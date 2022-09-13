Cardinals see first loss against Alliance

The Alliance Bulldogs gave the Cardinals’ their first loss of the season during an intense five-set match on Tuesday, Sept. 6 in the Bird Cage.

Chadron claimed victory in the first set, going 25-21, before the Bulldogs answered back with a 25-18 win. In similar fashion, Chadron grabbed its second win in the third set with a 25-22 victory, but Alliance didn’t let up and edged out a two-point win in the fourth, 25-23.

In a five-set match, the tiebreaker goes to only 15 points but still requires the win by two points. Though both teams fought to gain the upper hand, neither could get the two-point advantage, but the Bulldogs took one final bite and claimed the 17-15 win.

Coach Blakelee Hoffman said the girls did a lot of good things and she’s proud of them no matter what.

“I think Jaleigh [McCartney] played a remarkable game. Kyndall [Carnahan] played a great game as well.”

McCartney saw 15 kills and three aces against the Bulldogs, and provided 35 digs and 38 assists. Carnahan also nailed a couple aces, and saw double digits on digs (22) and assists (27).

She told the team there’s a long season and one game isn’t the end of the world, even though a 3-0 record prior to the match fired them up to keep the streak going.

She further added she made a bad coaching decision in the fourth set — going from a 6-2 to a 5-1 , which confused the setters — which she feels cost them the match. She also commended Alliance on a well-played game.

The loss didn’t keep the Cardinals down long, though, as they blanked their next Bulldog opponents, at Gering, going 3-0 with some close scores — 25-23 in both the first two sets, and 25-18 in the third.

Coach Hoffman stated, “After playing three consecutive five-set matches, it was great to win in three sets! I felt like it was a very consistent match; this was exactly what we needed after Tuesday night's loss.”

Chadron hosted a triangular with Bridgeport and Sidney last night.

Chadron; 25; 18; 25; 23; 15

Alliance; 21; 25; 22; 25; 17

#; Athlete Name; Kills; Aces; Blocks; Digs; Assists; Receptions

Chadron

3; Demi Ferguson (Jr); 21; 2; 1; 37; -; 18

4; Jaleigh McCartney (Jr); 15; 3; 3; 35; 38; 7

5; Ashlyn Morrison (Jr); 5; 1; 10; -; -; 4

10; Marlee Pinnt (Sr); 7; 2; 4; 38; 1; 18

11; Kyndall Carnahan (Jr); -; 2; -; 22; 27; -

12; Jazzy Munyiri (Sr); - ; 3; -; 24; -; 12

13: Sophia Wess (Sr); -; -; -; 37; 2; 22

21; Taverra Sayaloune (Jr); 10; -; -; 5; -; -

35; Kaylee Sprock (Jr); 10; -; 2; 3; -; -

Chadron; 25; 25; 25

Gering; 23; 23; 18

Chadron

3; Demi Ferguson (Jr); 10; 1; 2; 30; 1; 10

4; Jaleigh McCartney (Jr); 11; -; 3; 9; 18; 1

5; Ashlyn Morrison (Jr); 3; 1; 2; 15; -; 7

10; Marlee Pinnt (Sr); 4; 4; 3; 24; -; 15

11; Kyndall Carnahan (Jr); -; 1; -; 9; 12; -

12; Jazzy Munyiri (Sr); - ; -; -; 9; -; 6

13: Sophia Wess (Sr); 1; 1; -; 25; 1; 12

21; Taverra Sayaloune (Jr); 5; -; -; 1; -; 1

35; Kaylee Sprock (Jr); 6; -; 1; 2; -; -