Cardinals sending large contingent to state meet

Chadron High School apparently will be sending its largest contingent ever to the Class C State Cross Country Meet in Kearney on Friday.
Six girls and three boys will represent the Cardinals. Coach Willie Uhing, who has been coaching the Cards for 12 years, most of them as the head mentor, said he’s proud to have so many qualifiers from the District Meet at Ogallala last Thursday and is excited about the possibilities at state.
Uhing praised his runners for their competitiveness and work ethic throughout the season and believes the best is yet to come.
“The Ogallala course is really flat while the Kearney course is not, and we run hills really well,” Uhing noted.
The Chadron girls were second at the district meet, which the host Indians won with 30 points. The Cardinals had 39 and Sidney was third with 40. Cozad was a distant fourth with 82.
It’s the sixth time in the past 11 years that the Lady Cardinals as a team have qualified for state. They finished fourth there last year and are hoping for another top five placing this year.
Sidney repeated as the boys’ district winner with 32 points, Broken Bow was the runner-up with 45 and Gothenburg third with 48. The Cards were fourth for the second year in a row with 55.
The Lady Cardinals were paced by freshman Grace Pyle in sixth place in 20 minutes and 40.93 seconds. Sophomore Makinley Fuller was next in eighth in 20:49.47, junior Mackenzie Anderson was 10th in 21:13.40 and sophomore Macaiah Fuller 15th in 21:48.69 to account for the team score. Junior Aliyah Mills, finished the 5000-meter course in 22:38.70, good for 22nd.
Each of their times was a season best.
The Cardinals were missing one of their stalwarts. Sophomore Emma Witte could not compete because of a knee injury she suffered in a physical education class two weeks ago. She had been one of Chadron’s top four finishers in each of the team’s first five meets.
Uhing believes that if Witte would have been available, the Cardinals might have repeated as the district champions.
An injury to junior Lelia Tewahade also hampered the Cards.
The No. 4 runner on the Cardinals’ state delegation last season, Tewahade had an arch problem that prevented her from reaching her peak this fall. She continued to work the best she could and was the team’s seventh runner at districts. She almost made the top half, finishing 32nd among the 60 entries.
Ogallala’s district victory was led by freshman Lindee Henning, the individual gold medalist in 19:28.87. That was nearly 20 seconds ahead of runner-up, Talissa Tanquary of Sidney, another freshman. Third place went to Ogallala’s Miah Hoppens, the only senior to place among the top 35.
The Indians got a boost when Henning’s twin sister, Lauren, placed ninth. Less than a month earlier when Ogallala hosted its invitational meet that included most of the same teams, she was 15th, and some 90 seconds slower than her district time. Ogallala’s fourth runner last week placed 19th.
The Chadron boys headed to state after placing among the top 15 individually are junior Carter Ryan, who was eighth in 17:16.48, sophomore Gavin Sloan, 13th in 17:55.88, and senior Nathan Busch, 15th in 18:02.66.
The fourth Cardinal, sophomore Caden Galbraith, wasn’t far back, finishing 19th, just 11 seconds out of 15th.
Like the first five girls, all four boys had their best times of the season.
District champ Sidney was led by juniors Dan Bashtovoi and Mitch Deer, who placed first and third. Last year’s district winner, senior William Anderson of Gothenburg, was second, even though he ran 30 seconds faster this year.
Mitchell seniors Ashtyn Martin and Cade Knutson were fourth and fifth.
The district results:
Girls’ Team Standings--1, Ogallala, 30; 2, Chadron, 39; 3, Sidney, 40; 4, Cozad, 82; 5, Broken Bow, 91; 6, Elm Creek, 99; 7, Gordon-Rushville, 110; 8, Chase County, 127; 9, Valentine, 142; 10, Mitchell, 160.
Individuals--1, Lindee Henning, Ogal, 19:28.87; 2, Talissa Tanquary, Sidney, 19:47.18; 3, Miah Hoppens, Ogal, 19:54.42; 4, Mallory Applegate, Cozad, 19:55.15; 5, Lydia Peters, Sidney, 20:04.90; 6, Grace Pyle, Chadron, 20:40.93; 7, Lauren Henning, Ogal, 20:43.48; 8, Makinley Fuller, Chadron, 20:49.47; 9, Makinley Tobey, Broken Bow, 20:49.56; 10, Mackenzie Anderson, Chadron, 21:13.40; 11, Karyn Burkholder, Cozad, 21:21.08; 12, Rheo Dykstra, Sidney, 21:28.73; 13, Jordan Jablonski, Chase County, 21:29.99; 14, Tyrah American Horse, G-R, 21:42.04; 15, Micaiah Fuller, Chadron, 21:58.69; 22, Aliyah Mills, Chadron, 22:38.70; 32, Lelia Tewahade, Chadron, 23:17.95.
Boys’ Team Standings--1, Sidney, 32; 2, Broken Bow, 45; 3, Gothenburg, 48; 4, Chadron, 55; 5, Mitchell, 55; 6, Ogallala, 119; 7, Hershey, 112; 8, Gordon-Rushville, 180; 9, Cozad, 182; 10, Elm Creek, 183; 11, Valentine, 196; 12, Chase County, 197.
Individuals--1, Dan Bashtovoi, Sidney, 16:33.72; 2, William Anderson, Goth. 16:35.21; 3, Mitch Deer, Sidney, 16:57.44; 4, Ashtyn Martin, Mitchell, 17.02.23; 5, Caden Knutson, Mitchell, 17:03.70; 6, Parker Graves, Goth., 17:08.74; 7, Daine Wardyn, BB, 17:41.01; 8, Carter Ryan, Chadron, 17:16.48; 9, Noah Osmond, BB, 17:38.97; 10, Trey Johnstone, Sidney, 17:40.15; 11, Easton Anderson, Mitchell, 17:48.34; 12, Trey Hurlburt, BB, 17:51.09; 13, Gavin Sloan, Chadron, 17:55.58; 14, Matt Bruns, Hershey, 17:57.85; 15, Nathan Burch, Chadron, 18:02.66; 19, Caden Galbraith, Chadron, 18:13.69; 27, Jace Freeseman, G-R, 18:54.17; 32, Garrett Reece, Chadron, 19:11.66; 39, Glen Hinman, Chadron, 19:27.96.
