Cardinals shutout Longhorns on gridiron

The Chase County football team knew it would have its hands full Friday evening against Chadron, especially after seeing 16 seniors on Chadron’s 30-player varsity roster.

“We also knew this would be one of the physically largest teams we would see during regular-season play and would have to do our best to rely on speed and trying to get play makers the ball in space,” said CCS Head Coach Nathan Gaswick.

Add some early-season injuries to the mix and the Longhorns had more than they could overcome in a 42-0 loss.

Somewhat surprisingly, the high-flying Cardinals went to work through the air in the first half.

“Chadron did not do anything unexpected other than go to the air more than they have done in the past. With a more experienced quarterback and wide receivers this made sense,” Gaswick said.

Chadron took the kickoff and marched down the field for a 10-play drive, capped by a 33-yard touchdown pass.

The Longhorns’ first drive of the season crossed into Cardinal territory thanks to a 20-yard run by quarterback Ryan Bernhardt. The drive stalled, however, and Chase County was forced to punt.