For a time Friday evening it looked as though the Cardinals’ offense would have its hands full trying to get past the Alliance Bulldog defense, but late in the first quarter the team put together a drive that stretched into the second and junior quarterback Trevor Berry found wide receiver Cooper Heusman for a 31-yard touchdown that was a sign of things to come.
By the time the final whistle blew in Alliance the Cardinals led the rival Bulldogs 32-13. Before the game had even reached its midway point, Heusman had set a new school record for receiving yards in a single game - 211 - all earned during the first half.
Berry connected with Heusman a second time for a 23-yard TD with 7:14 left in the second quarter and with just 1:44 remaining in the half, Berry found him again on the second play of the Cardinals’ sixth possession. The pass and catch were clean, but Heusman didn’t look poised to get big yards.
“Honestly when I caught it I thought we were just going to get a quick 15 yards, get the first down,” Heusman said, “I broke off and no one was coming so I took it to the house.”
Heusman ran the ball 90 yards for his third and final TD of the game giving Chadron a 26-6 lead and breaking John Ritzen’s previous single-game receiving record of 161-yards earned against Alliance in 2003.
“Those were some really good throws, really good catches and good timing from the line too,” Chadron Head Coach Mike Lecher said of Berry’s ability to hit Heusman in the first half. “It takes a good team to make a play like that and the team did it.”
Lecher called their defeat of the Class-B Bulldogs a “huge win,” though he admits that some questionable play calling might have contributed to a second half start he wasn’t happy with.
By the third quarter Chadron led Alliance 26-6, but the Cards may have gotten a little too comfortable with finding Heusman in the secondary and Alliance picked off a pass that Berry tried to force to his preferred receiver who was heavily covered at the time.
Alliance used the turn in momentum to put together an 11-play drive, including a conversion on third-and-14, that eventually led to Bulldog quarterback Trevor DuBray scrambling into the endzone with 3:41 left in the game. It was the last time they’d score.
The Cardinals responded by refusing to allow the Bulldogs to sway momentum, putting together a big drive of their own that went for 19 plays and ate up seven minutes of clock. With 5:41 left in the game, Chadron’s Curt Bruhn ran in from one yard out to seal the win.
Bruhn carried the ball 18 times for 87 yards in the game and caught two passes for 34 yards. Teammate Sawyer Haag had 42 yards on nine carries including a 23-yard run in which he broke multiple tackles and carried a defender with him as he dove into the endzone. He also caught two passes for 13 yards.
Berry was picked off twice but completed 12 of 17 passes for 264 yards.
As good as the offense was, Chadron’s defense was better, holding the Bulldogs at bay for much of the game.
“The defense played excellent,” Lecher said. “(Alliance has) a pretty good offense. Their run-pass options are hard to defend so I was glad we kept them shut out.”
Chadron’s stout defense forced Alliance to punt on four of six first-half possessions. Another, Alliance’s first of the game, ended in a turnover on downs. The Cardinals gave up 11 first downs but allowed only two conversions in eight attempts on third down and stopped all of five fourth-down conversions.
In total the team gave up 284 yards, 128 on the ground and 156 in the air.
Haag led the defense with 8 tackles, six solo and two assisted. Chadron’s Aiden Vaughn was next-best with 6 and all of Cobie Bila, Tallon Craig and Bruhn had four. All but one member of the defense was credited with at least one tackle.
The Cardinals, now 2-0 to begin the season, will return to Cardinal Field in Chadron this Friday where they’ll face Valentine. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. The Badgers are 1-1 this season and are coming off a 39-13 loss to Ogallala. They defeated Mitchell 20-7 in their first game of the season.