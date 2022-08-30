Cardinals shut out Tigers in opener

The Cardinals took Mitchell 3-0 when they opened their season on the Tigers’ home court last Thursday.

Coach Blakelee Hoffman stated, “This goes up there as one of the best season openers we've had. The girls had such good energy and really played well in all positions.

“While I was pleased with everyone tonight, I would say Taverra Sayaloune was the standout; she really came through big in the second and third sets.”

While Sayaloune led the team on number of kills, senior Marlee Pinnt and junior Kyndall Carnahan showed their serving skills with three aces each. Pinnt and junior Demi Ferguson worked well on defense with a total 26 receptions between the two, and junior Jaleigh McCartney helped set her teammates with 13 assists.

The Cardinals faced off at Scottsbluff on Aug. 30, and will head to Gordon-Rushville this Thursday, Sept. 1, for a 7 p.m. game, before their first home match against Alliance on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m.

Chadron; 25; 25; 25

Mitchell; 15; 19; 16

#; Athlete Name; Kills; Aces; Blocks; Digs; Assists; Receptions

Chadron

3; Demi Ferguson (So); 8; -; 2; 5; 2; 12

4; Jaleigh McCartney (So); 4; 2; 2; 8; 13; 1

5; Ashlyn Morrison (Jr); 1; 1; 2; 2; -

10; Marlee Pinnt (Sr); 4; 3; -; 10; 1; 14

11; Kyndall Carnahan (Jr); 1; 3; -; 8; 6; -

12; Jazzy Munyiri (Sr); - ; 1; -; 5; 2; 8

13: Sophia Wess (Sr); -; -; -; 6; 1; 4

21; Taverra Sayaloune (Jr); 10; -; -; -; -; 1

35; Kaylee Sprock (Jr); 8; -; -; 3; -; -

Mitchell

1; Leanna Shultz (Sr); -; 1; -; 6; -; 2

2; Emma Robbins (Jr); -; -; 1; 6; 2; 11

6; Kate Pieper (Fr); 2; -; -; 8; 7; 5

7; Addy Bowlin (Fr); 3; -; 2; 2; -; -

10; Evelyn Morales (So); - ; 1; -; 6; -; 5

14; Addison Lashley (Sr); 2; -; 2; 2; -; -

15; Anna Cheek (Jr); 5; 1; -; 2; 1; -

17; Aimee Morales (So); -; -; -; 10; -; 20

19; Laney Bohl (Fr); -; -; -; 1; -; -