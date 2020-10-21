Cardinals sending large contingent to state meet

Chadron High School apparently will be sending its largest contingent ever to the Class C State Cross Country Meet in Kearney on Friday.

Six girls and three boys will represent the Cardinals. Coach Willie Uhing, who has been coaching the Cards for 12 years, most of them as the head mentor, said he’s proud to have so many qualifiers from the District Meet at Ogallala last Thursday and is excited about the possibilities at state.

Uhing praised his runners for their competitiveness and work ethic throughout the season and believes the best is yet to come.

“The Ogallala course is really flat while the Kearney course is not, and we run hills really well,” Uhing noted.

The Chadron girls were second at the district meet, which the host Indians won with 30 points. The Cardinals had 39 and Sidney was third with 40. Cozad was a distant fourth with 82.

It’s the sixth time in the past 11 years that the Lady Cardinals as a team have qualified for state. They finished fourth there last year and are hoping for another top five placing this year.

Sidney repeated as the boys’ district winner with 32 points, Broken Bow was the runner-up with 45 and Gothenburg third with 48. The Cards were fourth for the second year in a row with 55.