford girls expected to be better this year, but two seniors, Avery Davies and Kambree Walker, have been sidelined by injuries. The Bobcats’ boys also were missing one of their seniors, Rick Turek, who was ill last week and missed the game against the Cardinals.

But it turned out to be a good week for the Bobcats’ boys. They defeated Bayard 58-40 on Friday night and toppled Sioux County 67-33 on Saturday night.

All of the Cardinals who suited up for the Hemingford games got to play and nine scored for each team.

As per usual, Demi Ferguson, led the Lady Cards in scoring. She meshed three 3-pointers while finishing with 13 points and playing less than half the time as usual.

Senior Marlee Pinnt nailed two treys while tallying 10 points for her season high. In addition, Taverra Sayaloune added eight points and Grace Pyle contributed seven points, her first of the season for the varsity.

Freshman Kylie Kumpf, who has served as the LadyCats point guard most of the season since Davies was injured, scored eight of her team’s points.

Gage Wild and Brady Daniels led the Chadron boys with 18 and 13 points, respectively, while continuing to find the range on their 3-point shots. Wild sank four of them and Daniels bagged three.

Zander Rust, who generally plays sparingly, saw more action and used his height to help convert a few offensive rebounds into baskets while scoring with 10 points. Xander Provance helped get the Cardinals rolling by dunking the ball not long after he’d won the open tip. He finished with eight points.

Senior Caiden Hill led Hemingford with nine points, all of them on the only 3-pointers his team hit.

When a Chadron fan complimented the Bobcats by telling Coach Brennan Vogel he appreciated the was visitors continued to hustle even though the score was lopsided, Vogel responded, “I told our guys before the game that I wanted them to at least make Chadron sweat a little.”

Chadron Girls 57, Hemingford 14

Hemingford—Kylie Kumpf 8, Brookelynn Warner 2, Mikayla Kumpf 2, Bailey Sellman 2. Totals: 7 0-0 14.

Chadron—Demi Ferguson 13, Marlee Pinnt 10, Taverra Sayaloune 8, Grace Pyle 7, Jaleigh McCartney 5, Sophie Wess 4, Haylee Wild 4, Lucy Rischling 4, Laney Klemke 2. Totals: 21 (8) 7-15 57 points.

Hemingford 2 4 4 4 ----14

Chadron 23 24 4 6 ----57

3-pointers: Chad—Ferguson 3, Pinnt 2, McCartney 1, Rischling 1, Pyle 1.

Chadron Boys 69, Hemingford 22

Hemingford—Caiden Hill 9, Cody Galles 4, Gavin Bell 4, Hunter Wyland 3, Tayten Haas 2. Totals: 9 (3) 1-2 22.

Chadron—Gage Wild 18, Brady Daniels 13, Zander Rust 10, Broc Berry 9, Xander Provance 8, Tyler Spotted Elk 4, Bradd Collins 4, Trey Hendrickson 2, Talon Jelinek 1. Totals: 27 (8) 7-10 69.

Hemingford 7 7 5 3 ---22

Chadron 18 20 23 8 ---69

3-pointers: Hem: Hill 3. Chad: Wild 4, Daniels 3, Berry 1.