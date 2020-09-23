Cardinals slip past Alliance 6-5

Alliance outhit Chadron 10 to 5 last Tuesday night at Walt Hampton Field in Chadron, but the Cardinals used alert base running and good plays in the field slip past the Bulldogs 6-5. The victory was the third straight for the Red Birds and also gave them a 3-1 advantage over Alliance so far this season.
Pinch runner Lauren Rasmussen scored the winning run in the bottom of the sixth. She entered the game after Ella O’Brien hit a fly into short right field for her second single of the game. Rasmussen soon stole second base and then came home on Haylee Wild’s single to right to break the 5-5 tie. Both Rasmussen and Wild are freshmen.
The game was a see-saw affair. It was tied at 3-3 after three innings.
Alliance scored first when Emily Garza’s double drove in a run in the top of the second.
Chadron answered with two runs in the bottom of the frame. Kristin Rasmussen led off the inning with a triple to right and scored when the Alliance left fielder dropped Allie Watson’s fly ball. Watson then scored on O’Brien’s first single.
Alliance went back on top 3-2 in the third on a pair of singles and a Chadron error, but there could have been more damage if Chadron catcher Kennady Stack hadn’t thrown out a Bulldog who was trying to steal second.
Chadron tied the score in the bottom of the third when Emily Beye was hit by a pitch, stole second and third and scored on Stack’s sacrifice fly to center.
Alliance had runners on second and third with just one out in the top of the fourth, when Valarie Carillo hit a hot shot that Watson at shortstop snared and then threw to third to double up the base runner there.
The Cardinals went ahead 5-3 in the last of the fourth without the benefit of a hit. Alliance committed four errors in the inning. Seniors Beye and Watson both reached base on errors and came home on ensuing errors.
The Bulldogs tallied one run in the fifth while never hitting the ball out of the infield. They managed three hits in the sixth, including a leadoff double, but Stack gunned down another would-be base thief at second to limit the damage to one run.
After the Cards broke the 5-5 deadlock and went ahead in the bottom of the sixth, Alliance’s Morgan Moomey led off the top of the seventh with a line drive to left. She promptly stole second and eventually moved to third. But Chadron pitcher Alisyn Swinney caught a popup for the first out and second baseman Kinley Richardson, another freshman, fielded successive ground balls and threw out the next two Alliance batters to secure the triumph.
Swinney hurled all seven innings for the Cards. Garza and Kimber Romick each had two hits for Alliance. O’Brien was the only Chadron hitter to have more than one hit.
