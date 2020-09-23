Cardinals slip past Alliance 6-5

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alliance outhit Chadron 10 to 5 last Tuesday night at Walt Hampton Field in Chadron, but the Cardinals used alert base running and good plays in the field slip past the Bulldogs 6-5. The victory was the third straight for the Red Birds and also gave them a 3-1 advantage over Alliance so far this season.

Pinch runner Lauren Rasmussen scored the winning run in the bottom of the sixth. She entered the game after Ella O’Brien hit a fly into short right field for her second single of the game. Rasmussen soon stole second base and then came home on Haylee Wild’s single to right to break the 5-5 tie. Both Rasmussen and Wild are freshmen.

The game was a see-saw affair. It was tied at 3-3 after three innings.

Alliance scored first when Emily Garza’s double drove in a run in the top of the second.

Chadron answered with two runs in the bottom of the frame. Kristin Rasmussen led off the inning with a triple to right and scored when the Alliance left fielder dropped Allie Watson’s fly ball. Watson then scored on O’Brien’s first single.

Alliance went back on top 3-2 in the third on a pair of singles and a Chadron error, but there could have been more damage if Chadron catcher Kennady Stack hadn’t thrown out a Bulldog who was trying to steal second.