 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cardinals shut out Tigers in opener

  • 0
Taverra Sayaloune

Taverra Sayaloune

The Cardinals took Mitchell 3-0 when they opened their season on the Tigers’ home court last Thursday.

Coach Blakelee Hoffman stated, “This goes up there as one of the best season openers we've had. The girls had such good energy and really played well in all positions.

“While I was pleased with everyone tonight, I would say Taverra Sayaloune was the standout; she really came through big in the second and third sets.”

While Sayaloune led the team on number of kills, senior Marlee Pinnt and junior Kyndall Carnahan showed their serving skills with three aces each. Pinnt and junior Demi Ferguson worked well on defense with a total 26 receptions between the two, and junior Jaleigh McCartney helped set her teammates with 13 assists.

The Cardinals faced off at Scottsbluff on Aug. 30, and will head to Gordon-Rushville this Thursday, Sept. 1, for a 7 p.m. game, before their first home match against Alliance on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m.

People are also reading…

Chadron; 25; 25; 25

Mitchell; 15; 19; 16

#; Athlete Name; Kills; Aces; Blocks; Digs; Assists; Receptions

Chadron

3; Demi Ferguson (So); 8; -; 2; 5; 2; 12

4; Jaleigh McCartney (So); 4; 2; 2; 8; 13; 1

5; Ashlyn Morrison (Jr); 1; 1; 2; 2; -

10; Marlee Pinnt (Sr); 4; 3; -; 10; 1; 14

11; Kyndall Carnahan (Jr); 1; 3; -; 8; 6; -

12; Jazzy Munyiri (Sr); - ; 1; -; 5; 2; 8

13: Sophia Wess (Sr); -; -; -; 6; 1; 4

21; Taverra Sayaloune (Jr); 10; -; -; -; -; 1

35; Kaylee Sprock (Jr); 8; -; -; 3; -; -

Mitchell

1; Leanna Shultz (Sr); -; 1; -; 6; -; 2

2; Emma Robbins (Jr); -; -; 1; 6; 2; 11

6; Kate Pieper (Fr); 2; -; -; 8; 7; 5

7; Addy Bowlin (Fr); 3; -; 2; 2; -; -

10; Evelyn Morales (So); - ; 1; -; 6; -; 5

14; Addison Lashley (Sr); 2; -; 2; 2; -; -

15; Anna Cheek (Jr); 5; 1; -; 2; 1; -

17; Aimee Morales (So); -; -; -; 10; -; 20

19; Laney Bohl (Fr); -; -; -; 1; -; -

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lady Cards to open at Mitchell

Lady Cards to open at Mitchell

The Chadron High School volleyball team will open its season on Thursday evening by visiting the Mitchell Tigers. The Lady Cardinals also will…

CSC volleyball to open in Montana

Chadron State College volleyball will open its 2022 season this weekend by playing in a classic at Montana State-Billings. The Eagles will pla…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News