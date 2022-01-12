Cardinals show ferocity on home mats

The Chadron boys wrestling team saw their first home dual of the season last Thursday, taking on the Alliance Bulldogs and coming away with a 41-34 team win.

In the 132 division, Braden Underwood secured the quickest pin of the evening, felling opponent Tate Thompson in 1:07.

Davin Serres fought hard in the 138 division, eventually gaining a win by 16-1 tech fall in four minutes over Jaden Rodriguez.

Quinn Bailey, wrestling in 145, made quick work of Matthew Moomey, pinning him in 1:28.

Though Zane Cullers, wrestling in 152, saw the Cardinals only loss against the Bulldogs, it was not for lack of skill or effort. Cullers kept his Alliance opponent, Zane Stoike, from pinning him, and late in the match was able take the advantage as the crowd roared and urged him on. Though Cullers was able to put some points on the board, Stoike still won by a 15-6 major decision.

Other members of the team won their matches by forfeit. During exhibition matches, Greg Johns pinned Brendan Watt in 43 seconds while Bennett Fisher lost by a 1:25 fall to John Cotton. Both wrestled in the 145 division.

Coach Jamie Slingsby said, “As a staff we felt that we were able to come out after break and wrestle well. Sometimes coming back after a long layoff the performance lacks but that was not the case [Thursday] night.

“As for Zane Cullers’ match, one thing that we stress is to never ever give up and Zane battled until the very end of the match.

“It is nice to pick up a team win on parents night for our seniors Ryan Bickel, Dalton Stewart and Leila Tewahade.”

The girls team also had a victory this past week, as they just edged out Sandhills Valley 62-61 at the Garden County Invite on Saturday. The boys team finished sixth with 77 points.

Taylee Williamson, Leila Tewahade and Ryan Bickel all came away from the invite sporting gold medals.

In the 107 division, Williamson took back-to-back pins against her opponents to secure her gold medal. Naila Ford of Ogallala was the first to fall, in 1:04 in the quarterfinals. Williamson then took down Jadyn Cottam of Sidneyin 3:10 in the semifinals, and made short work of Carlie McKibbin of Bayard with a 27-second fall in the first place match.

Tewahade, wrestling 138, received a bye in the quarterfinals then advanced with an 11-4 decision over Lake McClure of Ogallala in the semis before landing a 2:55 fall over Isabelle Zuniga of Sandhills Valley in the first place match.

Bickel, wreslting in 285, took his first three wins on pins, felling Clayton Wood of Highland in 3:27 in Championship Round 1, Brayden McGowan of Hemingford in 1:37 in the quarterfinals and Juan Perez of Perkins County in 3:11 in the semifinals. Though he couldn’t get the pin on Ashton Meyer of Perkins County in the first place match, Bickel kept him scoreless as he achieved victory with a 5-0 decision.

Also at the invitational on the girls team, Kenli Boeselager placed second in the 152.

Boeselager faced off against teammate Ember Diers in Round 1, winning with a 41-second pin. She took another win in Round 2 with a 2:48 fall over Hayden Marks of Bridgeport, but fell in 2:35 to Maria Barnes of Ogallala.

Ember and Addie Diers each placed fourth, Ember in 152 and Addie in 165.

Following the 41-second fall to Boeselager in Round 1, Ember Diers fought hard but fell to Maria Barnes of Ogallala in 1:54 in Round 2 and in 5:30 in Round 3 to Hayden Marks of Bridgeport.

Addie Diers opened with a win, by 11-9 decision over Mia Valenzuela Favela of Ogallala in Round 2. She lost by a 1:28 fall to Isabell Gomez of Hemingford in Round 3, by a 3:11 fall to Mariah Duran of Sandhills Valley in Round 4 and by a 3:42 fall to Kyliah Engledow of Mitchell in Round 5.

Kourtney Hawk, wrestling 107 lost by a 2:24 fall to Carlie McKibbin of Bayard in the quarterfinals and received a bye in Consolation Round 1, but was taken by a 55-second fall to jadyn Cottam of Sidney in the consolation semifinals.

On the boys side, Serres placed second. After receiving a bye in Championship Round 1, Serres made his way quickly up the ladder with a 3:38 fall over Mario Oritz of Sedgewick in the quarterfinals and an 8-4 decision over Ezekiel Heaton of Hyannis in the semifinals. Though he held off a pin in the first place match, his opponent Jon Peterka of Sutherland inched him out with a 7-5 decision.

Bailey placed third. He also received a bye in Championship Round 1, and kept ahead of Daniel Kohel of Morrill for a 4-3 decision victory in the quarterfinals. The semis saw a loss for Bailey with a pin from Zach Tittle of Highland after 5:35. Bailey finished strong in the consolation rounds, however, with a 9-0 major decision over Adam Hill of Garden County in the semifinals and a 3-2 decision over Samuel Foster of Sutherladn in the third place match.

Underwood placed fourth. He won by a 1:09 fall over Trenton Rushman of Leyton, but fell to Wesley Jacobs of Hay Springs in 3:09 during the quarterfinals. He came back strong in the consolation rounds however, with a 3:18 fall over Ian Brunkhorst of Ogallala in Round 2, a two-minute fall over Westyn Mendenhall of Chase County in Round 3 and a 3:47 fall over Bronson Poppe of Ogallala in the consolation semifinals. He finished fourth after a 16-6 medical forfeit to James McGinnis of Kimball in the third place match.

Bennett Fisher, wrestling 138, lost by a 49-second fall to Ezekiel Heaton of Hyannis in Championship Round 1, received a bye in Consolation Round 1 and lost by a 2:09 fall to Gavin Hunt of Garden County in Consolation Round 2.

Dalton Stewart, wrestling 160, fell in 4:57 to Gunner Roberson of Garden County in Championship Round 1, but secured a win in Consolation Round 1 with a 4:04 fall over Kole Walz of Sutherland. He wrapped up with a 46-second fall to Kolby Houchin of Bayard in Consolation Round 2.

Devin Marryman, wrestling 182, lost by a 2:21 fall to Kolby Welling of Crawford in the quarterfinals, and by a 2:20 fall to Traven Jackson of Scottsbluff in Consolation Round 1.

"Overall we felt that we had a great tournament for both the men's and women's teams," Slingsby said. "The men's had a few out due to illness but placing sixth as a team with six scoring wrestlers and placing four of them in the top four made for a good day. Ryan Bickel coming back with a championship capped the day off for us.

"The girls team continues to improve every time they get on the mat. They were able to place five of the six wrestlers with two champions. Leila Tewahede earned a championship and secured the team title with a pin in the finals."

The Cardinals are next scheduled to hit the mats at Ogallala this Friday. On Saturday, the boys will head to Gothenburg while the girls wrestle at Chase County.

